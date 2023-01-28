ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler win Australian Open men’s doubles title

 4 days ago
Playing together for the first time, Australian wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler cut a swathe through the men’s doubles draw.

Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata have ensured an Australian Open trophy has remained in home hands, storming to a shock straight-sets win in the men’s doubles final.

With singles champion Ash Barty retiring and Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis unable to defend their 2022 doubles crown due to injury, Kubler and Hijikata have flown the flag, beating Monaco’s Hugo Nys and Poland’s Jan Zieliński 6-4, 7-6 (4) in Saturday night’s decider.

The men’s match did not get started on Rod Laver Arena until after 11pm with the women’s singles final stretching to three sets. But plenty of local fans stuck around at Melbourne Park to watch the unlikely victory.

Playing together for the first time, the local wildcards cut a swathe through the draw to make the title match, knocking off three top-10 seeds including top-ranked Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the quarter-finals.

Nys and Zieliński were also playing in their maiden grand slam final and only linked as a pair last March. However, they won the Metz trophy last season and reached the US Open quarter-finals.

Showing no signs of nerves, the Australians broke Zieliński’s serve to love early in the opening set. Kubler himself served well throughout while Hijikata, at 21 – eight years younger than his partner – was outstanding at the net.

They both outplayed their opponents from the back of the court to fire up their fans. Kubler stormed through his serve to level at 6-6 in the second set, sending it to a tiebreak.

The former world No 1 junior, Kubler sent down a searing forehand to edge ahead 5-4 and with three championship points won the title through an error after a chaotic final point.

No all-Australian pairing since the legendary Woodies – Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde – had won the Open men’s doubles in a quarter of a century until last year.

Now Kubler and Hijikata have repeated the wildcard heroics of the ‘Special Ks’, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis.

Australians own two of the four men’s grand slam doubles trophies. After losing last year’s Australian Open final to Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, Max Purcell and Matt Ebden won Wimbledon six months later.

