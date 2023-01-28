Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO