Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
Fox11online.com
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: Ankle monitor put suspect at scene of Green Bay double murder
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Discuss Use of Force Policy Following Attack of Tyre Nichols
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The attack of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has garnered national attention; as many are focusing on the Memphis Police Department’s use of force that lead to his death. Chief Chris Davis from the Green Bay Police Department said the video of the...
94.3 Jack FM
Attorney for Teen Charged in Green Bay Homicide Wants Statements to Police Tossed Out
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay homeless man accused of stabbing after altercation formally charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged. Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way. The Brown County...
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Area Man Convicted of Double Homicide Ordered to Remain in a Secure Mental Facility
The Green Bay area man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother has been ordered to remain in a secure mental health facility. 32-year-old Jacob Cayer was initially convicted of the killings of Sabrina Teague and Heesun “Sunny” Teage in August of 2020, but he was later ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
wapl.com
2 found dead in Green Bay duplex; deaths considered ‘suspicious’
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police are investigating two deaths they say are suspicious. Officers were called to a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find two females dead inside the duplex. Police have not released a cause of...
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
WBAY Green Bay
Jacob Cayer, institutionalized for 2 murders, is denied conditional release
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 won’t be leaving a mental health institution. A Brown County judge denied his petition for conditional release Monday. A jury unanimously agreed Cayer killed Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun “Sunny”...
WBAY Green Bay
Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12...
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
Brown County endangered teen, body recovered
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Daniela I. Velaquez, a 17-year-old Hispanic girl from Wrightstown who has been missing and endangered since Sunday, January 29.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County family sues Fleet Farm for wrongful death after son dies by suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
Comments / 2