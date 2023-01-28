Cougar boys fall 81-56 at Swansboro for third straight loss; Pirates lean on long ball with 12 treys

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
West girls back in hunt for Coastal crown with 37-33 win at Swansboro
SWANSBORO — Going into the game at Swansboro on Tuesday, the West Carteret girls basketball team’s door to a potential conference title was only cracked. It got flung open when the Patriots defeated the Pirates 37-33 and Croatan lost at home to White Oak. Now, West, Croatan and Swansboro all have two losses in what has become a three-way struggle for the 3A Coastal Conference.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan boys lean on free throws while beating foul-prone Dixon 62-56 on road
HOLLY RIDGE — Solid free-throw shooting helped the Croatan boys basketball team captured a 62-56 win at Dixon on Friday. The Cougars (11-7 overall) were put to the charity stripe 26 times in the game as Dixon (5-13) struggled to stop fouling. They finished 8-for-8 in the second quarter and 9-for-12 in the fourth alone.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cougar girls drop first conference game 37-30 at Dixon
HOLLY RIDGE — One night after it took sole possession of first place in the 3A Coastal Conference, the conference showed the Croatan girls basketball team how even it is this season. The Cougars fell at Dixon 37-30 on Friday in a meeting between the league’s first- and fifth-place...
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan’s Steffy, West’s Riley capture regional titles in first-ever girls only wrestling tourney
HAVELOCK — Two county grapplers took the top of the podium at the N.C. High School Athletic Association Women’s East Regional Tournament on Thursday. Croatan’s Angelica Steffy and West Carteret’s Kenley Riley both won their brackets to become regional champions and set themselves up nicely for the Women’s Invitational state tournament slated to start on Friday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Croatan sweeps conference swim championships for fourth consecutive year
WINTERVILLE — The Croatan swim teams have been in a conference for four years, and for four consecutive years they have swept the league title meets. The Cougars made it 4-for-4 on Friday in the 3A Coastal Conference championship at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus. The girls posted 163 points...
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys win fifth league game in a row with 85-44 victory over Northside-Pinetown
YEATESVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team set a season high for points in a quarter Friday night with 32 versus Northside-Pinetown. The Mariners outscored the home team by 24 points in the opening frame on their way to an 85-44 victory. East (12-6) won its fifth 1A/2A...
carolinacoastonline.com
Patriot grapplers fall 47-28 in first round of dual state playoffs at West Brunswick
SHALLOTTE — The West Carteret wrestling team fell to West Brunswick 47-28 on Saturday in the first round of the 3A state dual playoffs. The Patriots traveled to First Flight for the dual as the No. 12 seed overall and the second-seeded team from the 3A Coastal Conference. They slipped to 27-15 in dual team action this season.
carolinacoastonline.com
New Bern following unbeaten football season with undefeated wrestling campaign
Whether it’s fall or winter, the fellas at New Bern don’t like losing. The football and wrestling teams are a combined 31-0 as we head into the third round of the 4A dual-team postseason on Wednesday night. The wrestling team sports a 15-0 mark and is seeded No....
carolinacoastonline.com
West makes county history with diving team; four Patriots show much progress in just a few weeks
MOREHEAD CITY — Someone has to be the first. Four student-athletes at West Carteret have decided to answer that call. Braxton Morris, Sam Suggs, Colton Ellis and David Garner are the first diving team in county history. “I’m out here to kick butt, but I’m most likely going to...
Kinston, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Kinston. The Community Christian School basketball team will have a game with Bethel Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The Community Christian School basketball team will have a game with Bethel Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
carolinacoastonline.com
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — When Madison Bowen isn’t swimming, she’s reading books about swimming. “I just finished an autobiography of one of my favorite swimmers, Elizabeth Beisel,” she said. It’s not just a sport for the Croatan sophomore, it’s a lifestyle. She shows up to practice...
carolinacoastonline.com
Down East Duck Run to honor Fulcher; 5K race set for Feb. 11 in Atlantic
ATLANTIC — Stephanie Fulcher may be gone, but she is not forgotten. The Down East Duck Run will be used to honor her memory on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Atlantic. On Feb. 13, 2022, a privately owned Pilatus PC-12 leaving Englehard went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore in about 60 feet of water.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished. Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting. In January, the UNC System Board of Governors approved the clearance. The university is now waiting for the NC Council of State to give final approval in February.
carolinacoastonline.com
Douglas Doubleday, 78; incomplete
Douglas "Doug" Doubleday, 78, of Beaufort, died Sunday January 29, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Looking at winter options for spotted sea trout; county creeks the go-to during chilly times
Spotted sea trout is a staple for many of us starting in late fall and continuing throughout winter. Where? That leads us to fish the local creeks where many of the fish overwinter, whether off the New, White Oak or Neuse rivers and also the productive waters of the Highway 24 Creeks off Bogue Sound.
carolinacoastonline.com
Margie Wright, 80; incomplete
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ray Wells, 90; service Feb 2
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the home of Ronnie Wells, 901 Oak Dr., Morehead City, NC 28557. In Northwoods Subdivision. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 29, 30 & 31
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Douglas "Doug"...
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
carolinacoastonline.com
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
Comments / 0