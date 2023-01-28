Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
4 rescued from DC apartment fire
WASHINGTON - Authorities say four people were rescued and 20 residents were being evaluated after a fire at an apartment building in northeast D.C. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Division Avenue. Officials say the four residents were rescued by firefighters from the third...
WTOP
Man dead, woman injured in Rockville house fire
A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a Maryland home caught on fire late Monday night. A third person inside escaped the flames before firefighters arrived to the Rockville home in the 13400 block of Oriental Street around 11:15 p.m. Two older adults were found...
WUSA
Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WTOP
Boy in ‘critical condition’ after apparent overdose inside Arlington high school
Police in Arlington, Virginia, are investigating a drug overdose that happened in a high school bathroom. Police and fire department crews arrived at Wakefield High School on S. Dinwiddie Street on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive boy. The boy was taken to the hospital, where police said he is in “critical condition.”
4-year-old shot herself in shoulder playing with a gun in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police say a 4-year-old girl shot herself in the shoulder using a gun that had been left around by an adult in Southeast D.C. over the weekend. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 28th Place on Jan. 28. The 4-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital for help just before 9:30 a.m.
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
mocoshow.com
Two Shot in Gaithersburg Tuesday Morning
Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Gaithersburg Police, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of N Summit Ave. At 6:28 a.m, ofcs from GPD & @mcpnews responded to the area for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Ofcs located 2 adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”
One boy dead, another injured following a rowhome fire in East Baltimore
One boy is dead and another injured following a rowhome fire in East Baltimore. Fire crews responded to the 1600 block of East Oliver Street for reports of fire and possible people trapped.
39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 39-year-old woman was found dead in Northeast D.C. Monday morning and the Washington D.C. MPD is investigating this as a homicide. Shortly before 8:30 am, a report of an unconscious woman led police to the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Upon arrival, police found an adult woman suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Lennette Clark of Northeast, D.C. The 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue is a frequent area for violent events. Just last month an adult man The post 39-Year-Old Woman Murdered In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
Multi-Vehicle Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
Shots fired near Towson Circle on Monday
Shots were fired early this afternoon in the Towson Circle area, prompting a safety warning from Towson University on the first day of the new semester.
Video released of alleged gunmen wanted in West Baltimore quadruple shooting
Police have released surveillance video of a group of suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Saturday night quadruple shooting in West Baltimore.
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition
BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
alxnow.com
Fire alarms didn’t go off during Saturday’s high-rise apartment fire in the West End
The Alexandria Fire Department confirmed that fire alarms in a high-rise West End apartment building didn’t go off during a two-alarm blaze on Saturday and residents say they were notified to evacuate by the property manager via text message. Residents were notified of a fire on the fourth floor...
