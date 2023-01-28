Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers family
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Lawsuit involving Ohio’s COVID death records continues
A lawsuit brought by a reporter for the Columbus Dispatch is going to the Ohio Supreme Court.
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
cleveland19.com
City of Akron pays tribute to local astronaut on anniversary of Challenger shuttle explosion
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron on Saturday paid tribute to Judith Reznik, who lost her life 37 years ago during the launch of the Challenger space shuttle. The Akron native and Firestone High School graduate was killed during the Jan. 28, 1986 explosion 73 seconds after the shuttle took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
1 killed, several hurt in Akron apartment fire
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
‘Underground Railroad in Ohio’ author Kathy Schulz returns for signings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Author Kathy Schulz – a New Mexico author who was raised on a Northeast Ohio farm – has several speak-and-sign events scheduled for her new book, “The Underground Railroad in Ohio.”. Her book covers lesser-known facts and stories about the famed path to...
Infant rescued in Ohio Amber Alert has died
One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert search in Ohio last month has died, police said.
whbc.com
PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event
MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day. But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.
Yahoo Sports
High-speed chase led by state trooper through Akron ends in Cuyahoga Falls cornfield
A high-speed chase that began when a state trooper tried to stop a U-Haul truck and trailer near the Akron Interchange ended Saturday evening in a cornfield in Cuyahoga Falls when the last of two suspects was found hiding in brush. Police from Akron and Cuyahoga Falls joined the chase...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
Cleveland Scene
30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died
The Cleveland Guardians confirmed in a post on Twitter that beloved drummer and super fan John Adams has died at 71.
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
How to score free burritos on Groundhog Day
While it may not be clear if Punxsutawney Phil has ever tasted a burrito, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away free burritos to those who purchase a burrito in his honor on Feb. 2.
