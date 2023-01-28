Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Lawsuit seeks to densify development in Santa Monica
Santa Monica’s failure to meet state housing requirements continues to generate legal headaches for the city with a pending lawsuit alleging developers should be able to build projects at higher density than currently allowed. The Santa Monica Housing Council (SMHC) alongside two residents (William T. Dawson and Irma Vargas)...
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Joseph Center President & CEO to Leave for Government Service
After 15 years of service to St. Joseph Center, Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum will leave the agency effective February 5, 2023 to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Dr. Adams Kellum will lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative and then transition to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Santa Monica Daily Press
First Black HIstory Month since City’s Black Apology kicks off in Santa Monica
This year’s Black History Month, which begins Feb. 1, is the first since the City of Santa Monica issued an official apology to African American residents and their descendants for years of discrimination, racial injustice and systematically racist policies last November. At last week’s Jan. 24 City Council Meeting,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
City Council seeks strategies to revitalize 3rd Street Promenade
The long simmering discontent over the future of the Promenade reached Council last week with a small but significant discussion item targeting the future of the City’s flagship street. Three members of the council, asked City Manager David White to work in association with Downtown Santa Monica Inc (DTSM)...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Kiosk companies go from bitter rivals to new business partners
The legal threat to a new city-wide digital advertising system appear to have been amicably resolved, at least among the two companies vying for the contract. BIG Outdoor and IKE Smart City have announced a partnership to meet the terms of a contract with Santa Monica that will roll out up to 50 digital wayfinding signs and raise up to about $5 million per year for city coffers.
Santa Monica Daily Press
California, Nevada get more snow from new winter storm
Rain and snow fell across Southern California on Monday while the northern half of the state turned windy and cold behind the weather system. The California Highway Patrol escorted Interstate 5 traffic over Tejon Pass north Los Angeles due to snow. Chains were required for travel on several other Southern California mountain routes.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Philip Glass 85th Birthday Tribute at Pico Library
The Santa Monica Public Library’s Soundwaves new music series joins with Jacaranda Music to honor Philip Glass, one of the most distinctive living American composers, as he turns 85. This special event takes place Saturday, February 4, at 3:30 p.m., at the Pico Annex in Virginia Avenue Park, 2201...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Free, Live Virtual Shows from SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Look at China’s Space Program, the Peregrine Lunar Lander, & More in Feb.
Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium continues its Friday evening events in February 2023 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. This month’s friendly presentations will offer an update on China’s space program and a look at the Peregrine Lunar Lander. This month also marks the launch of Solar System Exploration Survey, a new planetarium series about the missions to explore the members of the solar system.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime Watch: Caught on tape
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Olympic Blvd for a Burglary in Progress at 11:49 p.m. Per the reporting party, a suspect, later identified as Christopher Simpson, was observed via live security footage inside the business without authorization. Upon arrival officers located Simpson along with a female companion within the business. During the investigation, officers learned that Simpson was in possession of multiple pry tools and there was damage to the interior doors to the business. Simpson was transported to the Santa Monica Jail and booked for burglary, possession of burglary tools and assault with a deadly weapon for a prior incident that occurred on January 13th in Santa Monica.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Girl Scout cookie season 2023 kicks off with new Raspberry Rally flavor
Whether you’re suffering from seasonal affective disorder, or even just having to endure a month without alcohol, the cure for any kind of unhappiness is a bag full of exquisite Girl Scout cookies. Yes indeed, it’s that time of year again where we can legitimately justify overindulging in an abundance of sweet-tasting dollops of deliciousness.
