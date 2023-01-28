ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels Fans React to Retro Anaheim Design Hat on Twitter

By Staff Writer
Halos Today
Halos Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVs8B_0kUVbsSZ00

It was an...interesting look.

We are officially at the point of the offseason where not much is happening. We're in that in between stage after the peak of free agency, and before pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training. Luckily, the Angels are still looking to make moves , as they hope to make a few more upgrades ahead of Spring Training .

But until a move happens, Angels fans are looking for something to talk about on Twitter. And Bill Shaikin of the LA Times gave them something to discuss when he posted this retro Anaheim baseball cap.

Angels fans and baseball fans had a lot of thoughts about the interesting look. Most of them were...not very positive.

There were some slightly less negative comments, though.

It's definitely an interesting design, and one I assume most Angels fans don't want to see. But hey, it's always fun to look at retro designs.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers president reveals 2023 Max Muncy, Miguel Vargas, Gavin Lux lineup plan

Los Angeles Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman recently revealed the potential infield plan for 2023, per Jim Bowden. Miguel Vargas, one of LA’s top prospects, is expected to earn a spot on the big league roster to open the season. It was previously unclear exactly what position he would play. But Friedman suggested that Vargas will likely handle second base duties with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop and Max Muncy playing the hot corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Prominent NASCAR Couple Announces Surprising Breakup

A prominent NASCAR couple announced a surprising breakup over the weekend. NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and his girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have ended their longterm relationship. “To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting ...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
OnlyHomers

Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31

Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Trevor Hoffman On Padres Hype, Machado Musgrove Leadership & WBC Challenge

150,00 tickets distributed for Padres fan fest? Padres great Trevor Hoffman discussed the incredible buzz for the upcoming season, the challenge of players participating in the WBC, how Joe Musgrove has embraced a leadership role and how much Manny Machado has evolved.
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
1K+
Followers
487
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy