247Sports
South Carolina's recruiting supernova under Shane Beamer continues after Nyckoles Harbor commitment
The commitment from Nyckoles Harbor to South Carolina could have long-lasting ramifications for the continued upward trajectory of the Gamecocks' football program under Shane Beamer, who's putting the finishes touches on the program's most-talented recruiting class since 2012, per the 247Sports Composite. Harbor's announcement is a watershed moment for the Gamecocks, whose recruiting staff is off to a blistering start in the 2024 cycle and out-recruited Oregon, Michigan and others for 2023's top unsigned player.
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
Five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the recruitment of five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor took twists and turns during the last 18 months, South Carolina was consistently at or near the top of his list throughout. So it made sense that through all the NIL talk, the visits to Maryland and Michigan, and...
Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina over Oregon on Signing Day, media reacts
"It's an amazing program, Beamer is doing something different there and I just want to be a part of that," Harbor said on ESPN2. Harbor is the No. 15 overall player in this class and No. 1 athlete, per 247Sports, and chose South Carolina over Oregon, Michigan and Maryland. South Carollina also signed-star Rodrick Pleasant, another top-end playmaker who's eyeing Oregon or USC.
Hardy makes the call on next stop
Zavion Hardy will make a pitstop before officially joining the South Carolina Gamecocks. On National Signing Day, Hardy announced on Wednesday morning that he will be committing to East Mississippi Community College. That’s the same program where Elijah Davis spent two seasons, before enrolling at South Carolina last month.
Signing Day 2023: South Carolina's 2023 recruiting class is very underrated
247Sports' Andrew Ivinis & Blair Angulo discuss a very under-the-radar and impressive 2023 recruiting class that Shane Beamer and South Carolina are bringing to Columbia.
