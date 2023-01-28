ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay homeless man accused of stabbing after altercation formally charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged. Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way. The Brown County...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest in Green Bay double homicide identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side and was arrested in Arkansas has been identified. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is facing four charges after allegedly tossing his electronic monitoring device. Sotka is the man who was taken into custody in Arkansas as a person of interest in a double homicide on Green Bay’s east side.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection

Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
ALLOUEZ, WI

