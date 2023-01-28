Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
Young Richard Petty Gets NASCAR Win No. 1 on His Way to 200 in 1960
In his first full-time NASCAR season, and in the sixth race of the year, Richard Petty went to victory lane at the Southern States Fairgrounds. The win, which came on a half-mile dirt track in Charlotte, came on February 28, 1960. Petty would wind up finishing second in the overall...
Autoweek.com
The Rise and Fall of NASCAR Innovator Brian France
In 2000, Brian France was named a NASCAR executive vice president. Three years later, he moved into the big office as NASCAR chairman, a position he would hold until 2018. France’s time running NASCAR ended abruptly in the summer of 2018 when he was stopped by police officers in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for running a stop sign.
Autoweek.com
The Secrets to Meyer Shank Racing's Success at this Year's Rolex 24 at Daytona
Meyer Shank’s Acura ARX-06 led 365 laps at this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona, including the first 62 and last 97. The closest competitor was the No. 01 Cadillac of Chip Ganassi Racing, which led 198 laps. As for MSR, Michael Shank’s stock as a team owner has risen...
NBC Sports
RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing, Hendrick Motorsports announce sponsors
RFK Racing, Trackhouse Racing and Hendrick Motorsports each announced primary sponsorship deals Monday. King’s Hawaiian, which served as a primary sponsor in three races last year, returns to RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 car this year. King’s Hawaiian will expand its role and be a primary sponsor for nine races.
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona Was IMSA's Giant Leap Forward
The sound and the fury that is a Rolex 24-hour race conducted in the asphalt crucible known as Daytona disappears with surprising quickness. Three hours after a triumphant introduction of IMSA’s new GTP class in front of the largest crowd to witness a sports car race here, one of the world’s most revered circuits was almost empty, save for the occasional seagull wafting in the late afternoon sun on a balmy breeze and a spare close-up crew.
NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident
A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico. ...
Red Bull ‘expected to sign deal with Ford’ ahead of 2023 car launch
Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer.Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity. The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such...
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno drives a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona
Jay Leno doesn't own Ferraris, but he still likes to have them on his Jay Leno's Garage YouTube show. This episode features a true Prancing Horse classic—a 1971 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona. The car is owned by Ferrari collector David Lee, who also brought his Ferrari 288 GTO and...
NBC Sports
Toyota has ‘irons in the fire’ for expanding its lineup in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2024
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Toyota Racing Development is making a renewed push to expand its lineup in the NASCAR Cup Series, and president David Wilson is optimistic about adding new teams for 2024. “We’ve got some good irons in the fire now,” Wilson told NBC Sports last weekend at...
Autoweek.com
How NASCAR Stared Down the COVID-19 Pandemic
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR suspended operations on March 13, 2020, still 32 races still left to be run on its schedule. Early into the shutdown, it was virtual racing that kept at least some fans entertained. Creative scheduling, races held without fans in the stands allowed NASCAR to...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Outlaws Ross Chastain's 'Melon Move'
There will be no more "Hail Melon" moves in NASCAR. The series released multiple procedural changes Tuesday morning. Among them, officials now have the option of invoking a time penalty for any vehicle deemed using a similar strategy to that of Ross Chastain’s “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville Speedway.
Autoweek.com
100 Kool Karz from the Mooneyes New Year’s Party Car Show and Drag Race
We hadn't been since before COVID-19, way back in 2019, and last year they wouldn't let us in(!). But this year we paid our own cold, hard cash to get inside, and man was it worth every hard-earned buffalo-head nickel! This used to be called the Mooneyes Xmas Party (that's how they spelled it). But in 2018 there was "a problem," that had nothing to do with Moon Equipment. That problem sent the party from the Irwindale Speedway back to the Mooneyes shop in Santa Fe Springs, then into semi-private seclusion.
Autoweek.com
First 2024 Ford Mustang Sells for $565k—Months Before Being Built
The rights to 2024 Ford Mustang VIN 001 sell at the Barrett-Jackson sale in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ford's next-gen pony car is scheduled to hit dealers this summer. This listing notes that 100 percent of the proceeds are heading toward JDRF, a type 1 diabetes research foundation. Ford’s next-generation Mustang made...
