Taste-testing team finds which bowling alley snack bars rise to the top

Hot dogs, soft pretzels, french fries — they’re expected features at the snack bar in your neighborhood bowling alley.

But there’s plenty more to explore between games, as a team of taste-testers has been proving over recent months.

Blade Food Editor Mary Bilyeu joined Linda Bigelow, Annie Cieslukowski, Nancy Rodgers, and Pam Weirauch to form the team Split Happens in 2022, and together they joined a Bad Bowlers League at Miracle Lanes , 5030 Jackman Rd., Toledo.

When their season ended, the friends sought a project to encourage still getting together regularly. When Ms. Weirach was curious about the nibbles and noshes served at other area alleys, the team set out to get the scoop: Which area bowling alleys will bowl you over with the snacks they serve?

The team visited seven alleys in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, based on a query asking for readers’ recommendations.

For comparison’s sake, similar items were ordered at each place: pepperoni pizza (except at Jugs Bowling Center , 5111 Jackman Rd., Toledo, which doesn’t serve pizza), chicken nuggets or chunks with barbecue sauce, and often fried pickles (french fry-shaped, round discs, and even sandwich slice slabs), which seem to be ubiquitous on bowling alley menus.

The team also ordered specialty items unique to each site, and the variety of options was truly astounding.

The strikes

Johnny P’s pizza at Interstate Lanes , 819 Lime City Rd., Rossford, scored a perfect game.

It’s named for Johnny Pinski, whose family owns the alley, and it’s billed as “the best kept secret in Rossford!!” (An extra-large with one topping $16.) Everything is made from scratch, he said, and the dough is always fresh, never frozen.

It was love at first bite.

Ms. Weirauch “loved the light sauce,” noting that the pizza was “perfectly cooked.” Ms. Bigelow — the most discerning member of the team (or the pickiest, depending on your perspective) — enjoyed the “super light and crispy crust” with a good garlicky flavor, topped with just the right amount of pepperoni.

“It’s sooo good! I would seriously come here just for the pizza,” Ms. Cieslukowski raved in her notes.

Another fan favorite was the Loaded Tots ($7.50) at Southwyck Bowling Lanes , 5255 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. While the term made the team think of loaded potato skins with cheese and bacon and scallions and sour cream, these were more pared down: tots, cheese sauce, and crispy tidbits of bacon with ranch sauce on the side.

Despite their simplicity, they were “a real treat,” Ms. Weirauch said. She and Ms. Bigelow pointed out how crispy the potato base remained even with the generous toppings. “Damn tasty!”, Ms. Cieslukowski said.

“I don’t like tots,” Ms. Rodgers confessed in her notes, “but I love these.” The team was grateful that their very friendly bartender Kathy had suggested them, as the spuds might otherwise have been completely overlooked.

Also a hit was the crispy, cheesy Cowboy Quesadilla at Jugs ($11). “Great!! Delicious!!”, said Ms. Rodgers, who drew three hearts next to her comment. “Delish!!” Ms. Weirauch wrote, while Ms. Bigelow called it “Best of all the foods today.” (Dinner had also included fried pickles, hand-battered chicken chunks with sweet heat sauce that bartender Abbie proudly pointed out was a special house condiment, and a Philly cheese steak that caused server Aubri to mock-faint as she recommended it, saying “it just melts in your mouth!”)

But the spotlight really needs to shine on the decadent giant brownies ($3) baked by one of the staff members, Brianne Whitaker. They were so tempting that the team split them up and devoured them while waiting for their savory items to be cooked.

“Delicious!” Ms. Bigelow wrote in her notes. “O.M.G.,” Ms. Cieslukowski swooned. “Better than any brownie on Earth!” Ms. Rodgers said.

And finally, we’re raising a toast to a signature item available in the bar at Bowlero Lanes Fun Center , 4398 Monroe St., Toledo: “delicious, boozy gummies!” as Ms. Cieslukowski called them.

Available in small condiment-sized containers that cost $1 apiece, they hold three or four gummy bears each — three or four treats so fat and happy that the bears look like they’re ready for their winter’s hibernation. To get that way, said bartender extraordinaire Sue, they’re soaked in a mix that includes vodka, 151 rum, and other liquors for 10 full days.

The pizza, chicken chunks, and fried pickles were good, too. But c’mon: How could they possibly compete with the fun of drunk gummy bears?

The splits

While Ms. Rodgers raved in her notes that the bread on the Timberger ($5.39) at Timbers Bowling Lanes , 1246 Conant St., Maumee, was toasted “to perfection” by cook and grill master Haley Teifke, whose family owns the alley, she didn’t like the ooey, gooey, melty American cheese on this burger-meets-grilled-cheese mash-up.

Everyone else, though, loved this Glass City classic, which was originally served at the Toledo Press Club and called the Broadcaster sandwich. It features “all my favorites,” Ms. Weirach said: “Olives!! Onions!! Rye Bread!!” And Ms. Cieslukowski commented that all those unique ingredients “add tons of flavor,” which she doesn’t usually find with standard patty melts. We must note that it held together beautifully, perfectly constructed instead of slip-sliding while trying to bite into it.

There was a unanimous vote in favor of the chocolate pudding shots ($3), which were a holiday treat that bartender/server Sierra encouraged for dessert. Potent with peppermint liqueur, they came with mini candy canes for dipping and definitely made the season bright.

Forest View Lanes Recreation Bar and Grill , 2345 W. Dean Rd, Temperance, is more of a restaurant with a bowling alley than a bowling alley with a snack bar. Its menu includes everything from Ahi Tuna Bao Buns with Asian Slaw to a Michigan Cherry Turkey Burger, as well as the Mac N Cheese ($12) that we ordered as a specialty item with lobster (for an extra charge).

“Very creamy, nice sharp cheddar sauce,” Ms. Cieslukowski wrote in her notes, though she mentioned — as did Ms. Bigelow, Ms. Rodgers, and Ms. Weirauch — that she “couldn’t really taste the lobster.” “Creamy,” “Very cheesy,” and “Very rich” were some of the other compliments paid to this dish, so your food editor (who nearly licked the plate at this outing and when she’d ordered the same dish for a Cheap Eats episode ) believes the seafood really wasn’t given an opportunity to shine in all the luxuriousness.

The Italian Sub ($8.95) at the place where it all began, Miracle Lanes, was the favorite item, preferred over the pizza and chicken chunks with fries that were also ordered there.

It was well prepared, all warm and crisp and toasty. (And when complimented on the care taken in making the sandwich, server Jason — a young man whose mom is a Blade subscriber, he said, so he was happy to help the project — smiled.) The taste was “really nice,” Ms. Cieslukowski said, and Ms. Bigelow claimed she would order it again, thanks to the “crunchy bread.”

Ms. Weirauch, though, felt that nothing distinguished it, and the team members all felt it could have used a little oomph.

The final score

Split Happens definitely took one — or, rather, several — for the team, indulging in all this fun food at seven different sites.

With so much variety to choose from and the team’s recommendations to help you sort it all out, we’re sure you’ll find something that’s right up your alley.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .