Create an intricate cut paper layered heart with flowers for beautiful decor!. The detailed, perfectly-aligned cuts you can make with a Cricut or other cutting machine always amaze me! I wanted to show my love with an intricate cardstock design perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift. My free floral heart SVG is a great way to practice getting cleaner cuts and aligning layers for beautiful results. I’d love to see how you customize it with different cardstock, display ideas, or even lights!

1 DAY AGO