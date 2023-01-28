ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

January wrap-up, looking ahead to February

January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4" of rainfall, totaling 3.97". That's 0.85" above normal for the month of January! fox59.com/weather. January wrap-up, looking ahead to February. January wrapped up with an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nationalhogfarmer.com

Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence

Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ted Rivers

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Blush Salon Boutique

Whether you’re battling dry skin this winter, want to sport a curly new look, or shop small for the latest trends, Sherman’s found the spot for you. He checked out Blush Salon Boutique in Fishers. Where is Sherman? Blush Salon Boutique. Whether you’re battling dry skin this winter,...
FISHERS, IN
WBKR

This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana

If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely give them a try.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Early, light, wintry mix brings colder shot to start workweek!

Patchy, light wintry mix is overrunning the colder air working in this morning across the state. Early, light, wintry mix brings colder shot to start …. Patchy, light wintry mix is overrunning the colder air working in this morning across the state. Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.

One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Star investigates violent incidents at local bars

The Indianapolis Star has published a lengthy article that continues Fox 59’s investigation into the city’s troubled bars. Investigative Reporter for the Indy Star, Tony Cook, joined Angela in the studio with more. To read the article, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local leaders weigh in on changes in policing

Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Indy leader shares concerns on policing after video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

