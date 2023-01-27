Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Movie trivia night on Feb. 18 to benefit Quincy Concert Band
QUINCY — Members of the Quincy Concert Band are inviting people to test their knowledge of movie trivia on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Eagles Lodge, 3737 N. Fifth. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the trivia contest beginning at 7 p.m. The entry fee is $100 for a table of up to eight players. Mulligans will be available at the door. The evening will offer a 50/50 drawing.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Area String Orchestra rehearsals to begin Saturday; new members welcome
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will begin rehearsing for their spring 2023 concert Saturday, Feb. 4. Individuals wishing to become members are welcome to join the group at the first rehearsal. The organization is made up the Beginning String Orchestra, Intermediate String Orchestra and the Advanced...
muddyrivernews.com
Mardi Gras party on Feb. 18 to benefit Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation
QUINCY — The Gentleman, one of Quincy’s premier bands, will play at a Mardi Gras party to. benefit the Quincy Catholic Elementary School Foundation. The celebration will be from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Armory, 416 Jersey. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony
QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Bryan Renfro, JWCC
Bob Gough talks to John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro about getting his tenure off and running at the school. MRN THIS WEEK is furnished by Harvey’s.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 28, 2023
Everett J Fowler (36) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery in the 500 Block of Adams. Lodged 136. Melinda R Cox (43) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Driving While License Suspended in the 600 block of Broadway. Lodged 120. Anthony L Baker (52) Burlington Ia for Driving While License Revoked...
muddyrivernews.com
Truck driver training program at JWCC to have open house Feb. 6
QUINCY — The truck driver training program at John Wood Community College will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Koch’s Lane. The open house is free and open to the public. Representatives will share how the program has...
muddyrivernews.com
‘It is night and day’: Officers with three police departments sing praises of Flock Safety cameras
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council could vote Monday night on the approval of entering a two-year contract with Flock Safety for the leasing of 20 fixed location license place reader cameras to be installed around the city for $117,600. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, made...
muddyrivernews.com
Applications available for students to receive $500 scholarship from Pike County sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association will be awarding more than $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the state of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books and fees only. The student must...
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Health offering free diabetes screening Monday, cholesterol screening March 16 at Horizons
QUINCY — Two no-cost health screenings will be available at Horizons, 224 S. Eighth, in partnership with Blessing Health. The first event will be a no-cost A1C screening from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. No appointment is required. Those attending the screening should enter the Horizons building through the door near Eighth Street. The A1C test helps to diagnose pre-diabetes and diabetes. Its results also help patients and their healthcare providers manage the disease.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 17-21, 2023
On 01/19/2023 at 5:50 AM Kristen J. Castro of Versailles struck a deer on Court Street @ 650N Ave. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/17/2023 at 6:03 AM Biviano F. Favela Jr. of Virginia received a citation for Speeding 80/55 MPH Zone on Hazeldell Rd. and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Superintendent says additional security measures to be implemented after student takes airsoft gun on bus
QUINCY — A Baldwin Elementary School student who had an unloaded airsoft gun on a school bus Friday afternoon faces disciplinary action, and Superintendent Todd Pettit said he will be working with the Quincy Public Schools’ security department to implement additional security measures in all public schools beginning Monday.
Comments / 0