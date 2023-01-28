ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

12 hilariously relatable comics about life as a new mom.

This article originally appeared on 09.13.17Embarrassing stains on your T-shirt, sniffing someone's bum to check if they have pooped, the first time having sex post-giving birth — as a new mom, your life turns upside-down. Illustrator Ingebritt ter Veld and Corinne de Vries, who works for Hippe-Birth Cards, a webshop for birth announcements, had babies shortly after one another.
Amy Christie

Daughter on mom: "She stopped talking to me because I don't want the boy she adopted"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having siblings often gives rise to competition, particularly if one of them was used to being an only child for several years. And when the brothers or sisters are adopted, there is a different dynamic inside the family because the first child decides how to behave towards the new member of the household.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Briana B.

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
The Independent

Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
Tracey Folly

Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

