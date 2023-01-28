Read full article on original website
Gary Reimer
4d ago
Any payment is to much. Reparations for what? No one alive today, had anything to do with anything 200 years ago. Totally ridiculous
Reply(48)
334
letsgb
4d ago
Victims playing victims is understandable but to play victim when you were not victimized is crazy!! Takes to much energy to be a victim…. Erra never was a slave. I need reparations because I’m Irish… we were slaves!!
Reply(12)
188
Steven Shackleford
4d ago
she can send all of her money to him if she wants to I'm not sending s*** I've never owned a Slave my parents have never owned slaves my grandparents have never on slave my great-grandparents never owned slaves sorry I'm not paying nothing to nobody for being a Slave
Reply(8)
151
Related
CA Gov. Newsom says 2nd Amendment is becoming a 'suicide pact'
California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted the Second Amendment as his state dealt with three mass shootings in three days, last week. This comes after a recent trip to the White House in D.C.
californiaglobe.com
New Bill To Repeal Prop. 47, Lower Felony Theft Threshold of $950 to $400
A bill to repeal Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago that greatly raised the monetary threshold for felony theft, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. In 2014, Californian voters passed Prop. 47 59.6% to 40.4%, increasing the felony threshold rate for theft in retail establishments from over $400 to over $950, and lowering misdemeanor thefts having jail time limited to a maximum of 6 months. Since its passage, numerous attempts have been made to repeal it. Prop. 47, flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removing law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration, the Globe reported.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
KPBS
California reparations task force takes deeper look into eligibility
California’s Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans held a meeting in San Diego over the weekend. The group heard public testimony and discussed questions around who should be eligible for reparations. Then, the federal government has made a $10 million investment to address overgrown forests across Southern California, but exactly how to best prepare for wildfires is still a matter of debate. Next, a look into some of the bumps in the rollout of California’s transitional kindergarten program. And, surfboards, model trains, aviation, and lots of fine art are just some of the things to see during February for Museum Month 2023. Finally, the Human rights Watch Film Festival returns this Thursday with an opening night screening of “Clarissa’s Battle.” The film documents the tireless efforts of Clarissa Dowtherd as she works for increasing access to childcare and early education for her community and beyond.
Recovered Skid Row addict slams California's response to drug crisis
A former addicted individual living on Skid Row in southern California joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to sound off on the drug and homelessness crisis.
Here's what to know about reparations in S.F. and CA
A groundbreaking state committee tasked with defining "reparations" for descendants of enslaved African Americans met in San Diego last weekend to discuss the rollout of California's plan to give restitution to its Black residents. They discussed how to define eligible citizens, but ultimately voted to extend their deadline to 2024. Earlier this month, San Francisco's committee on reparations made headlines for its first draft proposal, but drew ire from some...
californiaglobe.com
Coyote Parable Spells Out Perfectly What’s So Wrong With California
It has been said that the love of truth lies at the root of much humor. Biting, caustic, even sarcastic humor can make us uncomfortable when it points out weakness or odd proclivities. So is humor truth?. A friend sent me the following parable comparing California and Texas in a...
Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday. Volunteers...
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
Bonta supports appealing SD lawsuit alleging Wet Ones' false advertising
The lawsuit filed in July 2020 by San Diego resident Lauren Souter alleged the manufacturers of the Wet Ones hand wipes falsely promoted the product's ability to kill germs.
Sacramento Observer
California Reparations Task Force Agrees to Extend Its Work to 2024
(CBM) – The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans decided at the two-day meeting on the campus of San Diego State University that it would support legislation that extends the panel until July 1, 2024. After an 8-0 vote with one abstention, the...
Washington Examiner
California reparations panel to consider state wealth tax to fund black residents
The chairwoman of California's reparations panel is advocating a wealth tax that would redistribute funds to black residents and those who are descendants of slaves. Chairwoman Kamilah V. Moore and the California Reparations Task Force heard from tax law experts across the United States that testified how white people are more likely to be wealthy; therefore, any reallocation of funds would benefit the state's black population.
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024
On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for...
lavistamchs.com
California pedestrians no longer receive jaywalking citations
The Freedom to Walk Act has legalized jaywalking in California beginning Jan. 1 due to the racial inequity of jaywalking citations. Citizens of California are only now permitted to jaywalk “within reason.” The act, signed by California Gov. Gavin Newson on Sept. 30, removes the $250 fine issued to those who cross the street outside of designated crosswalks. However, if jaywalkers place themselves in a dangerous situation, like crossing a busy street, they are subject to citations and may be issued a fine.
SFGate
California Has More Than 100 Gun Laws. Why Don't They Stop More Mass Shootings?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California bans guns for domestic violence offenders. It bans them for people deemed a danger to others or themselves. There is a ban on large-capacity magazines and a ban on noise-muffling silencers. Semi-automatic guns of the sort colloquially known as “assault weapons” are, famously, banned.
Fee to use San Diego public bathrooms proposed
A proposal to charge people to use public restrooms in the city of San Diego is receiving mixed reaction.
Maxine Waters paid daughter $192,000 in campaign funds during 2022 cycle, filings show
Rep. Maxine Waters, D.-Calif., continues dishing out campaign cash to her daughter to run a moneymaking slate mailer operation involving California politicians.
Fox News
950K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 534