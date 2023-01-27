Read full article on original website
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
The Aces Secure an All-Star Starting Five With Addition of Candace Parker
The two-time MVP’s move to the reigning champs in Las Vegas means she has the chance to close out her storied career with a third WNBA title.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Legendary Basketball Broadcaster Dies
One of the all-time legends of sports broadcasting has left us. We have received word that legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died. His son announced the passing of his father in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Kiki Jefferson is a superstar, WNBA prospect for James Madison
It’s time for another episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This episode features host Howard Megdal who is joined by the great and versatile Kiki Jefferson of James Madison. The two discuss the impact of Jefferson’s parents on her as a player and a person and what Lancaster means to her.
WFMJ.com
Griner's return, free agency raises charter flight concerns
Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA this summer after being traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December with Russia has collided with free agency, creating potential travel complications for the league out of safety concerns for her. If Griner, who is a free agent but has said she'll return...
Robert Horry ejected from high school basketball game for heckling referees
Former NBA player Robert Horry was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night after yelling from the stands at the referees, according to a video posted to the TMZ website. Horry, who won seven championships in the NBA and was known by his nickname Big...
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
Essence
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
Lynn is a part of Hurts' all-female management team, the first of its kind in the league. What started from an Instagram DM has led Nicole Lynn to shattering glass ceilings as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl. After following Hurts’ collegiate...
“When people say they don’t regret it, they’re lying” - Reggie Miller once revealed not winning a ring “burns” him
Miller also opted to remain loyal with the Pacers instead of chasing a ring with the Celtics in 2007.
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear
The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Longtime College Sports Broadcaster Dies At 80
Jim Leahey, the longtime voice of University of Hawai'i sports, passed away Monday. Leahey broadcasted thousands of games for various sports on radio and television outlets until retiring in 2018. He was named Hawai'i Sportscaster of the Year a resounding 19 times. "We're deeply saddened by the ...
NFL Star Jalen Hurts Goes Viral in Clashing Purple Jacket & Pants Pre-Game Outfit With Sneakers Before Winning Eagles-49ers Football Game
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Feb. 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the second Super Bowl for the Eagles following their 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title on Jan. 29. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big win against the 49ers with a victory cigar. In an Instagram video uploaded by SportsCenter, the 24-year-old athlete looks cool and calm while relaxing in the locker room. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter...
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: March Madness is coming
The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is 50 days away! Lisa Peterson, Chair of the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee joins analyst Missy Heidrick on the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast to discuss the entire process, from how the committee is put together and what is their role, to metrics, the eye test and selection criteria. Lisa explains how coaches and conference leadership are also at the table during the season and many are talking about one common theme – parity in the women’s game.
“I learned everything like a soldier” - Zach Randolph recalls his first years playing alongside Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace
Zach Randolph talks about the humble beginnings of his career, as well as how playing alongside NBA's greats Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace helped him develop into the player he became
