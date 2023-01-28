Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Veteran reliever who started career with Tigers heads to Toronto
Veteran right-hander Chad Green, who started his career with the Detroit Tigers, has agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Green, who turns 32 in May, underwent Tommy John surgery nine months ago and will miss at least the first part of the 2023 season. Before his injury...
MLive.com
Tigers sign speedy outfielder to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran outfielder Jonathan Davis to a minor-league contract. Davis was on the list of players invited to spring training released on Monday. Davis, who turns 31 in May, spent last season in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He played well at Triple-A Nashville and logged 91 plate appearances with the big-league club. Although he hit just .224 with a .581 OPS (71 OPS+), he stole seven bases in eight attempts while playing exclusively in center field for the Brewers.
MLive.com
Former Tigers pitcher signs minor-league deal with Nationals
Right-handed pitcher Wily Peralta, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals. Peralta, who turns 34 in May, worked exclusively as a reliever for the Tigers in 2022, posting a 2.58 ERA in 38 1/3 innings with 24 walks and 32 strikeouts. He was released in August.
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
chatsports.com
Braves reportedly sign Adeiny Hechavarria to minor league deal
The Braves have reportedly brought back a former Braves’ fan favorite Adeiny Hechavarria on a minor league deal with an invitation to major league spring training, according to Mississippi Braves broadcaster Chris Harris. The latest #Braves MiLB free agent signings. Hechavarria, Adeiny, INF*. Martinez, Daniel, RHP. Martinez, Nolan, RHP.
Tigers Invite 22 Players to Major League Camp
The Tigers first pitchers and catchers workout is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, while the first full squad workout is scheduled for Monday, February 20.
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
1 Detroit Lions player included on Top 50 NFL free agent list for 2023
Following a disastrous 2021 season, the Detroit Lions had plenty of holes on their roster that they needed to address. One of those most glaring needs came at the wide receiver position and general manager Brad Holmes addressed it by signing DJ Chark, who previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to a 1-year, $10 million deal. Now, Chark is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and according to ESPN, he is one of the Top 50 free agents in the class of 2023.
Should Red Sox Consider Deal With Ex-Yankee? Boston Reportedly Still Looking For Infielders
Boston should be considering all options at middle infield
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
2 Additional Detroit Lions could be headed to Pro Bowl Games
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on their home field by defeating the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl, that means that the players from their team that were selected for the Pro Bowl, will not participate. This opens the door for two Detroit Lions players who were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl Games.
MLive.com
Tigers remain all-in with Spencer Torkelson, but patience won’t last forever
In the five years since Miguel Cabrera ceased being an everyday first baseman and transitioned to nearly full-time designated hitter, the Detroit Tigers have had five different primary first basemen. First base was a fallback position for four of them -- John Hicks, Brandon Dixon, Jeimer Candelario and Jonathan Schoop...
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
NFL Team Refuses Superstar's Request To Seek Trade
With two games remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench their superstar quarterback Derek Carr, who has been a fixture of the team for years. Following the move, it became clear that Carr had played his last game as a Raider and he made it clear following the season.
Updated Lions Salary Cap After NFL Sets New Spending Figures
The Detroit Lions rank 13th in salary-cap space available.
Detroit Lions spend extra time with QB Hendon Hooker at 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Whether you like it or not, the Detroit Lions are rolling with quarterback Jared Goff for the 2023 season, and possibly beyond that. That being said, GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not opposed to drafting a quarterback and allowing him to sit and learn, similar to what the Kansas City Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes, and the Green Bay Packers did with Aaron Rodgers. One QB Holmes could have his eye on is Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. According to reports, Detroit had an extra meeting with Hooker on Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
