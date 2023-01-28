ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

4 rescued from DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Man dead, woman injured in Rockville house fire

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a Maryland home caught on fire late Monday night. A third person inside escaped the flames before firefighters arrived to the Rockville home in the 13400 block of Oriental Street around 11:15 p.m. Two older adults were found...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA

Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Two Shot in Gaithersburg Tuesday Morning

Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Gaithersburg Police, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of N Summit Ave. At 6:28 a.m, ofcs from GPD & @mcpnews responded to the area for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Ofcs located 2 adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police. 
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

