villages-news.com
Lidia Filippino Dukes
Lidia Filippino Dukes, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on January 28, 2023 with her family by her side. Lidia was born on July 27, 1926, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Quinto and Alvira Filippini. She was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and loved attending services with her friends. Lidia was...
villages-news.com
Andrea J. Turner
Andrea J. (Liberator, aka Brown) Turner, age 80, part-time resident of Ravenna, Ohio and Wildwood, Florida went home to meet our Lord January 29, 2023 after her courageous battle with Cancer. Andrea is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mark S. Turner, married 40 years and her 4 children...
villages-news.com
Paul Earl Rishell Jr.
Paul Earl Rishell Jr., 48, of Summerfield, Florida passed away at home on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He leaves behind a loving wife, Heidi Rishell, of Summerfield, FL, two sons, Brady Bolesta and Donovan Rishell, both of Summerfield, FL. He leaves behind 2 grandchildren, 5 siblings and many nieces and nephews. Paul was a hard worker over the years with a sense of humor to make you smile.
villages-news.com
Susan King Stoklasa
Susan King Stoklasa, 75, of Lady Lake Florida originally of Hot Springs, Virginia; passed away peacefully, the morning of Wednesday January 25, 2023. Our beloved mother was born May 13, 1947 in Clifton Forge, VA to Henry Lee King Jr. and Carrie King (Bonner). She was a devoted and loving wife to George, the love of her life, for 42 years.
villages-news.com
Tammy Jo Wheeler
Tammy Jo Wheeler, 60, of Wildwood, FL passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born March 16, 1962 in Orlando, FL. Tammy loved to travel to the North Carolina Mountains and she loved to go on cruise ships. She also enjoyed watching football especially her Gators!. She was preceded...
villages-news.com
John W. Bansley
John W. Bansley, 65, of Oxford, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in Inverness, Florida. John was born on April 10, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY and came to Florida in 1977. As a young man he joined the US Navy in 1976 and was proud to serve his country. He married his wife, Alyce in 1976 celebrating 46 years of marriage. John retired from Tile Supply Inc after 30 years.
villages-news.com
Eugene M. Pocsatko
Eugene M. Pocsatko, 75, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Eugene was born on October 1, 1947 to John Joseph Pocsatko and Magdalene Kozak Pocsatko. Eugene was a devoted companion, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was always involved in his children’s and...
villages-news.com
Mark Stephen Doggett
Mark Stephen “Steve” Doggett passed in peace at the age of 66 on January 27th, 2023. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Anee Marie Brown. He was a dear friend and loving husband of Stacia Doggett. Loving father and stepfather of Ray Moses (Dawn), Stephen Doggett (Carolyn) and Grant Doggett. “Diddy” was the proud grandfather of Raelynn and Randy Moses and James and Julia Doggett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
villages-news.com
Dennis John Sauer
Dennis John Sauer of The Villages, FL went to be with his Lord on January 23, 2023. Dennis was born in Detroit, MI to parents August Sauer and Edith Sauer in 1930. He served in the United States Air Force and later practiced in the Detroit area as a Dentist. He was active in Gratiot Avenue Baptist Church and Bethany Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He loved singing in the choir, men’s quartets and playing the keyboard.
villages-news.com
Michael Holmes
Michael Carl Holmes of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, 12-20-2022, at the age of 79. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 29, 1943, where he grew up with his sister, Marilyn. When he was approximately 8 years old, his family moved to Livonia, Michigan. He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran school until 9th grade where he then attended Bentley High School in Livonia, Michigan.
villages-news.com
William F. Brown Jr.
William (Bill) F. Brown, Jr. age 76, passed away on January 26, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Bill is survived by his wife, Laurie Brown, his children Kimberly Brown, Brian Brown (Lori), Russell Brown (Catherine) and Emily Sherwood. His loving grandchildren, Chelsea, Nathaniel, Natalie and Mylah. He is also survived by his brother Allen Brown (Dianna), Leroy (Scotty) Scott (Carol Ann) and his sister in law Lori Brown, along with many nieces and nephews.
villages-news.com
Governor includes U.S. 301 project in $4 billion effort to improve state roads
Gov. DeSantis on Monday announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. It includes $26 million for improvements to U.S. 301 south of the Florida Turnpike. The project will reconstruct U.S. 301 from County Road 470 to Florida’s Turnpike between Sumterville and Wildwood...
villages-news.com
New Hampshire pair arrested with drugs at Home Depot in Lady Lake
Two people from New Hampshire were arrested with drugs at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Holly Kula, 34, and Christopher Sparkman, 43, both of Manchester, N.H., had been at the store at about 4 p.m. Monday and were being observed when they opted against shoplifting items and put them back, according to a pair of arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. They got into a vehicle, but were stopped by officers at the scene. A search of the vehicle turned up 9.9 grams of methamphetamine, 4.8 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Both were identified by their New Hampshire driver’s licenses.
villages-news.com
North Carolina man arrested on DUI charge on I-75 in Sumter County
A North Carolina man was arrested on a drunk driving charge on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Ranny Carl McCormick, 37, of Conover, N.C., was found at the wheel of a black Saturn at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on I-75 near Mile Marker 313, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The vehicle, with North Carolina license plates, was parked on the west shoulder with its engine running and headlights on, facing the treeline. McCormick was asleep.
villages-news.com
Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This fox squirrel stopped his busy day to pose for a photo at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Armand Riendeau for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Speeding Villager arrested when caught driving unregistered BMW
A resident of the The Villages was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of an unregistered BWM. Danon James Slinkard, 46, who lives at 874 Canebrake Court in the Village of Lynnhaven, was driving the black 2012 BMW at a speed of 49 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at about 2 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 462 and County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle was not registered.
villages-news.com
Villager living in $1 million home arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents
A Villager living in a $1 million home has been arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents at Publix. Paul Heath, 66, who lives at 3638 Enterprise Drive, is facing multiple charges of misdemeanor theft following his arrest Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Arrest reports indicate that the Birmingham, England...
villages-news.com
We shouldn’t have to show IDs at the square
I live in Sumter County. Sumter County pays for the entertainment on the square. We should all be allowed to take part in what our county pays. The Villages has taken most of our county. Michele Wilson. Sumter County.
villages-news.com
Fourth Villager cuts deal to avoid conviction in voter fraud case from 2020 election
A Villager is buying out of community service in a plea deal in a voter fraud cased dating back to the 2020 presidential election. John Rider, 62, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. At the time, he was registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns
Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns. Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.
