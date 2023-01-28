Read full article on original website
Bitcoin poised for another attack on $24K as trader predicts ‘bearish February’
Bitcoin (BTC) rose above $23,000 into the Jan. 31 Wall Street open as markets braced for a fresh macroeconomic reckoning. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining around 1% in a single hourly candle before the start of trading, overcoming resistance in place overnight. With hours to...
Here’s why India held on to older crypto reforms in national budget 2023
Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology found no mention in India’s union budget for the year 2023, bringing down the hopes of millions of crypto holders in the country. Many in the Indian crypto community were hoping for some reduction to the high crypto tax, implemented in March 2022. Indian Finance...
Millionaires flock to crypto: 82% sought investment advice in 2022
Despite a challenging year for crypto, 82% of millionaire clients had looked into investing in digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, according to a recent poll conducted by financial advisory firm deVere Group. The poll results, released on Jan. 30, found that eight out of every 10 of...
Here’s how Kazakhstan aims to enhance its legacy crypto trading framework
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining destinations, issued a consultation paper to gauge public interest in proposed amendments to improve the cryptocurrency trading framework. The policy paper, released on Jan. 27, was laid down by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), a Kazakh regulator. The AFSA...
Best January since 2013? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a key week with a familiar cocktail of price spikes mixed with fear that the bear market will return. After sealing its highest weekly close in almost six months, BTC/USD remains over 40% up year-to-date, with the monthly close just 48 hours away — can the gains hold?
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
Bitcoin adoption of Guatemalan merchants grows one BTC tattoo at a time
Bitcoin (BTC) use in Guatemala is on the up. The Latin American country bordering El Salvador boasts Guatemalan-grown Bitcoin companies such as Ibex and Osmo, several Bitcoin Beach-inspired projects including Bitcoin Lake and now, free BTC tattoos. A 2022 Bitcoin merchant adoption competition hosted by Osmo Wallet — a Guatemala-based...
Bitcoin meets FOMC after 39% January gains with Fed path ‘uncertain’
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $23,000 on Feb. 1 after sealing its best January performance in 10 years. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed a monthly close of around $23,100 for BTC/USD — its highest since July 2022. The largest cryptocurrency finished the first month of the year...
Aussie regulator flagged concerns about FTX months before collapse: Report
Australia’s financial regulator reportedly raised concerns over FTX’s local Australian subsidiary as long as eight months before the exchange met its untimely end in November. According to documents obtained by Guardian Australia, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) was concerned about the way that FTX Australia was...
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
Neon Link announces limited presale of NEON token that will power a thousand blockchain games
After a year of development and innovation in blockchain gaming technology, GameFi pioneer company, Neon Link, is opening the presale of its native NEON coin that will cover all the transactions within its ecosystem. London, England, Feb. 2, 2023 — Neon Link, a blockchain gaming company building a technologically robust...
Wormhole wins second ‘temp check’ to become bridge for Uniswap governance
The Uniswap DAO has approved a second non-binding proposal, called a “temperature check,” to make Wormhole the official bridge for cross-chain governance of the protocol between BNB Chain and Ethereum, according to the official proposal page. The proposal will now become part of a final plan to deploy...
Bitcoin 7-month high ‘dominance’ has BTC price eyeing $25K — Will Ethereum spoil the rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) is rapidly regaining its lost dominance in the crypto market so far into 2023. On Jan. 30, Bitcoin accounted for 44.82% of the total crypto market capitalization, the highest since June. In September, Bitcoin’s dominance index was as low as 38.84%. The index typically rises when most...
Bitcoin on-chain data and BTC’s recent price rally point to a healthier ecosystem
Bitcoin (BTC) had a rough time all throughout 2022. But fresh on-chain and futures market data show positive signs that the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization has started to recover. After a bevy of short liquidations, the futures market is pointing toward renewed equilibrium. According to data from Glassnode, short...
Osprey sues Grayscale for misrepresenting likelihood of GBTC ETF approval
Digital asset manager Osprey Funds filed suit against Grayscale Investments in Connecticut Superior Court on Jan. 30, alleging violations of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act. The suit concerns Grayscale advertising and promotion of the Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) it is seeking to create. Osprey stated in the...
Time is money: What year one of Seasonal Tokens has shown about cryptocurrency economics
The Seasonal Tokens economy consists of four proof-of-work tokens: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter. They’ve been designed so that their prices will cycle around each slowly, over the course of years. This is achieved by controlling the rates of production. Before June 5, 2022, Spring tokens were produced at...
Bitcoin price pares weekend gains as another CME ‘gap’ lurks below $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to maintain bullish momentum on Jan. 30 as the countdown to the monthly close kept the market nervous. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD coming off its latest highs at just below $24,000 on the day. These, while Bitcoin’s best performance for nearly six...
Blockchain IM apps to reach over half-billion dollar valuation by 2030
Blockchain use cases continue to surface as the technology becomes more accessible, with some use cases, such as blockchain-based messaging applications, on the cusp of mass adoption. According to a new report from Grand View Research, the global blockchain messaging application market size is forecasted to hit a valuation of...
Crypto Quick Hits: 8 simple steps to multiple weekly winners
Cointelegraph Markets Pro gives members access to multiple strategies for finding weekly crypto winners. This article outlines how to use two overlooked indicators that, based on historical data, have been able to alert traders to massive potential price increases. These indicators can also be indispensable tools for asset discovery. When...
BlockFi gets court nod to sell crypto mining assets
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has been granted court approval to sell off its crypto mining equipment as part of ongoing efforts to repay its creditors. A court order filed on Jan. 30 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey granted approval for BlockFi to sell the assets, saying doing so was “fair, reasonable and appropriate under the circumstances.”
