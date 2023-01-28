ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”

Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
BoxingNews24.com

Adrien Broner: “We ain’t in no fat camp”

By Dan Ambrose: Adrien Broner denies that his training camp has been a long fat camp for him to lose the pot belly that he’d been sporting when he first began preparation for his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV. In a recent video, the former four-division...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
worldboxingnews.net

The real truth about all Gervonta Davis Pay Per View numbers

World Boxing News provides an update on the latest regarding Pay Per View numbers for the last event featuring Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis. “Tank” seems to have sold a different number of Pay Per Views each day for his last fight with Hector Garcia if the social media rumor mill is to be believed.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac

After things went up in smoke the first time around, Heavyweight standouts Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac are once again set to lock horns inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ESPN+ broadcast, which kicks off late (start time is 10 p.m. ET) to better accommodate Asian viewers, will also see Da Un Jung battle Devin Clark and Marcin Tybura take on Blagoy Ivanov in a clash of top European big men.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis

By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
MMAmania.com

Jamahal Hill: Jon Jones dream fight ‘never stopped crossing my mind’ despite Jones’ heavyweight move

Jamahal Hill has high hopes for future opportunities. “Sweet Dreams” checked off a big career goal at UFC 283 earlier this month (Jan. 21, 2023), defeating Glover Teixeira to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight champion (watch highlights). It’s been a wild saga for the division’s title since its long-time owner, Jon Jones, parted ways for the Heavyweight division in Feb. 2020. Despite Jones’ transition officially coming to fruition on March 4, 2023, Hill still eyes a future showdown with “Bones.”
OnlyHomers

UFC Legend Struck By Car

Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
MMAmania.com

UFC red and blue corners renamed ‘PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones’

Forget boring and simple concepts like the red corner and the blue corner. The UFC in 2023 has no use for silly terminology like that. From now on, the corners where fighters sit between rounds will be known as ‘PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones.’. That’s according to the press release...

