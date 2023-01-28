Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
New Deal With NYDIG and B. Riley Cuts Bitcoin Miner Greenidge's Debt by $61M
The $61 million deal significantly reduces the sizeable debt burden facing Greenidge, which was recently considering voluntary bankruptcy. Embattled Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation has finalized its debt restructuring plans with investment bank B.Riley and crypto investment firm NYDIG, reducing its total debts by $61 million. In December 2022, the miner...
decrypt.co
First Exchange-Traded NFT Fund Shuts Down
NFTZ, widely touted as the world’s first exchange-traded fund for NFTs, is shutting down. Defiance ETFs announced that it will “close and liquidate” NFTZ, its Defiance Digital Revolution ETF, by February 28. When it kicked off trading in December 2021, Defiance ETFs co-founder and Chief Investment Officer...
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
decrypt.co
US Senators: Silvergate 'Further Introduced' Crypto Risk Into Traditional Banking
Silvergate's dealings with FTX and Alameda demand closer examination, according to a new letter from U.S. senators including Elizabeth Warren. American lawmakers have more questions for the embattled crypto bank Silvergate. In a new letter to the firm's CEO Alan Lane, three U.S. senators allege that the crypto bank's dealings...
decrypt.co
Celsius Was Using QuickBooks for Its Accounting—Just Like FTX
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius used Quickbooks to keep track of its finances, a court-appointed examiner wrote in a report released Tuesday. That made it especially challenging to assess the company’s finances post-bankruptcy, as Quickbooks is “geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses,” wrote Examiner Shoba Pillay. Celsius’s...
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll
There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
Think Americans Have It Bad? Here's How Inflation Is Affecting Other Countries
No country in the world has escaped the pandemic unscathed.
decrypt.co
FTX Sister Firm Alameda Hits Bankrupt Voyager Digital With $446M Lawsuit
Trading firm Alameda Research has filed a new lawsuit seeking to recover about $445.8 million from the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and CEO of FTX, also co-founded the trading firm in 2017. A day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, it emerged that the crypto exchange had lent customer funds to help prop up Alameda Research.
decrypt.co
Tesla Details $140 Million Bitcoin Loss in SEC Filing
Tesla lost over $140 million betting on Bitcoin last year, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The electric car manufacturer took a $204 million impairment charge while gaining $64 million through converting Bitcoin in 2022. “In the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher Amid Earnings Wave With Fed In Focus; IMF Boosts Global Growth Forecast
Wall Street extended the S&P 500's solid January gains Tuesday as investors sorted through a wave of corporate earnings ahead of tomorrow's crucial Fed rate decision.
decrypt.co
Ordinals Launches NFTs on Bitcoin, Unsurprisingly Sparking Controversy
Digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain are a perennial goal, but some of Bitcoin’s biggest backers don’t like the idea. When it comes to digital collectibles, most enthusiasts think of Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon—deservedly, as proof-of-stake blockchains have cornered the NFT marketplace. But digital collectibles using the Bitcoin blockchain have existed since 2014, and several projects have made it their continuing mission to bring NFTs to the first and biggest cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Binance Faces More Insider Trading Allegations
Also, El Salvador’s Bitcoin-loving head of state Nayib Bukele wants the world to know that his country is still solvent. Crypto this week was a mixed bag. After three weeks of consecutive growth, the fourth full week of 2023 saw Bitcoin prices virtually unchanged since last weekend, and while Ethereum depreciated a little, several altcoins like Aptos (APT), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Avalanche (AVAX) managed sizeable rallies.
BBC
Steel factory evening shutdown to stop power cuts
One of the only steel tube factories in the UK said it was shutting down before the evening energy peak to help prevent electricity shortages. Last year, National Grid said Britain could face power cuts this winter, but that was a worst-case scenario. The Tata steelworks in Corby, Northamptonshire, has...
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
decrypt.co
Osprey Funds Accuses Grayscale of ‘Unfair’ Practices in Lawsuit
The rival asset manager Osprey says operators of GBTC knew it was never likely to become an ETF, but marketed it on this basis anyway. Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has filed a suit in a U.S. court against Grayscale Investments, operator of the world’s largest Bitcoin trust, claiming that the firm misrepresented the likelihood that the trust could ever become an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
decrypt.co
Defunct Crypto Lender BlockFi Granted Approval to Sell Assets
Suitors for BlockFi’s distressed assets have until February 20 to make their bids following fresh approval from the bankruptcy court. Defunct crypto lender BlockFi has earned court approval to sell its remaining assets. BlockFi, which let users earn interest on their deposited cryptocurrencies, fell into bankruptcy in late November...
decrypt.co
Social Token Platform Rally Shutting Down
The social NFT firm is sunsetting its Ethereum sidechain, citing market headwinds. Rally, a social token platform on the Ethereum network, announced that it was calling it quits on Tuesday. The news came via an email to the Rally community saying that the Rally sidechain would begin sunsetting on January 31—the same day the email was sent.
decrypt.co
Who's Eligible to Get Their Crypto Back From Bankrupt Celsius?
Celsius announced that it will start letting "eligible users" withdraw their funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. But who qualifies?. Celsius users rejoice. Well, some of them, anyway. Today, the now-bankrupt crypto lender announced that certain "eligible users" can expect to withdraw their funds soon. A court filing indicates that...
