Robyn Lawley Shares Her Favorite SI Swimsuit Photos Over the Years

The model made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2015.

Robyn Lawley. Michael Ostuni/Getty Images

Robyn Lawley made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2015 when she posed for photographer James Macari in Wyoming. She returned to the magazine for three successive years.

Her feature in ‘16 took her to Malta , while Lawley jetted off to Mexico the next year. Her most recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot in ‘18 was a unique black-and-white feature with photographer Taylor Ballantyne in a New York studio.

The 33-year-old Australian model shared a throwback of her favorite SI Swimsuit photos over the years on Instagram on Jan. 26, and we’re having a hard time picking a No. 1 fave ourselves.

The montage featured Lawley in a variety of colorful one-piece swimsuits and bikinis with gorgeous scenery as the backdrop, from the beach to the mountains.

“Some of my absolute favourites @si_swimsuit images thru the years! I’m in love with their magazine! And every year they just keep getting better!” she wrote in her caption. “They also were one of the few publications that would even use advertisements aimed at sizes 12 and up.”

Several of Lawley’s 266,000 followers piped in to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Beautiful both inside and out. ❤️,” wrote one person. “🔥🔥🔥🔥 so so phenomenally beautiful 😊😊💙💙💙💙 the pics from the mountains are probably my favorite pics you took,” added another.

“Absolutely stunning 😍🙌,” commented one fan, while another follower piped in with, “Sublime 🙌🔥😍.”

In 2011, Lawley was notably featured in Vogue Italia with additional plus-size models for a cover story called “Belle Vere,” which approximately translates to "Real Beauties.”

