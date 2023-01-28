Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Chief Responds To Criticism By Jelani Day's Mother
After being taken to task for her department's handling of the Jelani Day death investigation, Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has released a response to 103.9 WLPO News. Raymond says all departments involved have worked tirelessly since Jelani Day's disappearance on August 24, 2021. She says since it's an ongoing investigation, no law enforcement agency can publicly or should publicly comment on any part of the investigation. Raymond says Day's case is a priority for all agencies involved and says “We are also committed to continuing to provide Jelani's family with all information that we are at liberty to disclose”.
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
classichits106.com
Jelani Day’s mother speaks out to Peru’s council about investigation
PERU – The mother of Jelani Day is pleading for more efforts from the Peru Police Department in solving the ongoing investigation to his death. At Peru’s City Council meeting, Carmen Day says the city’s newly appointed police Chief has failed to make any contact with her with updates or progress on the investigation.
Workers rally as St. Margaret's Health - Peru closes temporarily
PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health - Peru closed its doors Saturday morning leaving its workers suddenly without a job. "It's just devastating," Radiologic Technologist Ana Arteaga told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Our whole world changed in one day. I mean they just told us eight days ago, they didn't give us much time to wrap our heads around it."
starvedrock.media
Penguin Plunge In Ottawa Raises More Than $50K
A fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Ottawa appears to be a success. Organizers say more than $50,000 was raised at the annual Penguin Plunge. Brave individuals took a chilly dip Saturday after raising money to have the honor of plunging. It happened at Skydive Chicago. The Penguin Plunge started...
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
1470 WMBD
Local doctor reacts to coming end of COVID emergency declarations
PEORIA, Ill. – Is it a good idea for the Biden Administration to end the U.S.’ COVID-19 emergency declarations in May as the rest of the world sees a continued surge in new cases?. Doctor Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria says...
starvedrock.media
Art Project Floated for Downtown Ottawa
Do you drive through downtown Ottawa and think...something's missing here? Maybe it's art. Amanda Weygand of Open Space Art Gallery and Studios is proposing a downtown public-art program that can help create a more vibrant downtown, help bring attention to empty storefronts, and fill Ottawa storefronts faster. Weygand says the...
starvedrock.media
Apology Issued In New St. Margaret's Health Message
As time keeps on ticking closer to the hospital in Peru shutting down, administrators with St. Margaret's Health have issued an apology. In a message released on social media Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say “We would like to apologize to our employees and the community for not delivering our announcement in the best way possible. It was never our intent to blindside any of our employees or the community with such a sensitive and life-impacting announcement.” The message goes on to say St. Margaret's administration is working to improve their communication to both employees and the community.
wglt.org
District 87 school board president says Fitzgerald Samedy intends to resign
District 87 school board president Mark Wylie told WGLT late Tuesday that Samedy Fitzgerald "indicated (over the weekend) his desire to resign his position from the Board of Education. We will finalize that process in the coming days and begin the process to fill the position. We wish him well."
ivleader.com
Bertha Food Truck is an Ottawa favorite
How can something so delicious come from a kitchen so small?. This is the exact question many people wonder after eating some fresh arepas from the Bertha Food Truck, in Ottawa, Ill. Bertha Food Truck is the new underdog in town, serving big-time food from a small establishment. They visit...
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
starvedrock.media
Oglesby Woman, Mendota Man Booked on Domestic-Battery Charges
A couple of alleged battery incidents this past weekend. Saturday night after 10, La Salle County deputies responded to a battery complaint at an address east of Cedar Point. When deputies arrived, they arrested 25-year-old Angela Davis of Oglesby on a charge of domestic battery. She was taken to the La Salle County Jail. She appeared in court on the charge Monday morning and was given a February 10 court date. Meanwhile, she needs $300 to bond out.
25newsnow.com
Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
Central Illinois Proud
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
starvedrock.media
La Salle County Grand Jury Indicts Two Men For Violent Crimes
An indictment has been handed down against a man who was shot by a Streator officer during an alleged attack. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator is charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Back on January 23rd, Thompson was shot by a Streator police officer because he was allegedly armed with a knife and charged at the officer, pinning him against his vehicle. Thompson was checked out at OSF in Peoria after being shot in the right hip and below the right armpit. The officer involved wasn't hurt. The altercation took place at Central Park in Streator.
25newsnow.com
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
