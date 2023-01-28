ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Renault to reduce stake in Nissan, rebalancing alliance

French automaker Renault will slash its stake in Japanese partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies, the firms said Monday. Nissan will also invest in Ampere, "aiming to become a strategic partner", the firms said, without specifying how large the Japanese automaker's stake would be.
Benzinga

Ford Rallies Off GM's Q4 Success: 'Consumers Are Still Buying Cars'

The “sympathy” trade is working well in the automotive sector in Tuesday’s session. An upbeat fourth-quarter report from General Motors Company GM and raised guidance is taking Ford Motor Company F along for the ride higher. The price action in Dearborn's stock makes it the PreMarket Prep...
TechCrunch

GM invests $650M in lithium mining to lock down EV raw materials

The investment in raw materials for batteries is the biggest to date, according to GM. And it’s no wonder. General Motors has a litany of all-electric sedans, SUVs, crossovers and trucks that are coming to market in the next two years, including the GMC Sierra EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox. GM said in November it expects to generate more than $50 billion in revenue from sales of its 30 EV models in 2025, with profit margins in the low to mid-single digits.
NEVADA STATE
TechCrunch

Tesla records $204M loss from bitcoin in 2022

Tesla had invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin during the first quarter of 2021, stating that it believed in the longevity of the cryptocurrency. At the time, the company said bitcoin was a great place to store cash and still access it immediately, all the while providing a better return on investment than more traditional central banks. In fact, after its initial purchase, Tesla promptly trimmed its position by 10%, making the automaker a quick $101 million.
TechCrunch

AV company Aurora hires president ahead of commercial launch

The company said Fisher, who was most recently president and chief operating officer of education tech company Istation, will be based in Dallas. Aurora is headquartered in Pittsburgh and has offices in San Francisco and Mountain View, but its self-driving truck testing and operations is in the Dallas area. Aurora...
DALLAS, TX
TheStreet

What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? Why Is It Important?

What Is the Russell 1000 Stock Market Index? The Russell 1000 is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies weighted by market cap. It is a subset of the Russell 3000, which contains nearly every security traded on the NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchanges. ...
TechCrunch

If, and only if, McDonald’s had an appetite for acquisitions

Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. I’m back, I’m drinking an iced Americano maybe because I miss Alex, maybe because I just feel different today, and I’m ready to start our week together.
TechCrunch

InstaDeep’s acquisition is a classic case of an African startup gone global

InstaDeep’s deal — subject to regulatory approval and expected to close in the first half of this year — is quite intriguing, for a few reasons. First, when completed (at $682 million, adjusted in U.S. dollar terms), it’ll become the largest acquisition deal involving an African or Africa-focused startup, besting prices bargained for Sendwave, DPO Group and Paystack. Second, unlike the other high-profile acquisitions, InstaDeep isn’t a fintech. And third, although early believers who witnessed InstaDeep’s growth from a local firm to a global startup knew it had enough exit options, they didn’t think the acquisition would happen this fast, said Khaled Ben Jilani, senior partner at AfricInvest, one of InstaDeep’s earlier investors, on a call with TechCrunch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy