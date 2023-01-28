ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Israel not apartheid government

I find it necessary to correct false statements in the letter “Trump and antisemitism” (Jan. 19, TribLIVE) responding to my letter “The real antisemitism” (Dec. 17, TribLIVE) regarding the antisemitic statement of Rep. Rashida Tlaib accusing Israel of being an apartheid government. The writer incorrectly defined Israel as an apartheid government based on “ultra-right cabinet members who want nothing to do with Palestinian rights.”
Letter to the editor: America is broke

In the letter “Republicans holding us hostage” (Jan. 26, TribLIVE), the writer accused the Republicans of blackmail in which all of us are held hostage by playing a high stakes game of chicken over whether or not to increase the debt ceiling. It would be highly appreciated if the writer included with his sophomoric diatribe about America’s debt just how we as taxpayers will ever repay the debt that already exists. It might be more honest if he admitted that America is broke. We cannot pay our bills now and haven’t been able to since LBJ started the Great Society over 50 years ago.
Letter to the editor: Is government for us or against us?

Considering two local stories over the weekend, the state-mandated end of historical reenactments at Bushy Run, which seems to have started with one out-of-state person’s complaint (“Bushy Run Battlefield reenactment canceled amid new state guidelines,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE)) and the plan to spend $3.6 million for a homeless shelter in Westmoreland County (“Westmoreland commissioners approve shelter plan,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE), I ask: Is our government working for us or against us?
Letter to the editor: We must end our government excesses

In January, many of us look at our bills after Christmas and ask, “How am I going to pay for everything I bought?” I have not heard this asked of our elected officials. Everyone seems to want to ignore this elephant in the room and push it onto the next generation.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Michael Reagan: Biden's lost docs and losing war

It’s a stretch, but I think I know the real reason the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. We’ve been told for months that the DOJ ordered a search of Donald Trump’s home in Florida because he was not turning over a bunch of classified documents to the National Archives fast enough.
