As time keeps on ticking closer to the hospital in Peru shutting down, administrators with St. Margaret's Health have issued an apology. In a message released on social media Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say “We would like to apologize to our employees and the community for not delivering our announcement in the best way possible. It was never our intent to blindside any of our employees or the community with such a sensitive and life-impacting announcement.” The message goes on to say St. Margaret's administration is working to improve their communication to both employees and the community.

PERU, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO