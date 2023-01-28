Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Related
Bowled celebrating grand opening of Latham location
Bowled, a restaurant chain focusing on healthy food options, recently opened a new location at 580 London Road in Latham. The restaurant is holding its grand opening celebration on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Look! What’s Planned For The Old Tobin’s First Prize Site in Colonie [PICS]
The Tobin's First Prize building stood abandoned for years and recently it has been torn down. It took longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now we are getting a clearer picture of what that site will become. What is The Plan For the Former Tobin's First Prize...
albanymagic.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Shutting Down Capital Region Store
If you received any gift cards to Bed Bath & Beyond over the holidays, use them quick! The retail chain has added their Saratoga location to the ever growing list of stores closing. The Saratoga store is located in the busy Shoppes at Wilton plaza, surrounded by Best Buy and...
Clean Out Your Closets: The World’s Largest Yard Sale is at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds!
Townsquare Media Utica is happy to announce the World's Largest Yard Sale is back and ready for another recording-breaking year!. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 3, 2023, for the World's Largest Yard Sale. Gates open at 8 am at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds in Frankfort, NY and we are...
Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
New Seafood Eatery Opens This Week at old Harbor House Location in CP
Back in November, a popular seafood restaurant, the Harbor House announced it was closing its doors after fifty years. Locals were saddened to hear the news but the owners said that there were many factors that went into the decision. Shortly after the announcement, another well-known seafood restaurant announced they...
Habitat ReStore set to move across the street
The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.
Guilderland taqueria closes, food truck still available
Buena Comida, a taqueria located at 1810 Western Avenue in Guilderland, is permanently closed. The owner made the announcement on the Buena Comida Facebook page on Tuesday.
Poop-covered van Dyck painting found in NY shed sells for $3M
It seemed like a lot of money for such a crappy painting. An Anthony van Dyck piece found in a shed in upstate New York has sold for a staggering $3.1 million at auction. The long-lost work was auctioned off at Sotheby’s “Master Paintings Part 1” sale on Thursday, alongside pieces by Agnolo “Bronzino” di Cosimo, Titian and Melchior d’Hondecoeter. The oil sketch, which dates back to between 1615 and 1618, was reportedly a live model study for the Flemish master’s opus “Saint Jerome With an Angel,” which is currently on display in Amsterdam, ArtNews reported. It depicts an elderly naked man...
WNYT
Proposed Saratoga Springs homeless shelter’s location worries parents
There’s controversy over the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Saratoga Springs. It would be right next to Spa Catholic, a private middle and high school. Some parents are upset about this idea, saying they feel it’s a safety issue to have a homeless shelter so close to the school. A gate divides the school and the future shelter – which is currently a senior center.
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
Inside the Home of a Hollywood Top Dog – Just 90 Mins from Albany!
Check Out the 14-Acre, $8.5M Mansion Bought Over the Summer by one of the most notable actors in Hollywood - Just 90 Mins from Albany!. Throughout the years, few actors in Hollywood have been as bankable as Matt Damon. The Massachusetts-born A-list celebrity made his acting debut in 1988 in the film Mystic Pizza and hasn't stopped working since - and his films have reportedly earned nearly $4 billion dollars at the North American Box Office.
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
It’s a Chocolate Lover’s Dream this Weekend in Saratoga County
If you or someone you know loves chocolate, get on board - this festival is a chocolate lovers' dream and for the 8th consecutive year, it's coming back to the Capital Region this weekend. And, with Valentine's Day just a few weeks away, why not stock up on the good...
Roller rink holds South High Marathon Dance benefit
The South High Marathon Dance is set to return to South Glens Falls Central School District and raise money for charity. Every year that the dance is held, community groups step up to support it, generating the money to keep it going - so that students can generate the money to keep people alive while fighting debilitating illnesses.
Capital Region Valentine’s Day restaurant specials
Valentine's Day is just around the corner on February 14. If you're looking to have a nice dinner with that special someone, several restaurants in the Capital Region are offering specials on Valentine's Day.
New indoor adventure park to open in Albany
Urban Air Adventure Park is set to open its first location in the Capital Region. The company had more than 300 indoor adventure parks across the United States.
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.
Cohoes: Over half of Saratoga Sites residents relocated
Cohoes city officials are making progress on efforts to move families who have been living near the Norlite facility.
Better Late Than Never! Ice Castles Finally Announce Upstate NY Opening Date
Better late than never! An opening date has finally been announced for the Ice Castles in Upstate New York. The good news is, there's an opening planned for the Lake George Ice Castles. The bad news is, it's been pushed back again. The weather hasn't been cold enough to open in time for February 3 as planned.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0