Cougar boys fall 81-56 at Swansboro for third straight loss; Pirates lean on long ball with 12 treys

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO