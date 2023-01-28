ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Taste-testing team finds which bowling alley snack bars rise to the top

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EW6KZ_0kUVZlx600

Hot dogs, soft pretzels, french fries — they’re expected features at the snack bar in your neighborhood bowling alley.

But there’s plenty more to explore between games, as a team of taste-testers has been proving over recent months.

Blade Food Editor Mary Bilyeu joined Linda Bigelow, Annie Cieslukowski, Nancy Rodgers, and Pam Weirauch to form the team Split Happens in 2022, and together they joined a Bad Bowlers League at Miracle Lanes , 5030 Jackman Rd., Toledo.

When their season ended, the friends sought a project to encourage still getting together regularly. When Ms. Weirach was curious about the nibbles and noshes served at other area alleys, the team set out to get the scoop: Which area bowling alleys will bowl you over with the snacks they serve?

The team visited seven alleys in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, based on a query asking for readers’ recommendations.

For comparison’s sake, similar items were ordered at each place: pepperoni pizza (except at Jugs Bowling Center , 5111 Jackman Rd., Toledo, which doesn’t serve pizza), chicken nuggets or chunks with barbecue sauce, and often fried pickles (french fry-shaped, round discs, and even sandwich slice slabs), which seem to be ubiquitous on bowling alley menus.

The team also ordered specialty items unique to each site, and the variety of options was truly astounding.

The strikes

Johnny P’s pizza at Interstate Lanes , 819 Lime City Rd., Rossford, scored a perfect game.

It’s named for Johnny Pinski, whose family owns the alley, and it’s billed as “the best kept secret in Rossford!!” (An extra-large with one topping $16.) Everything is made from scratch, he said, and the dough is always fresh, never frozen.

It was love at first bite.

Ms. Weirauch “loved the light sauce,” noting that the pizza was “perfectly cooked.” Ms. Bigelow — the most discerning member of the team (or the pickiest, depending on your perspective) — enjoyed the “super light and crispy crust” with a good garlicky flavor, topped with just the right amount of pepperoni.

“It’s sooo good! I would seriously come here just for the pizza,” Ms. Cieslukowski raved in her notes.

Another fan favorite was the Loaded Tots ($7.50) at Southwyck Bowling Lanes , 5255 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. While the term made the team think of loaded potato skins with cheese and bacon and scallions and sour cream, these were more pared down: tots, cheese sauce, and crispy tidbits of bacon with ranch sauce on the side.

Despite their simplicity, they were “a real treat,” Ms. Weirauch said. She and Ms. Bigelow pointed out how crispy the potato base remained even with the generous toppings. “Damn tasty!”, Ms. Cieslukowski said.

“I don’t like tots,” Ms. Rodgers confessed in her notes, “but I love these.” The team was grateful that their very friendly bartender Kathy had suggested them, as the spuds might otherwise have been completely overlooked.

Also a hit was the crispy, cheesy Cowboy Quesadilla at Jugs ($11). “Great!! Delicious!!”, said Ms. Rodgers, who drew three hearts next to her comment. “Delish!!” Ms. Weirauch wrote, while Ms. Bigelow called it “Best of all the foods today.” (Dinner had also included fried pickles, hand-battered chicken chunks with sweet heat sauce that bartender Abbie proudly pointed out was a special house condiment, and a Philly cheese steak that caused server Aubri to mock-faint as she recommended it, saying “it just melts in your mouth!”)

But the spotlight really needs to shine on the decadent giant brownies ($3) baked by one of the staff members, Brianne Whitaker. They were so tempting that the team split them up and devoured them while waiting for their savory items to be cooked.

“Delicious!” Ms. Bigelow wrote in her notes. “O.M.G.,” Ms. Cieslukowski swooned. “Better than any brownie on Earth!” Ms. Rodgers said.

And finally, we’re raising a toast to a signature item available in the bar at Bowlero Lanes Fun Center , 4398 Monroe St., Toledo: “delicious, boozy gummies!” as Ms. Cieslukowski called them.

Available in small condiment-sized containers that cost $1 apiece, they hold three or four gummy bears each — three or four treats so fat and happy that the bears look like they’re ready for their winter’s hibernation. To get that way, said bartender extraordinaire Sue, they’re soaked in a mix that includes vodka, 151 rum, and other liquors for 10 full days.

The pizza, chicken chunks, and fried pickles were good, too. But c’mon: How could they possibly compete with the fun of drunk gummy bears?

