Michael Jordan Would Trash-Talk His Opponents By Singing To Them

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

Former NBA star, Roshown McLeod relived the time Michael Jordan sang one of Anita Baker's songs to Jerry Stackhouse in the middle of the game.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan could talk trash and there are enough instances to support it. It was one of his ways to get under his opponent's skin, and the ploy coupled with his outrageous skills seldom failed.

One such instance from his trash-talk tales was when he would sing to throw his competition off their game, and narrating that tale was former NBA star, Roshown McLeod.

Per Fox Sports' Micah Peters ,  McLeod recollected the time Jordan sang one of Anita Baker's songs to Jerry Stackhouse in the middle of the game.

“I just remember stories of Jordan singing to guys when he was playing. His number one song was ‘Giving You The Best That I Got.’ I remember him singing that to Jerry Stackhouse one day and just putting on a show. It was like he had a concert going on in his own head. He gave it to you every time.

McLeod also added that Jordan had a ready answer for everything the other team threw at him, while also including Kobe Bryant as one of the people who could do what the Bulls star could do.

Michael Jordan Once Roasted Reggie Miller For Trash Talking Him

Reggie Miller, perhaps one of the greatest clutch players in the '90s had his share of skirmishes against Jordan, and it goes back to their college days.

He relived the time the Bulls legend shut him down with a dominant performance and a warning after Miller tried to get to Jordan.

My rookie year we were playing the Chicago Bulls, and this is Michael Jordan’s third or fourth year in. And we were playing an exhibition game...most veterans do not like to play in exhibition games, they want to get to the real thing. I’m a wide-eyed, energetic rookie and...Michael’s going through the motions. And Chuck Person—who’s on my team—who is a trash-talker as well, is like, 'Can you believe Michael Jordan, the guy everyone’s talking about, who’s supposed to be able to walk on water? You’re out here killing him, Reg! ... You should be talking to him!'

And I was like, 'You know what, you’re right!' 'Michael...who do you think you are? The great Michael Jordan? That’s right, there’s a new kid on town!' He kind of looks at me and starts shaking his head. So at half I have 10, and he has four points...end of the game, the second half, he ended up with 44 and I ended up with 12. So he outscored me 40-2. And as he’s walking off, he’s like, 'Be sure, and be careful, you never talk to Black Jesus like that.'"

Miller learned his lesson the hard way, but credit to the former Indiana Pacers' mainstay that he never backed down from Jordan, eventually earning his respect.

All things considered, Jordan had his ways of decimating his competition, and he did it any way he could. To date, Miller's story is one of the best there is and speaks volumes of Jordan's psyche.

