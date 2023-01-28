ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
LAWRENCE, MA
NECN

Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes

A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
LAWRENCE, MA
whdh.com

3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston PD: Two people injured in Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said two victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Officials with the department said both victims suffered...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
GRAFTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

5-year-old boy hospitalized after fall from third-floor window in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling out of a third-floor window in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. The boy was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance from Elm Street to a nearby hospital. He was later taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.
MANCHESTER, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?

AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is dead after his car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police are...
HAVERHILL, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy