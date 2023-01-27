ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Movie trivia night on Feb. 18 to benefit Quincy Concert Band

QUINCY — Members of the Quincy Concert Band are inviting people to test their knowledge of movie trivia on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Eagles Lodge, 3737 N. Fifth. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the trivia contest beginning at 7 p.m. The entry fee is $100 for a table of up to eight players. Mulligans will be available at the door. The evening will offer a 50/50 drawing.
Quincy Community Theatre holds annual QUILTAs award ceremony

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre recently held its annual QUILTAs award ceremony at The Corinthian Event Center in Quincy. The QUILTAs, or Quincy Little Theatre Awards, have been awarded since 1970. They recognize volunteers whose unique talents contribute to the mission of QCT. Award winners were recognized for their...
MRN THIS WEEK: Bryan Renfro, JWCC

Bob Gough talks to John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro about getting his tenure off and running at the school. MRN THIS WEEK is furnished by Harvey’s.
QPD Blotter for Jan. 28, 2023

Everett J Fowler (36) of Quincy, arrested for Domestic Battery in the 500 Block of Adams. Lodged 136. Melinda R Cox (43) of Quincy, arrested for FTA Driving While License Suspended in the 600 block of Broadway. Lodged 120. Anthony L Baker (52) Burlington Ia for Driving While License Revoked...
Truck driver training program at JWCC to have open house Feb. 6

QUINCY — The truck driver training program at John Wood Community College will have an open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Workforce Development Center, 4220 Koch’s Lane. The open house is free and open to the public. Representatives will share how the program has...
Blessing Health offering free diabetes screening Monday, cholesterol screening March 16 at Horizons

QUINCY — Two no-cost health screenings will be available at Horizons, 224 S. Eighth, in partnership with Blessing Health. The first event will be a no-cost A1C screening from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. No appointment is required. Those attending the screening should enter the Horizons building through the door near Eighth Street. The A1C test helps to diagnose pre-diabetes and diabetes. Its results also help patients and their healthcare providers manage the disease.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 17-21, 2023

On 01/19/2023 at 5:50 AM Kristen J. Castro of Versailles struck a deer on Court Street @ 650N Ave. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00 and no injuries were reported. On 01/17/2023 at 6:03 AM Biviano F. Favela Jr. of Virginia received a citation for Speeding 80/55 MPH Zone on Hazeldell Rd. and given a court date of 02/27/2023.
