Akron, OH

cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event

MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day. But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

More than 40 dead dogs found on Ohio property

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland Scene

30 of the Worst Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland

Now that we have our list of the best decisions you can make in Cleveland, it's time to tackle the opposite. This week, we asked our staff and Instagram followers to put together a list of the worst decisions you can make here. Here were the best responses.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSOC Charlotte

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH

