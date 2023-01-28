Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russia Warns United States: the End of Nuclear Arms Control May Be Nigh
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
Britain's Boris Johnson Says Putin Threatened Him With Missile Strike
LONDON (Reuters) -Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run up to the invasion of Ukraine, a charge denied by Moscow. Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary, said the Russian leader...
Czech Parliament Chief Assures Taiwan of Her Support After Outcry in China
PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech lower house of parliament speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova on Wednesday assured Taiwan of her country's support for partner states who respect human rights and liberal democracy, ahead of a visit to Taipei planned for March. The Czechs have been intensifying relations with the self-ruled island, which giant...
China Contacts Prague Over Czech President-Elect Speaking to Taiwan President
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday it was in touch with Prague over President-elect Petr Pavel's scheduled call with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen. Pavel is due to speak with Tsai on Monday, Pavel's spokeswoman said, a highly unusual move given the lack of formal ties and...
NATO Chief Wants More 'Friends' as Russia, China Move Closer
TOKYO (AP) — China's growing assertiveness and collaboration with Russia poses a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday as he sought stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. Stoltenberg said China is increasingly investing...
WHO Maintains Highest Alert Over COVID, but Sees Hope Ahead
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that COVID-19 continues to constitute a public health emergency of international concern, its highest form of alert. The pandemic was likely in a "transition point" that continues to need careful management to "mitigate the potential negative consequences", the agency added in...
Ukrainians to Get Millions of LED Light Bulbs to Ease Energy Shortfall
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainians were urged on Monday to swap old light bulbs for free energy-efficient LED bulbs under a scheme intended to ease an energy shortfall caused by Russian attacks. Launching a programme backed by the European Union and aimed at replacing 50 million light bulbs, Economy Minister Yulia...
Exclusive-Venezuela Tightens Oil Prepayment Rules, Documents Show
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA is toughening terms for buyers after a month-long halt to most exports of crude and fuel, demanding prepayment ahead of loadings in either cash, goods or services, company documents showed. PDVSA's new Chief Executive Pedro Tellechea put the move in place this...
Spain to Send up to Six Leopard 2A4 Tanks to Ukraine - El Pais
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain plans to send between four and six German-built Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified government sources. The actual number will depend on the condition of the battle tanks in storage and how many other countries will eventually supply to...
Irish PM Says No Deal Yet on Brexit Protocol
DUBLIN (Reuters) - British and European Union negotiators have been holding constructive talks but no deal has been reached on post-Brexit trade rules relating to Northern Ireland, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday. Varadkar was responding to a question in parliament about a report in The Times newspaper...
Marketmind: Lights, Camera, Action
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Global markets face their biggest test so far this year as the Federal Reserve appears poised to hint of an end to interest rate hikes at its meeting on Wednesday. Investors are pricing in a quarter-of-a-percentage-point...
Campaigners Urge Bond Investors to Shun Adani Group on Green Concerns
NEW YORK (Reuters) - An advocacy group focused on the impact of debt markets on climate change called on Monday for major bond investors to shun India's Adani Group, saying a critical report by a short-seller had undermined confidence in the company's governance. U.S. firm Hindenburg Research prompted a multi-billion-dollar...
'I Am Inca Blood': Peru Protests Fire up a Divided Nation
LIMA/DESAGUADERO, Peru (Reuters) - In the Peruvian southern border town of Desaguadero, indigenous protester Adela Perez is defiant after almost eight weeks of deadly clashes that have roiled the Andean nation, hit its huge copper mines and strained the country's democratic institutions. The country of some 34 million people has...
Adani Abandons $2.5 Billion Share Sale in Big Setback to Indian Tycoon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share offering marks a...
Fed Officials See Lots of Room to Shed Bonds From Balance Sheet
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials believe their effort to shrink the U.S. central bank's bond holdings is far from done, pushing back against some economists' idea that dwindling financial sector liquidity would bring the drawdown to a close in coming months. Instead, Fed officials reckon there remains a...
Jump or Be Pushed: German Conservatives Turn on Ex-Nazi Hunter Over Race Comments
BERLIN (Reuters) -Once he was Germany's top Nazi hunter. Now the conservative opposition want to kick former domestic security chief Hans-Georg Maassen out of their party for allegedly repeating anti-Semitic and racist tropes. Until 2018, Maassen headed the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, chasing down extremist threats...
