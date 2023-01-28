Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Bill would change school policies on 'obscene' materials
A bill that would remove exemptions for public school employees to show material considered obscene to minors advanced out of committee in the state Legislature. House Bill 234 is sponsored by Republican Rep. Bob Phalen, from Dawson County, and proposes to eliminate exemptions in Montana law that allows public school employees to present material to students that some may consider obscene as long as it has educational merit.
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
NBCMontana
Bill would penalize officials who fail to hand over records to legislative auditors
HELENA, Mont. — Proposed legislation making its way through the Montana Senate seeks to clarify the responsibility that state agencies have to provide certain information to legislative auditors, an apparent test case in the strength of constitutional boundaries between the legislative and executive branches. Senate Bill 73, which passed...
Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources
Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Lawmakers hear bill giving health care providers choice to opt out
HELENA, Mont. — As the fifth week of the Montana legislative session gets underway, another health care bill is getting major attention, this time on the House side. House Bill 303 gives medical practitioners, institutions and payers the freedom to decline certain actions based on their conscience. At its core, that’s what proponents say the bill -- nicknamed the “Med Act” -- which had a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, is about. The bill’s sponsor says it is about the procedure, not the person, who may have religious, moral or ethical objections.
Montana churches would be free to offer temporary shelter to homeless families under SB195
When it’s 38 degrees below zero in Montana, churches being used as shelters don’t want to kick families out the door and into the cold — and Senate Bill 195 says they wouldn’t have to. Sponsor Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, said at a hearing he didn’t anticipate the legislation to exempt some buildings from […] The post Montana churches would be free to offer temporary shelter to homeless families under SB195 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ypradio.org
A bill that would speed up some evictions advances in Montana Legislature
Landlords could have an easier time canceling some contracts with renters under a proposal in the state Legislature. The policy is designed to speed up the eviction of tenants who refuse to let a landlord access property. Montana law requires landlords to go to court if they want to terminate a rental contract, a process that could take up to a month.
Low wages, underfunded public service and abortion bans are the real stories of this legislature
There is more to the abortion bans being promoted by Republicans in Montana’s Legislature than simply a difference on moral or cultural grounds. Republicans have pieced together an entire suite of policies aimed at one goal. That goal is to control and disempower workers by a broad assault on standards of living, access to public […] The post Low wages, underfunded public service and abortion bans are the real stories of this legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cascadenewspaper.com
Landowners have until March 15 to apply for FWP public access to public lands programs
HELENA – Landowners have until March 15 to submit applications to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for enrollment in the Unlocking Public Lands (UPL) Program or the Public Access Land Agreement (PALA) Program. These programs are designed to provide recreational public access to state (Montana Department of Natural Resources...
Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures
A woman comes into an emergency room, and she has a placental abruption. Clinicians pull together a team to get a blood transfer, and things are chaotic in the ER, a scenario painted by Rep. Laura Smith. There’s still a fetal heartbeat, but in order to save the mom’s life, they have to remove tissue […] The post Montana proposes a bill that would allow doctors to opt out of certain medical procedures appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
yourbigsky.com
Top reasons more people are moving to Montana
Montana’s low cost of living, low crime rates, and booming job market make it a favorite state for many families and millennials. The state’s low property taxes, zero sales tax, and shorter commuting time make moving to Montana appealing to many people.
Montana renters likely left in the cold under GOP plan for property tax rebates
Missoula's housing market has undergone significant changes in recent years, and many of the challenges were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBCMontana
Dept. of Livestock: Cancel equine events in Flathead County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley to cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through Feb. 6, 2023 following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy. The following was sent out by the Department...
newsfromthestates.com
Can elder care survive the 2023 Montana Legislature?
Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.
Groups say plan isn’t helping fish species in Montana
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists are suing U.S. wildlife officials in a bid to force federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish in Montana’s upper Missouri River Basin that’s suffered due to climate change and other pressures. The lawsuit over Arctic grayling was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The legal challenge comes […]
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Flathead Beacon
Billion-dollar Tax Rebate, Spending Package Passes Budget Committee
Republicans on a key legislative committee voted Friday to advance a six-bill package totalling more than a billion dollars in one-time spending, signaling that different factions of Republican lawmakers and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte have reached an agreement about how to allocate a major chunk of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion surplus toward tax rebates and other priorities.
mtpr.org
State lawmakers consider changes to how marijuana taxes are spent
Montana lawmakers are considering changes to how the state spends millions of dollars generated by marijuana sales on mental health and addiction treatments. In its first two years, the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) fund has given grants to tribal nations, county jails and Medicaid services for addiction prevention and treatment.
Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry
It was a public meeting in the middle of the holidays to discuss marijuana. When it happened, the rules that the state’s Department of Public Health and Humans Services was proposing were already suspended. And the way the proposed-but-suspended rules were scotched by a legislative interim committee with just email seemed suspect — no one […] The post Heavy metal testing, too much THC and the fight over Montana’s budding pot industry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
