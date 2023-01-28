Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Israel not apartheid government
I find it necessary to correct false statements in the letter “Trump and antisemitism” (Jan. 19, TribLIVE) responding to my letter “The real antisemitism” (Dec. 17, TribLIVE) regarding the antisemitic statement of Rep. Rashida Tlaib accusing Israel of being an apartheid government. The writer incorrectly defined Israel as an apartheid government based on “ultra-right cabinet members who want nothing to do with Palestinian rights.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: America is broke
In the letter “Republicans holding us hostage” (Jan. 26, TribLIVE), the writer accused the Republicans of blackmail in which all of us are held hostage by playing a high stakes game of chicken over whether or not to increase the debt ceiling. It would be highly appreciated if the writer included with his sophomoric diatribe about America’s debt just how we as taxpayers will ever repay the debt that already exists. It might be more honest if he admitted that America is broke. We cannot pay our bills now and haven’t been able to since LBJ started the Great Society over 50 years ago.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Is government for us or against us?
Considering two local stories over the weekend, the state-mandated end of historical reenactments at Bushy Run, which seems to have started with one out-of-state person’s complaint (“Bushy Run Battlefield reenactment canceled amid new state guidelines,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE)) and the plan to spend $3.6 million for a homeless shelter in Westmoreland County (“Westmoreland commissioners approve shelter plan,” Jan. 28, TribLIVE), I ask: Is our government working for us or against us?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: We must end our government excesses
In January, many of us look at our bills after Christmas and ask, “How am I going to pay for everything I bought?” I have not heard this asked of our elected officials. Everyone seems to want to ignore this elephant in the room and push it onto the next generation.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Stormy Daniels Thanks Donald Trump for 'Admitting' She Told Truth
A grand jury is hearing evidence into Trump's alleged involvement in paying Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michael Reagan: Biden's lost docs and losing war
It’s a stretch, but I think I know the real reason the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. We’ve been told for months that the DOJ ordered a search of Donald Trump’s home in Florida because he was not turning over a bunch of classified documents to the National Archives fast enough.
