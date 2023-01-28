Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Essential housing, I-87, economic tier restructuring among top local priorities for 2023 General Assembly session
Northeastern North Carolina’s delegation at the N.C. General Assembly met with leaders of four counties to discuss priorities for this legislative session at a forum on January 18 hosted by the Currituck Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Twiddy and Company. The forum came one week before work began...
WNCT
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. Sober Curious trend aims...
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
Staffing a main issue for newly created NC Dept. of Adult Correction
The agency broke away from the Department of Public Safety to focus on solving a long list of problems.
newsfromthestates.com
Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC
More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Ferry Division receives $1.3 million federal grant to improve Manns Harbor shipyard
The North Carolina Ferry Division has received a $1.3 million grant to improve conditions in the paint facility at the North Carolina State Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The grant, from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, provides capital, planning, and operating assistance to ferry services that serve rural communities.
neusenews.com
Children in the NC Health Choice Program moving to NC Medicaid April 1
RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs...
ednc.org
Q&A | Research reveals the strengths and challenges of the early college model
Julie A. Edmunds, Fatih Unlu, Elizabeth J. Glennie, and Nina Arshavsky, co-authors of “Early Colleges as a Model for Schooling: Creating New Pathways for Access to Higher Education,” have been studying the effects of the early college model in North Carolina for the past 17 years. Their new book highlights the strengths and challenges of early colleges and makes the argument for expansion of the model.
WITN
COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...
WNCT
Health experts: Nichols' body cam video has psychological impact
Some mental health professionals who spoke to WNCT are encouraging people to not look at violent videos that can cause psychological harm. This comes in the wake of the violent video in the death of Tyre Nichols. Health experts: Nichols’ body cam video has psychological …. Some mental health...
whqr.org
Duke Energy proposes two new programs to help customers use renewable energy
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve the expansion of a program that lets large customers contract for renewable energy. The Charlotte-based utility company also wants to offer renewable energy credits to customers who want to support the shift to clean energy to fight climate change. The proposed...
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Our Most Honorable Mentions of 2022
The 10 honorable mentions in our Made in NC Awards impressed our judges — and us! — with their incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and stories showcasing the best that North Carolina has to offer.
rhinotimes.com
You’re Nuts If You Don’t See If The State Has Free Money For You
If you haven’t checked with the State of North Carolina to see if you have any unclaimed money just waiting for you to take, you really, really should. A surprising number of people are delighted to find that the state is holding onto some long lost money for them. Honestly, there’s so much lost money being held by the state that, when you’re at the site, you shouldn’t just check for yourself, but also your friends and family.
North Carolina senator considering bill for I-95 tolls, money to go toward highway upgrades, maintenance
Some people only make a quick pit stop, after dealing with the headache of road construction on I-95.
New bill would require cash be accepted at high school sports events in NC
Raleigh, N.C. — A new bill filed in the North Carolina State House would require schools to accept certain forms of payment at all high school athletic events. House Bill 38, "Entry Fees for HS Interscholastic Events," would require all schools to accept cash as a form of payment at high school events. In addition, it would require a Tar Heel Card for senior citizens cardholder be admitted to a high school athletic event free of charge.
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
iheart.com
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
Craven County Schools announces new principals
NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
Medication and surgery are among new recommendations for treating childhood obesity. One Triad doctor explains.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – To combat the increasingly troublesome epidemic of childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued what it called its first guidelines to help physicians treat and stymie a trend that threatens not only the mortality of young people but their outcomes as adults. The academy in announcing its plan said […]
The Daily South
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
