Swansboro, NC

Cougar boys fall 81-56 at Swansboro for third straight loss; Pirates lean on long ball with 12 treys

By ZACK NALLY NEWS-TIMES
 4 days ago
West girls back in hunt for Coastal crown with 37-33 win at Swansboro

SWANSBORO — Going into the game at Swansboro on Tuesday, the West Carteret girls basketball team’s door to a potential conference title was only cracked. It got flung open when the Patriots defeated the Pirates 37-33 and Croatan lost at home to White Oak. Now, West, Croatan and Swansboro all have two losses in what has become a three-way struggle for the 3A Coastal Conference.
SWANSBORO, NC
Croatan boys lean on free throws while beating foul-prone Dixon 62-56 on road

HOLLY RIDGE — Solid free-throw shooting helped the Croatan boys basketball team captured a 62-56 win at Dixon on Friday. The Cougars (11-7 overall) were put to the charity stripe 26 times in the game as Dixon (5-13) struggled to stop fouling. They finished 8-for-8 in the second quarter and 9-for-12 in the fourth alone.
NEWPORT, NC
Cougar girls drop first conference game 37-30 at Dixon

HOLLY RIDGE — One night after it took sole possession of first place in the 3A Coastal Conference, the conference showed the Croatan girls basketball team how even it is this season. The Cougars fell at Dixon 37-30 on Friday in a meeting between the league’s first- and fifth-place...
NEWPORT, NC
Croatan’s Steffy, West’s Riley capture regional titles in first-ever girls only wrestling tourney

HAVELOCK — Two county grapplers took the top of the podium at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s East Regional Tournament on Thursday. Croatan’s Angelica Steffy and West Carteret’s Kenley Riley both won their brackets to become regional champions and set themselves up nicely for the Women’s Invitational state tournament slated to start on Friday.
HAVELOCK, NC
Croatan sweeps conference swim championships for fourth consecutive year

WINTERVILLE — The Croatan swim teams have been in a conference for four years, and for four consecutive years they have swept the league title meets. The Cougars made it 4-for-4 on Friday in the 3A Coastal Conference championship at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus. The girls posted 163 points...
NEWPORT, NC
Patriot grapplers fall 47-28 in first round of dual state playoffs at West Brunswick

SHALLOTTE — The West Carteret wrestling team fell to West Brunswick 47-28 on Saturday in the first round of the 3A state dual playoffs. The Patriots traveled to First Flight for the dual as the No. 12 seed overall and the second-seeded team from the 3A Coastal Conference. They slipped to 27-15 in dual team action this season.
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

OCEAN — When Madison Bowen isn’t swimming, she’s reading books about swimming. “I just finished an autobiography of one of my favorite swimmers, Elizabeth Beisel,” she said. It’s not just a sport for the Croatan sophomore, it’s a lifestyle. She shows up to practice...
NEWPORT, NC
Down East Duck Run to honor Fulcher; 5K race set for Feb. 11 in Atlantic

ATLANTIC — Stephanie Fulcher may be gone, but she is not forgotten. The Down East Duck Run will be used to honor her memory on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Atlantic. On Feb. 13, 2022, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 leaving Englehard went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore in about 60 feet of water.
ATLANTIC, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
WILMINGTON, NC
Douglas Doubleday, 78; incomplete

Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, 78, of Beaufort, died Sunday January 29, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
Margie Wright, 80; incomplete

Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
Ray Wells, 90; service Feb 2

Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the home of Ronnie Wells, 901 Oak Dr., Morehead City, NC 28557. In Northwoods Subdivision. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - Jan. 29, 30 & 31

Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Douglas "Doug"...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet

EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
EMERALD ISLE, NC

