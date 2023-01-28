Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
January 26 Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Identified and Charged
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A 55-year-old male experiencing homelessness suspected of stabbing a 40-year-old male experiencing homelessness due to an alleged argument, causing non-life-threatening-injuries, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Joseph Roberts, 55, on January 27 of second degree recklessly endangering safety with use...
wtaq.com
GPS Data Ties Man to Green Bay Murder Scene
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man identified as “a person of interest” in a double murder on the city’s east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane — though GPS records tie him to the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Discuss Use of Force Policy Following Attack of Tyre Nichols
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The attack of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has garnered national attention; as many are focusing on the Memphis Police Department’s use of force that lead to his death. Chief Chris Davis from the Green Bay Police Department said the video of the...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Distillery Combining Craft Drinks with Rich Sturgeon Tradition
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon Spirits is a new craft distillery in Oshkosh. The business wants to combine the area’s rich sturgeon history with a distilling experience. President of Sturgeon Spirits, Karl Lowenstein, says they take conservation efforts seriously and are instituting sustainable practices in their distilling process.
wtaq.com
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
wtaq.com
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
wtaq.com
Sheriff’s Office Says Missing Wrightstown Teen Found Frozen to Death
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it believes a dead body found Monday morning belongs to missing Wrightstown teenager Daniela Velazquez. Velazquez, 17, was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday when she told her mother she was...
wtaq.com
Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
wtaq.com
Brillion Man Convicted of Killing his Mother Loses Appeal for a New Trial
BRILLION, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man serving life in prison for killing his mother and dumping her body in the Fox River lost an appeal for a new trial Tuesday. Randal Rosenthal was convicted for the July 2011 death of Kathleen Remter, whose body was found floating in the Fox River, near the Rapid Croche Dam. She had been shot in the back of the head.
wtaq.com
Farmer meeting will focus on soil health importance and on-farm sustainability project
KEWAUNEE, Wis.— Improving water quality in Kewaunee and southern Door counties remains a vital priority for Peninsula Pride Farms (PPF), a farmer-led conservation group. Year after year, members continue growing their impact and sharing their accomplishments of improving the environment. At its annual meeting, PPF will feature speakers covering various topics to help farmers accomplish their sustainability goals. Those interested should join the discussion from 9:30 a.m.– 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 14.
wtaq.com
Gamblers sweep Madison
The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
wtaq.com
Neighborhood On Edge As Police Investigate Suspicious Deaths
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city’s east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police were sent to the 1600 block...
wtaq.com
Fishing Through The Ice And Getting There Safely
LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experts say Lake Winnebago started to form ice after Thanksgiving, but it’s been slow going since then. “We’re a little late, but we’re making ice. Cold weather finally came. Ice conditions aren’t the best on the other side of the lake, but they’re pretty good on the east side,” said Jacob Schwefel, Quinney Fishing Club member.
wtaq.com
Public Ice Rinks Taking Shape
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One beneficiary of the cold snap we’re going through are the public ice rinks in several Green Bay Parks. Crews are working to get them ready to open. “There’s nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of...
wtaq.com
Ariens Nordic Center Plays Host To Major Competition
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to...
wtaq.com
Kaukauna Fire Destroys Home
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the...
wtaq.com
Knights remain in NACC hunt
The St. Norbert Green Knights extended their season best winning streak to six games by beating Concordia of Wisconsin 72-53 at the Mulva Sports Center in De Pere Tuesday night. The win also keeps SNC right in the thick of the chase for the regular season NACC title. St. Norbert was led by Nikolai Jamison with 22 points, 18 of those coming in a sizzling first half when he hit five of six three point shots as the Knights built an impressive 39-12 lead. Concordia would score the last 8 points of the first half and the first 8 of the second to close to within 11 but they’d get no closer. Michael Gebler added 11 points to go along with a team high six assists. St. Norbert is now 13-7 overall, 10-3 in Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play, just a half game behind league leading Wisconsin Lutheran who won a big game at Marian, 72-65. Lutheran is 10-2 in conference play while Marian drops to 9-3. Also in the NACC Tuesday, Lakeland nearly coughed up a 9 point lead late but held off MSOE 74-73 behind Isaiah Hammond’s 17 points. Lakeland is now 11-8 overall, 5-7 in conference. Teams have four or five games left in the regular season which will end with an uneven number of games played after Concordia of Chicago had to forfeit NACC games for violating conference policies. The regular season champ will be determined by winning percentage.
wtaq.com
Property Taxes Due Tuesday
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Property taxes for 2022 are due across the state on Tuesday, January 31. In New London, business hours at the municipal building were changed last year to better accommodate those paying their property taxes in person. The municipal building is currently open Monday –...
