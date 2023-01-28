Read full article on original website
WAFF
State bonds fund an even bigger Albertville High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools are welcoming three new construction projects on the high school campus. The 7A school will have new buildings for students to grow into. The famous Aggie Marching Band will have a brand new band hall to conduct their practices. A multipurpose athletic facility...
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
WAFF
Madison County farmer talks about changes to farming during his life
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Farmers have been around for generations in North Alabama and the United States. Farmers with Alabama Farmers Co-op talked about the changes they’ve seen from when they were kids to when they are working their own farms. Retired farmer, Monte Davis, talked about...
doppleronline.ca
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
Pellet gun found on CHS campus
CULLMAN, Ala. – After a pellet gun was found in a Cullman High School trash can during the weekend’s cleaning, school administrators are investigating what is thought to be an isolated incident. “The administrators at Cullman High School are reviewing camera footage from Friday in the area where the pellet gun was located,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff shared with The Tribune. “I want to thank the cleaning crew for reporting this as well as the administration’s transparency and swiftness with the matter. Possession of a weapon on school grounds is against the law and will lead to a recommendation to the board of education for expulsion from school (Code of Alabama Section 16-1-24.10). We encourage parents to share any information they may have about this situation with the school administration.” Any guardian, parent or student with any information is encouraged to contact school administration.
wvtm13.com
Ashville High School guidance counselor arrested
ASHVILLE, Ala. — A guidance counselor at Ashville High School was arrested on Monday. The St. Clair County sheriff's office says Jessica Herb is in jail, charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. On social media, the superintendent confirmed a...
WAFF
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
Madison facility to become new community center
The City of Madison is celebrating a "wall breaking" for an upcoming community center.
southerntorch.com
Police Pursuit Vehicles for DCSO
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) The DeKalb County Commission held its second meeting of the new year on Tuesday, January 24. The Commission is resuming its pre-covid schedule with two monthly meetings, on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. County Administrator Matt Sharp brought...
Hartselle Enquirer
Fundraising kicks off for 120-foot Morgan cross
Plans have been made, material has been ordered and now fundraising has begun for a project that will see a 120-foot steel cross erected atop Priceville Mountain on Highway 67. Mike Tarpley, who serves on the five-man committee that will see the cross come to fruition, said the goal is...
New sports park coming to south Huntsville
The new complex will be called Hays Farm Sports Park.
southerntorch.com
Check Out Dekalb County Libraries
DEKALB COUNTY - Albert Einstein said, "The only thing that you absolutely. have to know, is the location of the library." In this age of technology. access to reading material is literally at one's fingertips, however there. is more at the library than just books. Technology can also be found...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WAFF
Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners
WAFF
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
WAFF
Albertville High School head football coach leaving school for job at Hoover High
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville High School head football coach, Chip English, is leaving the school to become the quarterback’s coach at Hoover High School. In two seasons as the head football coach, Chip English went a combined 2-18, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Hoover High School finished with an 11-2 overall record in 2022 after losing to Thompson in the playoffs on Nov. 18.
Governor’s Drive temporary lane closure expected to last months
Landscaping and road improvements are expected to hamper traffic on Governor's Drive west of Memorial Parkway for the next three months, according to City officials.
