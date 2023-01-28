Read full article on original website
Ariens Nordic Center Plays Host To Major Competition
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to...
Public Ice Rinks Taking Shape
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One beneficiary of the cold snap we’re going through are the public ice rinks in several Green Bay Parks. Crews are working to get them ready to open. “There’s nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of...
Oshkosh Distillery Combining Craft Drinks with Rich Sturgeon Tradition
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon Spirits is a new craft distillery in Oshkosh. The business wants to combine the area’s rich sturgeon history with a distilling experience. President of Sturgeon Spirits, Karl Lowenstein, says they take conservation efforts seriously and are instituting sustainable practices in their distilling process.
Fishing Through The Ice And Getting There Safely
LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Experts say Lake Winnebago started to form ice after Thanksgiving, but it’s been slow going since then. “We’re a little late, but we’re making ice. Cold weather finally came. Ice conditions aren’t the best on the other side of the lake, but they’re pretty good on the east side,” said Jacob Schwefel, Quinney Fishing Club member.
Winterfest On Broadway Brings Out The Crowds
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops, but the usual outdoor activities were also held like ice carving and carriage rides.
Work Begins on the new Home of the Brown County East Branch Library
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say...
Gamblers sweep Madison
The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
Farmer meeting will focus on soil health importance and on-farm sustainability project
KEWAUNEE, Wis.— Improving water quality in Kewaunee and southern Door counties remains a vital priority for Peninsula Pride Farms (PPF), a farmer-led conservation group. Year after year, members continue growing their impact and sharing their accomplishments of improving the environment. At its annual meeting, PPF will feature speakers covering various topics to help farmers accomplish their sustainability goals. Those interested should join the discussion from 9:30 a.m.– 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 14.
Oshkosh’s Wittman Regional Airport to Build new T-Hanger Units
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — For the first time in more than 20 years, more than a dozen airport-owned hangers will be built at Wittman Regional Airport. Crews will begin construction on 20 new T-Hanger units next month. The two 10-unit buildings will be built on the east ramp, directly...
Federal Funding to Help Expand and Modernize Electric Grid in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oconto County company is getting a federal grant to expand and modernize Wisconsin’s rural electric grid. Oconto Electric Cooperative in Oconto Falls will receive a $12.9 million loan to connect 614 consumers and build and improve 157 miles of line. This loan includes $325,000 in smart grid technologies.
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
Man Found Dead Alongside Road in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon Bay police are investigating after a deceased man was found on the side of the road. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for a report an unconscious man. Police say the middle-aged man was...
Brown County’s Most Dangerous Intersection To Get A Makeover
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Immediate changes are coming to Brown County’s most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Monday, Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
GPS Data Ties Man to Green Bay Murder Scene
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man identified as “a person of interest” in a double murder on the city’s east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane — though GPS records tie him to the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Appleton Police Warn of Winter Vehicle Thefts
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — With the cold weather, there’s a tendency to start your car, and step away as it is warming up. But this can have consequences…. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said car thefts are up this winter; and they mostly occur while out in public spaces like gas stations; or anywhere else you’d expect to make a quick stop.
January 26 Green Bay Stabbing Suspect Identified and Charged
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A 55-year-old male experiencing homelessness suspected of stabbing a 40-year-old male experiencing homelessness due to an alleged argument, causing non-life-threatening-injuries, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Joseph Roberts, 55, on January 27 of second degree recklessly endangering safety with use...
Green Bay Police Discuss Use of Force Policy Following Attack of Tyre Nichols
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The attack of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee has garnered national attention; as many are focusing on the Memphis Police Department’s use of force that lead to his death. Chief Chris Davis from the Green Bay Police Department said the video of the...
Waupaca County Family Sues Fleet Farm for Wrongful Death after Son Dies by Suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
Brown County 17-year-old Endangered Teen Missing
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County authorities are looking for 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez from Wrightstown. They say Velazquez is endangered. Her family and police have concerns for her safety. She was last seen at her home on Louise Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Velazquez’s description:. Height: 5’3″...
Property Taxes Due Tuesday
NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Property taxes for 2022 are due across the state on Tuesday, January 31. In New London, business hours at the municipal building were changed last year to better accommodate those paying their property taxes in person. The municipal building is currently open Monday –...
