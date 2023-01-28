ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Shluchim Drove for Over an Hour to Watch a Video

Shluchim from across Oregon, some driving for over an hour, gathered together at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Salem, for an event they were so inspired by, that they promised to repeat it. In honor of Yud Shevat, the Rebbe’s shluchim of the state of Oregon gathered to...
SALEM, OR
Broken water main floods downtown Corvallis street

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A broken water main has flooded a stretch of a downtown Corvallis street, and city officials are warning residents to avoid the area. Corvallis officials said the break was reported on southwest Fourth Street at about 1:30 p.m. on January 31. Officials said city crews are on the scene working to figure out the exact location of the break and get started on repairs. Officials advise residents to avoid Fourth Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues if at all possible.
CORVALLIS, OR
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
Petition: Demand Authorities Forbid Animal Rescue Owners from Being Around Animals

An animal rescue facility in Portland, Oregon has come under fire for animal neglect and abuse. The owners apparently falsified immunization records, faked prescriptions for drugs, and grouped animals with compromised immune systems with the other animals, and the floors of the facility were covered in urine and feces. Please sign this petition to urge authorities to forbid the owners from having or working with animals ever again!
PORTLAND, OR
Salem Traffic Team to Focus on Seat Belt Use Awareness

Salem, Ore. — The Salem Police Traffic Team and other law enforcement agencies across the state are focusing of safety education to save lives through the nationally-recognized Click It or Ticket campaign. The safety effort helps bring awareness to drivers and their passengers on the importance of seat belt use to prevent injuries and fatalities in traffic collisions.
SALEM, OR
Ratchet Brewery Is Closing Its Silverton Location

Nearly three and a half years after opening a second location in Silverton, Ratchet Brewery is pulling up stakes. On Jan. 27, the Salem-based business announced on social media that it would close the spinoff next month on a yet-to-be-determined date. A Facebook post stated that the owners decided to sell the property to Silverton Area Community Aid, which serves people experiencing food and housing insecurity.
SILVERTON, OR

