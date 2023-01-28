Read full article on original website
Red Line Service Delayed After Train Hits Man At Park Street In Boston
Service on the Red Line was delayed in Boston after a man was reportedly hit by an incoming train, MBTA Police told Daily Voice.Initial investigation suggests the man walked in front of a train approaching Park Street in Boston on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, MBTA Police Spokesperson Richard Sulliva…
whdh.com
MBTA: Red Line service delayed due to ‘medical emergency’ at Park Street Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Red Line rail service is facing significant delays as crews respond to Park Street Station for a “medical emergency,” according to officials. On its website, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the Red Line was “experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes” due to the emergency.
Amesbury Woman, 20, Rescued From Under Green Line Trolley Needs Prosthetic
Friends of a 20-year-old woman from Amesbury are rallying to get her back on her feet after she was involved in a "horrific" MBTA accident in Boston last week.Ava Harlow sustained serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line trolley at BU Central Station around 11:40 p.m. on…
whdh.com
Firefighters rescue five children from burning home in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out. “The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were...
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
whdh.com
WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
Man hospitalized after being struck by materials that crashed through Market Basket ceiling
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was struck by materials that crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responding to the grocery store chain’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45 a.m. found a 49-year-old man suffering...
NECN
Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes
A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
whdh.com
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
whdh.com
Boston PD: Two people injured in Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said two victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Officials with the department said both victims suffered...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
universalhub.com
Condos and a new daycare approved as replacement for closed plumbing-supply store and daycare on Washington Street in Roslindale
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved plans for a four-story, 19-unit condo building on Washington Street at Lesher Street in Roslindale that will include space for a daycare to replace the one that closed after the start of the pandemic. The building will be called the Benjamin, in honor...
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
whdh.com
5-year-old boy hospitalized after fall from third-floor window in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling out of a third-floor window in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. The boy was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance from Elm Street to a nearby hospital. He was later taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at South Boston building, fire officials say
BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Saturday, fire officials said. The fire broke out at 141 P Street around 3 p.m. Crews were working to control the fire and to prevent it from spreading...
One person killed, another wounded after shooting inside Dollar Tree in Brockton
An investigation is underway after two people were shot inside a Dollar Tree in Brockton on Tuesday afternoon.
whdh.com
Driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is dead after his car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police are...
