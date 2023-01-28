ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

New Deal With NYDIG and B. Riley Cuts Bitcoin Miner Greenidge's Debt by $61M

The $61 million deal significantly reduces the sizeable debt burden facing Greenidge, which was recently considering voluntary bankruptcy. Embattled Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation has finalized its debt restructuring plans with investment bank B.Riley and crypto investment firm NYDIG, reducing its total debts by $61 million. In December 2022, the miner...
decrypt.co

First Exchange-Traded NFT Fund Shuts Down

NFTZ, widely touted as the world’s first exchange-traded fund for NFTs, is shutting down. Defiance ETFs announced that it will “close and liquidate” NFTZ, its Defiance Digital Revolution ETF, by February 28. When it kicked off trading in December 2021, Defiance ETFs co-founder and Chief Investment Officer...
decrypt.co

US Senators: Silvergate 'Further Introduced' Crypto Risk Into Traditional Banking

Silvergate's dealings with FTX and Alameda demand closer examination, according to a new letter from U.S. senators including Elizabeth Warren. American lawmakers have more questions for the embattled crypto bank Silvergate. In a new letter to the firm's CEO Alan Lane, three U.S. senators allege that the crypto bank's dealings...
decrypt.co

Celsius Was Using QuickBooks for Its Accounting—Just Like FTX

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius used Quickbooks to keep track of its finances, a court-appointed examiner wrote in a report released Tuesday. That made it especially challenging to assess the company’s finances post-bankruptcy, as Quickbooks is “geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses,” wrote Examiner Shoba Pillay. Celsius’s...
Money

Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll

There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
decrypt.co

FTX Sister Firm Alameda Hits Bankrupt Voyager Digital With $446M Lawsuit

Trading firm Alameda Research has filed a new lawsuit seeking to recover about $445.8 million from the bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital. Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder and CEO of FTX, also co-founded the trading firm in 2017. A day before FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022, it emerged that the crypto exchange had lent customer funds to help prop up Alameda Research.
DELAWARE STATE
decrypt.co

Tesla Details $140 Million Bitcoin Loss in SEC Filing

Tesla lost over $140 million betting on Bitcoin last year, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The electric car manufacturer took a $204 million impairment charge while gaining $64 million through converting Bitcoin in 2022. “In the year ended December 31, 2022, we recorded...
decrypt.co

Ordinals Launches NFTs on Bitcoin, Unsurprisingly Sparking Controversy

Digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain are a perennial goal, but some of Bitcoin’s biggest backers don’t like the idea. When it comes to digital collectibles, most enthusiasts think of Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon—deservedly, as proof-of-stake blockchains have cornered the NFT marketplace. But digital collectibles using the Bitcoin blockchain have existed since 2014, and several projects have made it their continuing mission to bring NFTs to the first and biggest cryptocurrency.
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Binance Faces More Insider Trading Allegations

Also, El Salvador’s Bitcoin-loving head of state Nayib Bukele wants the world to know that his country is still solvent. Crypto this week was a mixed bag. After three weeks of consecutive growth, the fourth full week of 2023 saw Bitcoin prices virtually unchanged since last weekend, and while Ethereum depreciated a little, several altcoins like Aptos (APT), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Avalanche (AVAX) managed sizeable rallies.
BBC

Steel factory evening shutdown to stop power cuts

One of the only steel tube factories in the UK said it was shutting down before the evening energy peak to help prevent electricity shortages. Last year, National Grid said Britain could face power cuts this winter, but that was a worst-case scenario. The Tata steelworks in Corby, Northamptonshire, has...
decrypt.co

Osprey Funds Accuses Grayscale of ‘Unfair’ Practices in Lawsuit

The rival asset manager Osprey says operators of GBTC knew it was never likely to become an ETF, but marketed it on this basis anyway. Digital asset manager Osprey Funds has filed a suit in a U.S. court against Grayscale Investments, operator of the world’s largest Bitcoin trust, claiming that the firm misrepresented the likelihood that the trust could ever become an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
CONNECTICUT STATE
decrypt.co

Defunct Crypto Lender BlockFi Granted Approval to Sell Assets

Suitors for BlockFi’s distressed assets have until February 20 to make their bids following fresh approval from the bankruptcy court. Defunct crypto lender BlockFi has earned court approval to sell its remaining assets. BlockFi, which let users earn interest on their deposited cryptocurrencies, fell into bankruptcy in late November...
decrypt.co

Social Token Platform Rally Shutting Down

The social NFT firm is sunsetting its Ethereum sidechain, citing market headwinds. Rally, a social token platform on the Ethereum network, announced that it was calling it quits on Tuesday. The news came via an email to the Rally community saying that the Rally sidechain would begin sunsetting on January 31—the same day the email was sent.
decrypt.co

Who's Eligible to Get Their Crypto Back From Bankrupt Celsius?

Celsius announced that it will start letting "eligible users" withdraw their funds from the bankrupt crypto lender. But who qualifies?. Celsius users rejoice. Well, some of them, anyway. Today, the now-bankrupt crypto lender announced that certain "eligible users" can expect to withdraw their funds soon. A court filing indicates that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy