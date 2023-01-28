ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission

At just 28 years old, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has won almost every NBA accolade. He has two MVPs, six All-Star appearances, a Defensive Player of the Year award, six All-NBA nominations, and, most importantly, a championship to his name. The Greek Freak has a Hall of Fame resume well before his 30th birthday. […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the NBA on notice with scary admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love

The NBA trade deadline is just over a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of many teams looking to surround their stars with more talent in the hopes of making a deeper playoff run. Their main goals at the trade deadline are not massive ones but one of them will make Sixers fans extremely […] The post Sixers eyeing trade deadline upgrade that fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency

Candace Parker shocked the whole WNBA when she decided to join the Las Vegas Aces in free agency. Now, she opened up about her decision and why she chose the reigning champs over any other team that showed interest in her. On the NBA TV Pregame show on Monday, Parker detailed her thinking behind the […] The post Candace Parker reveals real reason behind Aces move in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans

The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
PHOENIX, AZ
Anthony Davis controversial charge sends Knicks game into OT, fans into a fury

The Los Angeles Lakers figured in yet another controversial late-regulation situation Tuesday night on the road versus the New York Knicks. Less than a week since a missed foul call on a LeBron James layup sent the game to OT in a Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown at TD Garden last Saturday, Anthony Davis got himself called for a crucial offensive foul while trying to make what could have been a game-winning bucket for Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Trayce Jackson-Davis enters Shaq, Tim Duncan territory despite loss to Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to generate buzz, even after his team’s 66-55 loss in Colleg Park  Tuesday night against the Maryland Terrapins. Against the Terps, Jackson-Davis put together an incredible stat line, scoring 18 points to go with 20 rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block in 39 minutes of action. That […] The post Trayce Jackson-Davis enters Shaq, Tim Duncan territory despite loss to Maryland appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Lakers’ LeBron James teases ‘a few more years’ as he nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has had perhaps the most storied career of any NBA player. Selected with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, James has spent the last 20 seasons breaking, setting and compiling records that will have his name etched into the very fabric of basketball history. Currently chasing […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James teases ‘a few more years’ as he nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kawhi Leonard’s brutally honest admission on Clippers

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George suited up for the LA Clippers once again on Tuesday, and it resulted in another win. The Clippers defeated the Chicago Bulls, 108-103, giving them their sixth win in the last seven games. All six wins have come when Leonard and George were active. Slowly but surely, it appears the […] The post Kawhi Leonard’s brutally honest admission on Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Knicks star Julius Randle draws ire of Stephen A Smith in favor of Jalen Brunson vs Lakers

To say that Stephen A Smith is a huge fan of his beloved New York Knicks would be a major understatement. It’s also a known fact that much like the entire Knicks fanbase, the renowned ESPN anchor has also suffered for so long watching his team struggle year after year. On Tuesday, Smith could no […] The post Knicks star Julius Randle draws ire of Stephen A Smith in favor of Jalen Brunson vs Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
