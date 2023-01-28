ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March

In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. Sober Curious trend aims...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC

More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Ferry Division receives $1.3 million federal grant to improve Manns Harbor shipyard

The North Carolina Ferry Division has received a $1.3 million grant to improve conditions in the paint facility at the North Carolina State Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The grant, from the U.S. Federal Transit Adminis​tration’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, provides capital, planning, and operating assistance to ferry services that serve rural communities.
MANNS HARBOR, NC
neusenews.com

Children in the NC Health Choice Program moving to NC Medicaid April 1

RALEIGH — On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ednc.org

Q&A | Research reveals the strengths and challenges of the early college model

Julie A. Edmunds, Fatih Unlu, Elizabeth J. Glennie, and Nina Arshavsky, co-authors of “Early Colleges as a Model for Schooling: Creating New Pathways for Access to Higher Education,” have been studying the effects of the early college model in North Carolina for the past 17 years. Their new book highlights the strengths and challenges of early colleges and makes the argument for expansion of the model.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

COVID-19 food and nutrition emergency allotments ends in March

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency food allotments that were increased due to COVID-19 will soon revert back to pre-pandemic levels. Pitt County says that will happen on March 1st thanks to a federal decision. Families who received these benefits since March 2020 will see an average decrease of $8.12...
WNCT

Health experts: Nichols' body cam video has psychological impact

Some mental health professionals who spoke to WNCT are encouraging people to not look at violent videos that can cause psychological harm. This comes in the wake of the violent video in the death of Tyre Nichols. Health experts: Nichols’ body cam video has psychological …. Some mental health...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

You’re Nuts If You Don’t See If The State Has Free Money For You

If you haven’t checked with the State of North Carolina to see if you have any unclaimed money just waiting for you to take, you really, really should. A surprising number of people are delighted to find that the state is holding onto some long lost money for them. Honestly, there’s so much lost money being held by the state that, when you’re at the site, you shouldn’t just check for yourself, but also your friends and family.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

New bill would require cash be accepted at high school sports events in NC

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bill filed in the North Carolina State House would require schools to accept certain forms of payment at all high school athletic events. House Bill 38, "Entry Fees for HS Interscholastic Events," would require all schools to accept cash as a form of payment at high school events. In addition, it would require a Tar Heel Card for senior citizens cardholder be admitted to a high school athletic event free of charge.
iheart.com

6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools announces new principals

NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Medication and surgery are among new recommendations for treating childhood obesity. One Triad doctor explains.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – To combat the increasingly troublesome epidemic of childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued what it called its first guidelines to help physicians treat and stymie a trend that threatens not only the mortality of young people but their outcomes as adults. The academy in announcing its plan said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily South

5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina

All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy