ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Bidding war to break out over 1 NFL assistant coach?

By Dan Benton
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auaZy_0kUVZobH00

Aug 8, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL coaching carousel is hitting a fever pitch as interviews wind down and hires are made official. But the head coaching shuffle is just stage one. After those decisions are made, staffs are filled out and one man — Vic Fangio — could quickly become the center of attention.

Fangio, who currently serves as a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, is drawing interest from several NFL teams. They include the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins, but that list may soon expand.

Fangio has a long history in the NFL dating back to 1986. Over that span, he’s held several positions for multiple organizations, including defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Chicago Bears. He also served as Denver Broncos head coach from 2019 through 2021, compiling an underwhelming 19-30 record over those three seasons.

Although his head coaching career didn’t go the way he intended, Fangio has always been considered one of the best defensive minds in football. He was even named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018 when his Bears sported the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL.

There’s no doubt that Fangio is considered a hot commodity and regardless of what fate awaits the Eagles in the coming weeks, he seems destined to return to the sidelines.

The post Bidding war to break out over 1 NFL assistant coach? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war

Vic Fangio was pursued in recent weeks by several teams who were in need of a defensive coordinator, and the veteran coach has chosen a new team. Fangio has agreed to become the next defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the deal will make him the highest-paid coordinator... The post Vic Fangio accepts defensive coordinator job after reported bidding war appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023. The move to... The post Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play?

The Cincinnati Bengals essentially handed the Kansas City Chiefs a game-winning field goal on Sunday when they were called for a late hit out of bounds, but the Chiefs may have gotten away with a crucial penalty of their own on the same play. The Chiefs had a 3rd-and-4 at the Cincinnati 47 with 17... The post Did Chiefs get away with penalty on game-changing play? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Joseph Ossai had heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty

Joseph Ossai had a heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty on Sunday during the AFC Championship Game. Ossai was flagged for a unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Patrick Mahomes in the final seconds of regulation. The 15-yard penalty put the Chiefs in field goal range and set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard kick to... The post Joseph Ossai had heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option

Tom Brady on Tuesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Broncos get unwanted news on Monday

The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback In Mind For Texans

The Houston Texans have their new head coach, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has a quarterback in mind for them as well. After colleague Adam Schefter reported that the Texans had hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as head coach, he took to Twitter to outline his thoughts on what ...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach

DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt gets NFL world buzzing with cryptic tweet

JJ Watt announced his retirement from the NFL barely a month ago, but it did not take long for fans to start buzzing about his next move. Watt shared a photo on Twitter Monday that showed him and former teammate DeMeco Ryans when the two were with the Houston Texans. He did not leave a... The post JJ Watt gets NFL world buzzing with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Packers will not take 1 approach with Aaron Rodgers this offseason

Aaron Rodgers is facing an uncertain future in Green Bay for the second consecutive offseason, and it does not sound like the Packers intend to try very hard to convince him to stick around. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote on Tuesday about some of the options the San Francisco 49ers might explore... The post Report: Packers will not take 1 approach with Aaron Rodgers this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
198K+
Followers
24K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy