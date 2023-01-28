Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Homeless campers out, concrete blocks in near Oaks Park
Dozens of concrete blocks were installed on a road near Oaks Amusement Park along the stretch where the City of Portland cleared out RVs and tent campers that had been there for months.
40,000 Gallons of Vomit-Inducing Sewage and Water Overflow Into Portland Church Parking Lot
After 40,000 gallons of sewage and water overflowed into a church parking lot in Portland, Oregon, officials had their hands full. According to local reports, the stomach-churning event occurred on Monday, Jan. 23rd, near the city’s intersection of Southwest Jefferson and 18th Avenue. Later, the city officials released a...
WWEEK
SEA Crab House, a Quickly Growing Chain That Started on the Coast, Is Opening in Beaverton
A restaurant specializing in Southern-style boils that began in Seaside has quickly and quietly become a mini empire with its first metro-area location scheduled to open this week. The SEA Crab House, which also has spots in Astoria and Bend, will launch an outpost Friday, Feb. 3, at 4105 SW...
‘Last chance’ to see rare green comet, clouds increase Tuesday night across the PNW
Check out the rare “green comet” hanging in the night’s sky while you still can. After days of brisk, clear skies, cloudy weather returns to the Pacific Northwest tonight.
anash.org
Shluchim Drove for Over an Hour to Watch a Video
Shluchim from across Oregon, some driving for over an hour, gathered together at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Salem, for an event they were so inspired by, that they promised to repeat it. In honor of Yud Shevat, the Rebbe’s shluchim of the state of Oregon gathered to...
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza
The Cat Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
kezi.com
Broken water main floods downtown Corvallis street
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A broken water main has flooded a stretch of a downtown Corvallis street, and city officials are warning residents to avoid the area. Corvallis officials said the break was reported on southwest Fourth Street at about 1:30 p.m. on January 31. Officials said city crews are on the scene working to figure out the exact location of the break and get started on repairs. Officials advise residents to avoid Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues if at all possible.
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals
An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
beachconnection.net
US Coast Guard Rescues Man with Medical Emergency from N. Oregon Coast's Nestucca River
(Pacific City, Oregon) – You hear a lot about the US Coast Guard along the ocean shoreline of the Oregon coast, but every once in awhile they do have to venture inland to a body of water just miles from the beaches. (Mouth of the Nestucca River, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Four Lake Oswego businesses broken into early Monday morning
Person smashed windows to enter Open Rice Sushi, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Petco and Laughing Planet
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Mayors, Potholes, and Economic Development 1/30/23
Wednesday was “City Day at the Capitol” in Salem and we met with delegations from Philomath, Toledo, Newport, Siletz, Yachats, and Lincoln City. We talked about homelessness, water systems, police stations, sidewalks, and rodeo stands. At the end of the day, I invited everyone down to the House Chamber for a group photo.
kykn.com
Salem Traffic Team to Focus on Seat Belt Use Awareness
Salem, Ore. — The Salem Police Traffic Team and other law enforcement agencies across the state are focusing of safety education to save lives through the nationally-recognized Click It or Ticket campaign. The safety effort helps bring awareness to drivers and their passengers on the importance of seat belt use to prevent injuries and fatalities in traffic collisions.
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
Drivers slide down embankment into Hillsboro creek
The drivers of 2 cars that went down an embankment on NW Cornelius Pass Road were rescued after their cars landed in a slow moving creek, officials with TVF&R said.
MultCo, WashCo open severe weather shelters for arctic blast
As an arctic blast hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County opened severe weather shelters.
WWEEK
Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location
Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
Comments / 1