The splits

While Ms. Rodgers raved in her notes that the bread on the Timberger ($5.39) at Timbers Bowling Lanes , 1246 Conant St., Maumee, was toasted “to perfection” by cook and grill master Haley Teifke, whose family owns the alley, she didn’t like the ooey, gooey, melty American cheese on this burger-meets-grilled-cheese mash-up.

Everyone else, though, loved this Glass City classic, which was originally served at the Toledo Press Club and called the Broadcaster sandwich. It features “all my favorites,” Ms. Weirach said: “Olives!! Onions!! Rye Bread!!” And Ms. Cieslukowski commented that all those unique ingredients “add tons of flavor,” which she doesn’t usually find with standard patty melts. We must note that it held together beautifully, perfectly constructed instead of slip-sliding while trying to bite into it.

There was a unanimous vote in favor of the chocolate pudding shots ($3), which were a holiday treat that bartender/server Sierra encouraged for dessert. Potent with peppermint liqueur, they came with mini candy canes for dipping and definitely made the season bright.

Forest View Lanes Recreation Bar and Grill , 2345 W. Dean Rd, Temperance, is more of a restaurant with a bowling alley than a bowling alley with a snack bar. Its menu includes everything from Ahi Tuna Bao Buns with Asian Slaw to a Michigan Cherry Turkey Burger, as well as the Mac N Cheese ($12) that we ordered as a specialty item with lobster (for an extra charge).

“Very creamy, nice sharp cheddar sauce,” Ms. Cieslukowski wrote in her notes, though she mentioned — as did Ms. Bigelow, Ms. Rodgers, and Ms. Weirauch — that she “couldn’t really taste the lobster.” “Creamy,” “Very cheesy,” and “Very rich” were some of the other compliments paid to this dish, so your food editor (who nearly licked the plate at this outing and when she’d ordered the same dish for a Cheap Eats episode ) believes the seafood really wasn’t given an opportunity to shine in all the luxuriousness.

The Italian Sub ($8.95) at the place where it all began, Miracle Lanes, was the favorite item, preferred over the pizza and chicken chunks with fries that were also ordered there.

It was well prepared, all warm and crisp and toasty. (And when complimented on the care taken in making the sandwich, server Jason — a young man whose mom is a Blade subscriber, he said, so he was happy to help the project — smiled.) The taste was “really nice,” Ms. Cieslukowski said, and Ms. Bigelow claimed she would order it again, thanks to the “crunchy bread.”

Ms. Weirauch, though, felt that nothing distinguished it, and the team members all felt it could have used a little oomph.

The final score

Split Happens definitely took one — or, rather, several — for the team, indulging in all this fun food at seven different sites.

With so much variety to choose from and the team’s recommendations to help you sort it all out, we’re sure you’ll find something that’s right up your alley.

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Hollister & Midwest Kids to hold pre-launch event at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollister at Franklin Park Mall is having a party to celebrate the release of Hollister & Midwest Kids’ exclusive product drop on Wednesday. The event will take place on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hollister and will include exclusive merchandise and a meet and greet with Toledo-native Darryl Brown, who is the founder of Midwest Kids and the mind behind the one-of-a-kind collaboration.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Historic Church of St. Patrick

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks learns the history behind the Historic Church of St. Patrick in Toledo. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

LIST | Black History Month events in Toledo, 419

TOLEDO, Ohio — Black History Month runs from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28 and celebrates and honors the history, culture and lives of Black Americans. A variety of events in Toledo and the 419 offer cultural enrichment and learning experiences about the triumphs and struggles of generations of Black Americans in the U.S.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

How to prevent freezing pipes during frigid winter temperatures

TOLEDO, Ohio — As frigid temperatures continue and January ends, frozen pipes are a danger for Toledoans. There are some ways to prevent it though, and save thousands of dollars in potential damages. Jodi Gross, the executive director of the east Toledo Senior Center, is all too familiar with...
TOLEDO, OH
Jackie Myers

Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos

Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Barenaked Ladies coming to Toledo Zoo this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Barenaked Ladies are coming to the Toledo Zoo this summer as part of their Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. The Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and tow-time Grammy nominees are hitting the road this summer and playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledoans question need for more car washes

TOLEDO, Ohio — The eventual closure of Uncle John’s Pancake House on Secor Road in west Toledo to make room for an expansion of a neighboring car wash has Toledoans wondering about the spate of car washes that are opening or have recently opened in the area. Many,...
TOLEDO, OH
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
98.7 WFGR

The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan

The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
OAK HARBOR, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy