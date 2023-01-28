The St. Norbert Green Knights extended their season best winning streak to six games by beating Concordia of Wisconsin 72-53 at the Mulva Sports Center in De Pere Tuesday night. The win also keeps SNC right in the thick of the chase for the regular season NACC title. St. Norbert was led by Nikolai Jamison with 22 points, 18 of those coming in a sizzling first half when he hit five of six three point shots as the Knights built an impressive 39-12 lead. Concordia would score the last 8 points of the first half and the first 8 of the second to close to within 11 but they’d get no closer. Michael Gebler added 11 points to go along with a team high six assists. St. Norbert is now 13-7 overall, 10-3 in Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference play, just a half game behind league leading Wisconsin Lutheran who won a big game at Marian, 72-65. Lutheran is 10-2 in conference play while Marian drops to 9-3. Also in the NACC Tuesday, Lakeland nearly coughed up a 9 point lead late but held off MSOE 74-73 behind Isaiah Hammond’s 17 points. Lakeland is now 11-8 overall, 5-7 in conference. Teams have four or five games left in the regular season which will end with an uneven number of games played after Concordia of Chicago had to forfeit NACC games for violating conference policies. The regular season champ will be determined by winning percentage.

DE PERE, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO