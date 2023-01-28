Read full article on original website
Mom Neglecting Newborn Triplets by Leaving Them Crying Alone Inside Backed
"In order for you to step away so you can regroup, even momentarily, your baby's safety is paramount," a New York pediatrician told Newsweek.
12 hilariously relatable comics about life as a new mom.
This article originally appeared on 09.13.17Embarrassing stains on your T-shirt, sniffing someone's bum to check if they have pooped, the first time having sex post-giving birth — as a new mom, your life turns upside-down. Illustrator Ingebritt ter Veld and Corinne de Vries, who works for Hippe-Birth Cards, a webshop for birth announcements, had babies shortly after one another.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Daughter on mom: "She stopped talking to me because I don't want the boy she adopted"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having siblings often gives rise to competition, particularly if one of them was used to being an only child for several years. And when the brothers or sisters are adopted, there is a different dynamic inside the family because the first child decides how to behave towards the new member of the household.
23 Unique Baby Names You Could Be Hearing a Lot More in 2023
Stumped for what to name your newest little bundle of joy? Consider these trendy baby names that experts say will be all the rage in 2023.
Woman's heartbreak as husband dies in his sleep just days after finding out she was pregnant
A woman has shared her heartbreak after her husband died in his sleep – just days after finding out they were going to become parents. Shannen Rissel and husband Connor had been together for five years when they tied the knot last September. However, their dream life together in...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
A Childless Woman Found Out Her Husband Had a Son With Another Woman After a Hospital Visit
**This is a true story told to me by my friend, this story is told with her permission**. A woman worked in a hospital emergency room as a nurse. She had been married for many years. Though the couple wanted children the universe had not seen fit to bless them. She remembers being pregnant once but it had been a tubal pregnancy and it was not viable and she lost the baby.
Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
New mom of 2-month-old triplets shamed by her partner for 'neglect' after letting babies 'cry it out' indoors
A first-time mother of 3 2-month-old triplets is being accused of abuse by her fiance for taking a minute to herself outside of the home while their three babies cried upstairs. She has written a post on Reddit to find out whether or not she was a bad mom for what she did.
Dad says he 'knew something was wrong' as he put daughter to bed hours before she died
A dad has admitted that 'he knew something was wrong' when he put his daughter to bed - and just hours later she was dead. David Hutton, from Bury, had heard the sound of daughter Isla's laughter just hours beforehand as they walked up and down an escalator - something the six-year-old loved to do.
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’
The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
Teen girl furious when family tells her to cover up at the beach 'so you don't get a sunburn' on a cloudy day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Believe it or not, when you are near the ocean and the sun is hiding behind the clouds, you can still get sunburned. That's what happened to me. It was a cloudy day, and I could barely see the sun peeking out from behind the cloud cover. So I thought I had no need for sunblock. Once again, I was wrong.
Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry
According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Mom’s heartbreaking post about her dying 5-year-old’s final days is a powerful lesson in what really matters
When Delaney Krings turned 5 on Dec. 16, people from all over the world sent cards, and thousands attended a hometown parade honoring the little girl with terminal cancer. The 5-year-old from Pewaukee, Wisconsin was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October, and her parents were told she had six to eight weeks to live.
'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Move Out of Apartment After Roommate Gets Engaged
Who gets first dibs on an apartment when a roommate wants to live alone?. Housing these days is incredibly expensive, and there is a significant lack of it for many people, resulting in housing issues around the world.
Wife Secretly Gets Pregnant With Her Adopted Baby After Doctor Says She Can't Conceive
Allison was upfront about her desire start a family when she started dating Josiah. Not only did she know she wanted to be a mother right away, but she also knew she wanted to have a son named Jeremiah. The happy couple got married and quickly started trying to get...
