Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved.
Motley Fool
Is Intel's Dividend in Trouble?
The CFO's comments about the dividend seem open to interpretation. The company still believes its investment strategy will grow its cash flow in the future.
Motley Fool
1 Potentially Explosive Warren Buffett Stock Down 62% to Buy
Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also some intriguing growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio. Snowflake provides key tools that are pushing the data-analytics revolution forward. Snowflake's category-leading services and usage-based billing model could power tremendous growth over the next decade.
Motley Fool
Here Are 4 Stocks I've Already Bought in 2023
Even though his stock portfolio dropped by more than 20% in 2022, this Fool is extremely optimistic about some of the bargains he's been seeing in the market. Shortly after New Year's Day, he made a deposit into a brokerage account and bought four stocks.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
Blue chip healthcare stocks were a top safe haven for investors in 2022. These three dividend-paying medical stocks aren't just an oasis for nervous investors, however. These companies offer shareholders top dividend programs, reliable free cash flows, and a strong long-term outlook.
Motley Fool
Should You Go All In on Dividend Stocks in 2023?
Dividend stocks promise recurrent income for you -- regardless of the general market's performance. These stocks are often popular when investors are seeking safety.
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 In Right Now
$1,000 can go a long way toward building an effective stock portfolio that meets your personal needs for financial planning.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today
Formidable rivals in the EV space are slashing prices. Profits could be harder to come by for the EV upstart.
Motley Fool
What the Smartest Investors Know About McCormick Stock
McCormick has been raising its dividend annually for several decades.
Motley Fool
Down 22%, Is Alphabet Stock a Buy in 2023?
Shares of tech behemoth Alphabet suffered steep declines in 2022. But the stock has rallied on cost-cutting and a growing focus on new areas. A record of stellar growth over the last five years make it a compelling investment.
Motley Fool
Why Costco Is an Underrated Dividend Stock
Costco's dividend yield of 0.7% is low, but its overall returns have been impressive. Management has regularly increased its quarterly dividend payouts and even issued large special dividends on multiple occasions.
Motley Fool
1 Thing Tesla Bulls Get Wrong, and Why It Might Tank the Stock
Tesla just reported its fourth-quarter results, and put up solid numbers. Investors are focused on production growth when they should be concerned about margin compression. The stock is wildly overvalued after rising 40% in the past month.
Indian billionaire Adani at center of $68B stock market rout
NEW DELHI (AP) — Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, saw his companies shed $68 billion in market value after short-selling firm Hindenburg Research accused him of “pulling the largest con in corporate history,” triggering a massive sell-off of Adani stocks. The report by from U.S.-based Hindenburg about India’s second-largest conglomerate accused it of stock price manipulation and fraud just as the group began a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion. Adani, 60, has since slid from a ranking of being the world’s third richest man to the 11th, as his net worth shrank more than $30 billion to an estimated $84 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. WHO IS GAUTAM ADANI?
GameStop Stock Soars On Its 2-Year Short Squeeze Anniversary. Is There More To Come?
During January 27th’s trading session – a session that marked the two-year anniversary of GameStop stock’s massive 2021 short squeeze – GameStop shares jumped about 15%.
Motley Fool
3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now
Cassava Sciences seems to keep igniting controversy about its clinical trial data. It has nearly all of its eggs concentrated in a single pipeline program, simufilam.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Just Had Its Worst Year in History -- Here's Why Investors Should Buy in 2023
Tesla ranked among the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2022. The EV maker reported the highest operating margin among volume carmakers last year. Tesla has hardly scratched the surface of its total addressable market.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Up Over 10% in 2023 That Remain Screaming Buys
However, investors are beginning to regain their faith in tech stocks. With exciting developments ahead, now is an excellent time to invest in AMD and Alphabet.
Motley Fool
2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Airbnb's diversified business and solid balance sheet are strong positives in the current environment. Snowflake's consumption-based pricing and operability across multiple cloud players are major advantages.
Motley Fool
Intel Just Sounded a Warning Bell. Here's What It Means for Nvidia and AMD Stocks.
Intel reported disappointing results, blaming a slowing economy. Perhaps more importantly, management said it expects the slowdown in the data center market to persist well into 2023. Both Nvidia and AMD rely heavily on their data center segments, so upcoming results could suffer.
