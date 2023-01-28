Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Christian McCaffrey Announcement
Christian McCaffrey won't get the chance to play in the Super Bowl, but at least he has some new plans for February. The NFL named the San Francisco 49ers running back to the Pro Bowl. He'll replace Miles Sanders, who will instead participate in the Super Bowl. While McCaffrey would undoubtedly ...
theScore
Super Bowl LVII MVP opening odds: Who to bet if you like Kansas City
Unwilling to trust the Rams to cover a number bigger than a field goal last year, we backed Los Angeles on the moneyline. Cool, a -170 moneyline winner. Where we really did some good work was Cooper Kupp's MVP performance paying out early bets at +600. When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's rarely about the side and much more about everything around the winners and losers. The market for MVP is your best chance to bet a little and make a lot. Unless, as expected, a quarterback is handed the award.
theScore
Top 10 moments of Tom Brady's career
Editor’s note: This article was published when Brady announced his first retirement in 2022. Tom Brady officially decided to call it a career on Wednesday, ending the NFL's most decorated career. Over 23 seasons, the GOAT gave New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans an endless amount of unforgettable highlights.
theScore
Chargers name Kellen Moore offensive coordinator
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is joining the Los Angeles Chargers in the same role after agreeing to terms Monday, the team announced. Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways Sunday after he spent 2019-22 as Dallas' play-caller. The 34-year-old served as the club's quarterback coach in 2018.
theScore
Report: Broncos hiring Sean Payton, will send 1st-rounder to Saints
Sean Payton is expected to become the Denver Broncos' new head coach, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. As part of the move, the Broncos will send their 2023 first-round pick (29th overall) and a 2024 second-round selection to the New Orleans Saints, with whom the head coach was still under contract through 2024, in exchange for Payton and New Orleans' 2024 third-round choice, Schefter adds.
theScore
Report: Rhule files arbitration suit against Panthers over severance pay
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit against the franchise on Jan. 25, sources told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Rhule, whom Carolina fired in October, is reportedly claiming the Panthers are refusing to pay his severance compensation. While the suit doesn't specify how much money Rhule...
theScore
Panthers owner explains hiring Reich over Wilks, cites offensive background
Many around the NFL were at odds and questioned the lack of diversity in the league last week after the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach over Steve Wilks, who overachieved and went 6-6 as the team's interim sideline boss in the season's second half. But Panthers owner...
theScore
Cowboys part ways with OC Moore, McCarthy to reportedly call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced in a statement obtained by The Athletic's Jon Machota. Head coach Mike McCarthy will take over offensive play-calling duties, sources told The Dallas Morning News' David Moore. McCarthy declined to commit to Moore...
theScore
Pistons vs. Wizards postponed due to travel issues in Dallas
The Detroit Pistons' game scheduled Wednesday against the Washington Wizards is postponed due to travel issues, the NBA announced. Detroit played in Dallas on Monday and the team has still not made a return flight home due to poor weather conditions. The Dallas area is currently under an ice storm...
theScore
AP Poll: Purdue becomes 1st unanimous top-ranked team
Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked Alabama, which...
