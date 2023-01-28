The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group recently announced that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name, Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,” said President Ronnie Sloan, FACHE. “And while our name has evolved, our core mission to enhance the quality of life and elevate wellness for the people we serve remains constant. You will continue to receive the high-quality clinical care you’ve come to know, delivered with compassion by medical professionals who go above and beyond every day.”

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO