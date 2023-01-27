ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Legendary Basketball Broadcaster Dies

One of the all-time legends of sports broadcasting has left us. We have received word that legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer has died. His son announced the passing of his father in a tweet on Thursday, saying, “The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”
WFMJ.com

Griner's return, free agency raises charter flight concerns

Brittney Griner's return to the WNBA this summer after being traded in a dramatic prisoner swap in December with Russia has collided with free agency, creating potential travel complications for the league out of safety concerns for her. If Griner, who is a free agent but has said she'll return...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bethune-Cookman Player Makes Opinion On Ed Reed Very Clear

The Ed Reed era at Bethune-Cookman may have ended as quickly as it started, but one Wildcats player says that the Hall of Famer was already shifting the culture before they even got the chance to take the practice field. Reed was very outspoken about the school's lack of support for its football ...
OnlyHomers

NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
The Spun

Longtime College Sports Broadcaster Dies At 80

Jim Leahey, the longtime voice of University of Hawai'i sports, passed away Monday. Leahey broadcasted thousands of games for various sports on radio and television outlets until retiring in 2018. He was named Hawai'i Sportscaster of the Year a resounding 19 times. "We're deeply saddened by the ...
HONOLULU, HI
Footwear News

NFL Star Jalen Hurts Goes Viral in Clashing Purple Jacket & Pants Pre-Game Outfit With Sneakers Before Winning Eagles-49ers Football Game

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially headed to Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off on Feb. 12th at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the second Super Bowl for the Eagles following their 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship title on Jan. 29. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrated the big win against the 49ers with a victory cigar. In an Instagram video uploaded by SportsCenter, the 24-year-old athlete looks cool and calm while relaxing in the locker room.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thenexthoops.com

Locked on Women’s Basketball: March Madness is coming

The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is 50 days away! Lisa Peterson, Chair of the NCAA DI Women’s Basketball Committee joins analyst Missy Heidrick on the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast to discuss the entire process, from how the committee is put together and what is their role, to metrics, the eye test and selection criteria. Lisa explains how coaches and conference leadership are also at the table during the season and many are talking about one common theme – parity in the women’s game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy