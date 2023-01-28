UFC fighter Joseph Holmes claims Kevin Holland and entourage jumped him at Friday’s XKO 60 event in Dallas

Read full article on original website
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the FutureLeah FrazierDallas, TX
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jorge Masvidal shuts down BMF title defense against Gilbert Burns: ‘I already got my contract’
Remember the BMF title? Back in 2019, UFC and The Rock teamed up to decide that Jorge Masvidal deserved special recognition for becoming the 14th man to split open Nate Diaz’s face inside the Octagon. He was given a fancy silver belt for his victory, and despite a trio of losses since then, there has yet to be a new BMF champion named.
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Tommy Fury admits he RESPECTS Jake Paul for moving into boxing – but promises to ‘turn into an animal’ when they fight
TOMMY FURY says he has respect for bitter rival Jake Paul and boxing's other influencers - just don't sling him in their division. The 23-year-old brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury fights his online nemesis for real on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Former Disney child star Paul, 26,...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Elle Brooke unleashes X-rated rant at Astrid Wett during weigh-in confrontation
At the weigh-in for Brooke’s boxing bout against Faith Ordway in London tonight, Wett and Brooke met face to face. During their frenzied verbal sparring, the two yelled insults in one other’s faces. For the Kingpyn Boxing event last year, Brooke and Wett were scheduled to square off...
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Olivia Dunne’s Latest Viral TikTok Features LSU Teammate Elena Arenas
The duo are both juniors in college with huge social media followings.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
Bisping Alleges Current Fighters Still Use Vaseline Days Before The Fight For Unfair Advantage Despite Rule Change
Michael Bisping said he had been told by some present-day fighters about how they use Vaseline to their advantage. “The Count” narrated when did the UFC banned Vaseline during fights. While recapping the five times the UFC was forced to do an instant change in rules, Michael Bisping revealed...
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling shipping off to Colombia for stem cell treatments in last-ditch effort to avoid biceps surgery
Aljamain Sterling is taking a wellness vacation, according to his hashtags. The reigning UFC bantamweight champion is being shipped off to the BioXcellerator facility in Medellin, Colombia, to receive stem cell treatments for his torn biceps. The goal is to help “Funk Master” avoid surgery and expedite his Octagon return.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal gives update on McGregor fight: ‘I want Conor, but Conor doesn’t want me’
Jorge Masvidal returns to action at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, co-headlining the Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2-led pay-per-view (PPV) event in a battle against Gilbert Burns. It’s a fight both Masvidal and Burns have wanted for a while, and now the contract is signed and the bout...
MMAmania.com
Twitter in shambles after Logan Paul teases ‘major announcement,’ tags UFC boss Dana White
I guess it would be too much to hope for Logan Paul joining Power Slap league, and I have a hard time believing Paul would lock himself into a UFC contract, so the most likely scenario is the YouTube star will announce a sponsorship deal between UFC and his PRIME energy drink on Tuesday.
sportszion.com
“That’s damn near impossible” UFC HOF Michael Bisping reveals shocking truth on MMA fighters using illegal substance to gain upper hand in their fights
In one of the most recent episodes of his podcast, Believe You Me, MMA fighter Michael Bisping disclosed an astonishing fact regarding fighters in the sport taking illegal substances in order to gain more benefits before a fight. In mixed martial arts, it is against the rules for a fighter...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dana White’s UFC 287 fight announcements, Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen
Over the last few days, a slew of massive fights have been announced for the UFC, including two big ones for UFC 287 with Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2, and Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal. On Monday evening, another big fight was confirmed in the featherweight division between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen for the main event of the promotion’s April 15 fight card. While the matchup is great on paper, was it the right fight to make for the division?
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
MMAmania.com
Laura Sanko makes official UFC commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Laura Sanko’s dream is coming true this weekend (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced today (Mon., Jan. 30, 2023) that Sanko is set to fill the color commentator role for UFC Vegas 68. Sanko has done commentary in the past for Invicta Fighting Championship, Dana White’s Contender Series, and Road to UFC, but never a UFC proper event.
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill: Jon Jones dream fight ‘never stopped crossing my mind’ despite Jones’ heavyweight move
Jamahal Hill has high hopes for future opportunities. “Sweet Dreams” checked off a big career goal at UFC 283 earlier this month (Jan. 21, 2023), defeating Glover Teixeira to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight champion (watch highlights). It’s been a wild saga for the division’s title since its long-time owner, Jon Jones, parted ways for the Heavyweight division in Feb. 2020. Despite Jones’ transition officially coming to fruition on March 4, 2023, Hill still eyes a future showdown with “Bones.”
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 68 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Lewis vs. Spivac
Big men trade hands and four “Road to UFC” tournament champions get crowned this Saturday (Feb. 4, 2023) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 68’s main event sees Derrick Lewis face Serghei Spivac, while the Road to UFC finals highlight the “Prelims” undercard. Also in store are Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark, the return of Doo Ho Choi, and the debut of 22-year-old knockout artist, Yusaku Kinoshita.
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
