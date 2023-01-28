NBA Fans React To What LeBron James, Luka Doncic, And Other Top Stars Would Average If They Played In China

An NBA page shared stats of what top NBA superstars like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo would average per game if they played in China.

In recent seasons, the NBA has received a lot of criticism for how absurd the stats have become. After the low-scoring era of the 2000s, the 2010s and onwards have exploded into an offensive feast, with many individual players able to put up absurd numbers. While the game-changing has something to do with that, it's also true that the league has more top talents than ever.

This season's MVP race is a great example of how top-heavy the league is in terms of stars. Luka Doncic and LeBron James aren't even in the Top 3 in the MVP race despite averaging absurd numbers. Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant , Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum are all a part of the conversation, each dominating thoroughly in their ways.

NBA Fans React To The Numbers The Biggest NBA Stars Would Hypothetically Put Up in China

For years, 'moving to China' has been used as an insult to suggest that a player can't hack it in the NBA. Dwight Howard recently going to another Asian league and dominating there has also made it clear that there is still a sizable difference in quality between the leagues. And based on data from what players play in both leagues have averaged, a post was made about what the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo would average if they played in China.

It would seem that almost all of the NBA's top players would average 50 points per game in the Chinese Basketball Association. Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic's stats would make them triple-double machines there as well. Unsurprisingly, fans had many reactions to this post.

"This would be they’re stats if they played in Jordan’s era." "KD definitely averaging 70." "I watch Chinese CBA so I could definitely see this happening." "Who stopping Giannis from getting 100 every game." "They wouldn’t get that many assists, cba players can’t even catch their passes." "So ur tellin me lebron at 40 like this what would his stats be at 23." "Steph will shoot 25 threes per game." "It would be way higher than that lowkey Giannis is averaging 100." "Luka sh*t look like his stats in simulation."

"So their stats are what Wilt average for a couple seasons in the league." "Can't believe the NBA was China to Wilt."

This isn't entirely accurate as it's not easy to just extrapolate numbers directly. But it's safe to say that with the level of the Chinese league being what it is, dropping any of these stars in there would mean they could do basically whatever they wanted. Thankfully though, none of these players seem like they will be done in the NBA anytime soon.

