Saratoga Springs, NY

albanymagic.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Shutting Down Capital Region Store

If you received any gift cards to Bed Bath & Beyond over the holidays, use them quick! The retail chain has added their Saratoga location to the ever growing list of stores closing. The Saratoga store is located in the busy Shoppes at Wilton plaza, surrounded by Best Buy and...
WILTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
New York Post

Poop-covered van Dyck painting found in NY shed sells for $3M

It seemed like a lot of money for such a crappy painting. An Anthony van Dyck piece found in a shed in upstate New York has sold for a staggering $3.1 million at auction. The long-lost work was auctioned off at Sotheby’s “Master Paintings Part 1” sale on Thursday, alongside pieces by Agnolo “Bronzino” di Cosimo, Titian and Melchior d’Hondecoeter. The oil sketch, which dates back to between 1615 and 1618, was reportedly a live model study for the Flemish master’s opus “Saint Jerome With an Angel,” which is currently on display in Amsterdam, ArtNews reported. It depicts an elderly naked man...
KINDERHOOK, NY
WNYT

Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents

There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Inside the Home of a Hollywood Top Dog – Just 90 Mins from Albany!

Check Out the 14-Acre, $8.5M Mansion Bought Over the Summer by one of the most notable actors in Hollywood - Just 90 Mins from Albany!. Throughout the years, few actors in Hollywood have been as bankable as Matt Damon. The Massachusetts-born A-list celebrity made his acting debut in 1988 in the film Mystic Pizza and hasn't stopped working since - and his films have reportedly earned nearly $4 billion dollars at the North American Box Office.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Roller rink holds South High Marathon Dance benefit

The South High Marathon Dance is set to return to South Glens Falls Central School District and raise money for charity. Every year that the dance is held, community groups step up to support it, generating the money to keep it going - so that students can generate the money to keep people alive while fighting debilitating illnesses.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
