dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”
Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner: “We ain’t in no fat camp”
By Dan Ambrose: Adrien Broner denies that his training camp has been a long fat camp for him to lose the pot belly that he’d been sporting when he first began preparation for his comeback on February 25th on BLK Prime PPV. In a recent video, the former four-division...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Los Angeles press conference this Thursday, Feb.2nd
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will meet this Thursday, February 2nd, for their kickoff Los Angeles press conference to discuss their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference beings at 1:00 p.m. PT.
worldboxingnews.net
The real truth about all Gervonta Davis Pay Per View numbers
World Boxing News provides an update on the latest regarding Pay Per View numbers for the last event featuring Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis. “Tank” seems to have sold a different number of Pay Per Views each day for his last fight with Hector Garcia if the social media rumor mill is to be believed.
MMAmania.com
Report: Power Slap finals will air on pay-per-view (PPV) this March at UFC APEX
David Hasselhoff & His Baywatch Friends, widely considered the most embarrassing (and least profitable) pay-per-view (PPV) event in history, could lose its place atop the industry’s “Worst Of” list when Power Slap finals air on March 11 at UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to...
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac
After things went up in smoke the first time around, Heavyweight standouts Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac are once again set to lock horns inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ESPN+ broadcast, which kicks off late (start time is 10 p.m. ET) to better accommodate Asian viewers, will also see Da Un Jung battle Devin Clark and Marcin Tybura take on Blagoy Ivanov in a clash of top European big men.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis
By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal gives update on McGregor fight: ‘I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me’
Jorge Masvidal returns to action at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, co-headlining the Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2-led pay-per-view (PPV) event in a battle against Gilbert Burns. It’s a fight both Masvidal and Burns have wanted for a while, and now the contract is signed and the bout...
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury wants Francis Ngannou fight if Oleksandr Usyk negotiations fall apart
The fight to make in the heavyweight boxing world right now is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for all the alphabet soup world titles. But if a deal can’t be reached soon, Tyson Fury has let his promoter Frank Warren know that he wants former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.
Darren Till shares his prediction for the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285: “I still think he’ll prove too strong”
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his thought on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. On March 4, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.
MMAmania.com
Twitter in shambles after Logan Paul teases ‘major announcement,’ tags UFC boss Dana White
I guess it would be too much to hope for Logan Paul joining Power Slap league, and I have a hard time believing Paul would lock himself into a UFC contract, so the most likely scenario is the YouTube star will announce a sponsorship deal between UFC and his PRIME energy drink on Tuesday.
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill: Jon Jones dream fight ‘never stopped crossing my mind’ despite Jones’ heavyweight move
Jamahal Hill has high hopes for future opportunities. “Sweet Dreams” checked off a big career goal at UFC 283 earlier this month (Jan. 21, 2023), defeating Glover Teixeira to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight champion (watch highlights). It’s been a wild saga for the division’s title since its long-time owner, Jon Jones, parted ways for the Heavyweight division in Feb. 2020. Despite Jones’ transition officially coming to fruition on March 4, 2023, Hill still eyes a future showdown with “Bones.”
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
MMAmania.com
UFC red and blue corners renamed ‘PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones’
Forget boring and simple concepts like the red corner and the blue corner. The UFC in 2023 has no use for silly terminology like that. From now on, the corners where fighters sit between rounds will be known as ‘PRIME Hydration Recovery Zones.’. That’s according to the press release...
Comments / 0