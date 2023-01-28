Read full article on original website
Essential housing, I-87, economic tier restructuring among top local priorities for 2023 General Assembly session
Northeastern North Carolina’s delegation at the N.C. General Assembly met with leaders of four counties to discuss priorities for this legislative session at a forum on January 18 hosted by the Currituck Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Twiddy and Company. The forum came one week before work began...
The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group is now Outer Banks Health
The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group recently announced that it will be united under the newly refreshed brand name, Outer Banks Health. “It is our honor and privilege to strive to meet the health needs of Dare County residents and visitors,” said President Ronnie Sloan, FACHE. “And while our name has evolved, our core mission to enhance the quality of life and elevate wellness for the people we serve remains constant. You will continue to receive the high-quality clinical care you’ve come to know, delivered with compassion by medical professionals who go above and beyond every day.”
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
Manteo commissioners explain what it means to be a North Carolina Main Street
Manteo commissioners met for a brief meeting on Wednesday, January 18 to explain what it means to be designated as a North Carolina Main Street community. The town began the process in 2019 and was chosen as a Main Street community on July 1, 2022, joining 80 other communities throughout the state.
Kitty Hawk police chief retiring
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - A long-serving police chief on the Outer Banks is retiring. After 22 years of service with the Kitty Hawk Police Department, and 30 years in law enforcement, Chief Joel Johnson will be retiring effective Wednesday. Johnson has served as chief for over 10 years and...
Miss Katie arrives in Hatteras for her first Hatteras Inlet dredging
Dare County’s own dredge, the Miss Katie, arrived in Hatteras village on Thursday, Jan. 26, to conduct a maintenance dredging event in Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel over the next few days. “The dredge is there, and it’s supposed to start working this morning,” said Dare County Waterways Commission...
Critics of Currituck’s occupancy tax spending bolster N.C. Appeals Court case
Critics of Currituck County's use of occupancy tax money submitted their final written arguments Monday to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Opponents say the county has been using the money for items other than permitted "tourism-related" expenses. A three-judge Appeals Court panel will hear oral arguments Feb. 8. Opponents of...
April Rose Gray Rimmer
AVON –April Rose Gray Rimmer, 67, of Avon, NC died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. A native of Buxton, she was born April 1, 1955, to the late Barbara Joan Gray and Theodore Boyd Gray. To know April was to love her. She was generous and grateful...
N.C. Ferry Division receives $1.3 million federal grant to improve Manns Harbor shipyard
The North Carolina Ferry Division has received a $1.3 million grant to improve conditions in the paint facility at the North Carolina State Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The grant, from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, provides capital, planning, and operating assistance to ferry services that serve rural communities.
Baby whale stranded on OBX beach euthanized
A baby whale was euthanized after it stranded in an Outer Banks beach. Members of the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network responded to the report of a live whale on the beach in Kill Devil Hills last Thursday. It was identified as a Sei Whale and determined to be a...
Phyllis Marie Daley Lints
MANTEO — Phyllis Marie Daley Lints, 57, of Manteo, NC died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Phyllis formerly worked at Mcdonald’s and Subway in Manteo. She is survived by her boyfriend, Terry Douglas; and her daughter, Ashley Daley. A memorial service...
Virginia Beach middle school teacher accused of making threat out on bond
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach teacher is out on bond after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a school. Virginia Beach police officers arrested Corporate Landing Middle School teacher John Dupont on January 26 after school staff told investigators he said, "I'm going to shoot up the school," but added that he didn't have a gun.
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
Three suspects in Manteo ABC robbery arrested
The Manteo Police reported that three suspects charged with larceny from the ABC store in Manteo were taken into custody in the early morning hours on Jan. 28. The suspects, two females and one male, were reported to be driving a silver 2008 Mercedes when they entered the store and began taking items at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 27. Before their arrest, the Manteo Police had released photos of the suspects and their vehicle while asking for public assistance in locating them.
New phase of construction project to impact intersection of Colington Road and US-158
On Jan. 31, the Town of Kill Devil Hills posted this update on impending changes to traffic patterns as a result of the ongoing Colington Road project throughout the month of February. This work will also impact the First Flight Schools complex. Traffic Alert from North Carolina Department of Transportation...
Juvenile hurt in shooting on Spring Lake Crescent in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting Thursday night. A tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of Spring Lake Crescent.
2 plead guilty following 5-hour armed robbery spree across Hampton Roads
Court documents show that 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins and a third person conducted a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven just before midnight on July 24, 2019 into the early morning of July 25.
Unusual Facts About Virginia Beach You Never Knew
Virginia Beach, located on the southeastern coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches and oceanfront boardwalk. But did you know that Virginia Beach has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Driver killed after being ejected from car during Norfolk crash
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died upon impact from his injuries received during the crash.
Dare County Library to host free “Take Your Child to the Library” events
In honor of the 12th annual “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” the Dare County Library will host celebratory “Explore Your Local Library” events at all three library locations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023. These free events are open to all families in Dare County and encourage parents and children to visit their local library to learn about the materials, resources, and programs that are available to the Outer Banks community.
