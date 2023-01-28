ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

naturalresourcereport.com

$15,000 reward for wolf killer

Whoever knows the identity of the poacher who killed a collared Oregon male wolf in October could claim a $15,000 reward. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered $5,000, but the Oregon Wildlife Coalition recently added money to boost the reward to $15,000. Agencies first released news of the killing of the federally protected wolf known as OR-103 in December. The wolf, which had traveled south to California, had a paw injury and preyed on easier-to-hunt livestock while in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
GRANTS PASS, OR
WWEEK

AFSCME Sues State of Oregon Over Malfunctioning New Payroll System

One of the state’s largest public employee unions today filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court against the state of Oregon, asking that the court order the state to fix problems with its new payroll system. As WW first reported, employees got their first checks from the new...
OREGON STATE
westorlandonews.com

Central Florida Drug Trafficking Leader Faces Up to Life in Prison after Jury Verdict

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman in Central Florida) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.
GEORGIA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

About a dozen Oregon nurses investigated in nationwide fake diploma scheme

The Oregon Board of Nursing says it is investigating whether about a dozen nurses in the state took part in a nationwide scheme that allegedly sold fake nursing diplomas as shortcut to employment. The investigation conducted by the FBI and National Council of State Boards of Nursing involves whether nurses...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation to rein in soaring prescription drug prices for Oregonians and help rural independent pharmacies stay open. Prescriptions are an expensive part of Oregonians’ health care, especially for specialty or cancer medications necessary to treat life-threatening illnesses. The highest priced drug in Oregon in 2022 was Carvykti, a new drug that […] The post Oregon lawmakers propose bills to tamp down prescription costs appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget

The $32.1 billion state budget Gov. Tina Kotek proposed Tuesday redirects hundreds of millions of dollars that would have gone to the state’s reserves to build houses, teach kids to read and improve access to mental health services. Education and human services, including funding behavioral health and homelessness, make up a combined 75% of the […] The post Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek proposes $32.1 billion 2023-25 budget appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Chiropractic Economics

Chiropractor roles expand if Oregon bill passes

Health care staffing shortages in Oregon are forcing a slew of new proposed measures for 2023, one of which is a legislative proposal allowing chiropractors to be listed as medical providers qualified to be attending physicians in workers compensation claims. House Bill 3150 would also “remove limits on duration of...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Proposed Oregon bill would bring back some pandemic-era renter protections, aim to reduce nonpayment evictions

Oregon tenants could soon get more time to pay their rent or find a new place to live when facing eviction. Senate Bill 799 would return a series of rules for landlords that were in effect during the early part of the pandemic. The proposed changes include giving tenants a 60 day “safe harbor period,” which would prevent landlords from evicting while the tenant has a rental assistance application pending. The bill would extend the 72-hour eviction notice timeline to 10 days. The proposed bill would also require landlords to accept payment after the termination notice has expired.
OREGON STATE

