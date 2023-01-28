Whether you like it or not, the Detroit Lions are rolling with quarterback Jared Goff for the 2023 season, and possibly beyond that. That being said, GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not opposed to drafting a quarterback and allowing him to sit and learn, similar to what the Kansas City Chiefs did with Patrick Mahomes, and the Green Bay Packers did with Aaron Rodgers. One QB Holmes could have his eye on is Hendon Hooker out of Tennessee. According to reports, Detroit had an extra meeting with Hooker on Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO