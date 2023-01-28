Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
More than a trillion dollars moved in Litecoin (LTC) network, XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Without Ripple’s Approval, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to go live in February
In recent years, there has been a surge in interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, as more people become aware of their potential benefits. Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently available. Both have a large market capitalization, and are well-established coins with a strong user base. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a newer coin that is quickly gaining popularity over Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). But, what makes Snowfall Protocol different from the rest? Read ahead to find out.
bitcoinist.com
The 7 Hottest Cryptos That You Should Have On Your Watchlist for 2023 according to experts
As the bear market nears its bottom, now is the perfect time to consider which tokens to look out for in 2023. If you’re struggling to come up with a few sure bets, don’t fret. This article will show you seven of the hottest cryptos you should have on your watchlist for 2023.
bitcoinist.com
The Top 7 Altcoins To Buy in 2023 for 10x Gains
‘Altcoin’ is loosely defined as any cryptocurrency that is not Bitcoin (BTC). BTC was the first token in the cryptocurrency market, but now altcoins are usually the highest gainers out of any investment, substantially outperforming BTC in terms of price action. Here are the 7 best altcoins to buy...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Exchange Netflows At Neutral Values As Market Reaches Balance
Data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows and outflows have reached a stalemate as netflows aren’t leaning in any particular direction. Bitcoin Demand Possibly Slowing Down As Netflows Become Neutral. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, only around $20 million in net outflows are taking place in the BTC...
bitcoinist.com
If Ripple Wins Vs. SEC, XRP Price Could More Than Double – Here’s Why
Attorney John E. Deaton scored a massively significant victory for the entire crypto industry, the XRP community as well as Ripple yesterday. As Bitcoinist reported, Deaton appeared as an amicus in the remedies hearing in the litigation between LBRY and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The attorney managed...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Breaks Biggest Crypto Presale In Recent Years At $20 Million, Becoming A Serious Cat-tender for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
Meme coins were once seen as a joke, but it’s no secret that they have gone on to change the crypto landscape forever! These coins, inspired by internet memes and cultural trends, are not only hilarious but also offer an excellent opportunity for investors. With plenty of exciting meme...
bitcoinist.com
Can The Federal Reserve Counterattack Stop The Crypto Bull Run?
The crypto industry may be facing a major setback as the Federal Reserve (FED) appears to be losing control of the markets. This new status quo could lead to even more hawkish measures impacting the traditional and cryptocurrency markets. A report released on January 29 by Michael J. Kramer –...
bitcoinist.com
Moralis has revealed the integration of Web3 API with Aptos (APT), Solflare Wallet introduces ‘Priority’ Gas Fees For Solana (SOL) Transactions, Meanwhile Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is ready for A big launch
With the increasing adoption of blockchain technology and the development of new projects and platforms, the future of cryptocurrency looks bright. Let’s get into this article, which talks about current affairs related to Aptos (APT), Solana (SOL), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Moralis has reported the incorporation of Web3 API...
bitcoinist.com
Avalanche (AVAX) Skyrockets 14%, Italy partners with Algorand (ALGO) to become the first EU country to adapt banking systems with Blockchain, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) gears up for launch on February 3rd
The crypto space is highly competitive and constantly evolving, leaving traders and investors to guess which platform can best meet their needs. In this article, we’ll explore the disparity between Avalanche (AVAX), Algorand (ALGO), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), to help you determine which of these three digital assets is worth investing in for the long term.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Aged Supply Flows Into Binance
On-chain data shows a significant amount of old Bitcoin supply has flowed into Binance today, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply 1-6 Months Old Has Been Deposited To Binance. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this aged supply is likely...
bitcoinist.com
Breaking News – Why Alameda Research Is Suing Voyager Digital For $446 Million
The messy FTX narrative took an intriguing turn on Tuesday when FTX’s sibling firm, Alameda Research, slapped another bankrupt cryptocurrency lender, Voyager Digital, with a lawsuit. Reuters reports that Alameda is attempting to recover approximately $446 million given to Voyager prior to its own bankruptcy filing. The payments are...
bitcoinist.com
Why It Could Be Disastrous For Crypto If The Fed Raises Interest Rates By 50 BPS
The crypto and legacy markets could see a spike in volatility in a few hours. Jeremy Siegel, the Wharton School of Business Professor, told CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell: Overtime’ that “it will be a disaster” if the United States Federal Reserve (FED) increases rates by 50 basis points on February 1, 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Industry Cuts Jobs Despite Bitcoin Highs
Significant crises and unpleasant events negatively impacted Bitcoin and other crypto asset prices in 2022. Some notable events include the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, the implosion of the FTX exchange, and the spreading of contagions that followed them. However, early 2023 brought a new dawn in the industry....
bitcoinist.com
Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better
The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
bitcoinist.com
How to protect your finances when everyone is waiting for a recession. Crypto solution with QubitHashes.
The global crisis has a serious impact on individual markets, industries, and economies of entire countries. Investors are wondering: how not to lose savings and even increase them?. Almost half of the qualified investors in Europe (47%) believe that cryptocurrency is an effective “protective” asset. This is indicated by the...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptos To Watch In The 1st Week Of February – BTC, APT, FTM, AVAX, MATIC
February is only two days away and this early, we round up the top 5 cryptos that have the potential to make it big in the first week of the love month. We start off with Bitcoin (BTC) which, based on monitoring by Coingecko, is nearing the $24,000 level, signaling more optimism as the crypto market says goodbye to January.
bitcoinist.com
Polkadot (DOT) sees 5% Growth, why Cardano (ADA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) holders are pouring in capital in 2023
We’re back to the crypto season, where everyone wants to invest in blue chip 1000x projects. The sudden surge in crypto asset prices has attracted investors looking to reassess and refill their portfolios. Meanwhile, only a few cryptocurrencies and crypto projects stand out. One of them is the Snowfall...
bitcoinist.com
FTX-Linked Charity Under Scrutiny By UK Regulator, What’s Coming?
A UK regulator is investigating the Effective Ventures Foundation, a charity connected to failed crypto exchange FTX, as its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was a significant contributor to the foundation. Bankman-Fried, who made a name for himself for his Robin Hood persona, charitable acts, and political donations, hit the headlines in...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Advice: 8 Of 10 High Net Worth Individuals Seek Guidance On Bitcoin
Institutional investors and high net worth (HNW) individuals’ adoption of crypto has dwindled because of the 2022 bear market. But before the start of the bear market, 2021 saw the rise of millionaires and institutional investors putting capital on the asset class. However, even though the market environment is...
bitcoinist.com
Top 10 Crypto Loan Platforms in 2022
Thanks to the advent of crypto-backed loans, anyone can put their coins and tokens to work without having to part with them permanently. Borrowing fiat, stablecoins, or other digital assets against crypto is a great way to achieve more while maintaining the upside potential of crypto. This market is expanding rapidly, along with the popularization of decentralized finance. Its services, referred to as crypto lending, are not limited to borrowing — users not only take out loans but also earn a yield on deposited cryptoassets.
Comments / 0