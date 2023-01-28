ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

For public education in Florida, it’s the worst of times | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Thank a teacher. Hug a kid.

They both could surely use it, for these are truly terrible times for public education in Florida — and in Broward County.

The inevitable happened as Broward finally fired Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, bringing months of amateurish, only-in-Broward theatrics to an end.

She lasted for 11 turbulent months, and her fate probably was sealed last August when Gov. Ron DeSantis cleaned house and removed four Broward board members who were excoriated by a grand jury. Cartwright was fired, then re-hired, then given a 90-day reprieve to make improvements, and then let go for good Tuesday by mutual agreement. One critic called her a “covert narcissist” who “gaslights people.”

Cartwright surely was in over her head and faced angry criticism for ignoring parents, failing to deliver textbooks, poorly serving exceptional students and other problems. She also seemed poorly prepared for the pettiness and meanness of Broward politics, but who wouldn’t be?

Parental frustration runs high, but Cartwright deserved to be treated with more respect than she got. The public flogging she endured was described as “a carousel of crazy,” which prompts this obvious question: Despite the Broward job’s huge salary, why would anybody want it?

Schools are our most important public institution, and Broward schools need a miracle worker. The finalists to replace Cartwright are going to dig up that video of Tuesday’s meeting, which just might change their minds.

The unelected board member Torey Alston, who stirred up some of the animosity toward Cartwright, summed it up: “There goes Broward again.”

‘Stop the Black attack’

With DeSantis’ support, the state Board of Education rejected a pilot advanced placement high school course on Black history, claiming it illegally included critical race theory, banned by a DeSantis-inspired 2022 law. Course topics include reparations, Black feminist literary theory, and Black Queer studies.

The course was vetted and approved by the College Board and approved in other states, but only Florida said it “significantly lacks educational value.” That specific choice of words had devastating emotional impact in the Black community that DeSantis will not soon be able to overcome.

“We do not accept woke indoctrination masquerading as education,” Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. said.

Outraged Black legislators and their allies rallied against the decision in the Capitol last week, accusing DeSantis of “the erasure of history” and waving signs that said “Stop the Black Attack.” Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump is threatening to sue the state. The governor’s action is precisely the kind of whitewashing of the Black historical experience that some lawmakers warned would be the result of the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act.”

Teacher union-busting

DeSantis, who last year gave us classroom censorship masquerading as a “Parental Bill of Rights,” is now pushing a “Teacher’s Bill of Rights.”

It is a mislabeled union-busting scheme to make it harder for teachers to bargain collectively in a right-to-work state that grossly underpays teachers and other public employees.

In Florida, where teacher salaries rank 48th among 50 states, according to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, DeSantis’ carrot-and-stick strategy would work like this: He would give them another pay raise but would prevent their unions from withholding dues from workers’ paychecks.

Under the DeSantis plan, the state would decertify a teachers’ union if its membership fell below 60%, and unions would be required to produce annual expense reports — including union bosses’ salaries.

In another case of top-down, one-size-fits-all government from Tallahassee, DeSantis wants to mandate eight-year term limits on School Board members (down from the current 12-year limit and subject to statewide voter approval). His fellow Republicans in the Legislature will also try again to make School Board elections partisan in all 67 counties, which would turn school elections into all-out culture war brawls.

Is it any wonder Florida has a severe teacher shortage?

Universal vouchers

Last but definitely not least, Republican lawmakers rolled out their obvious top priority in the upcoming session. House Bill 1 would allow all students to qualify for private school vouchers regardless of family income. A few days after its introduction, the bill rocketed through its first House committee stop.

Florida education policy has been trending in this direction for a long time, but critics worry that a universal voucher program could be financially devastating to school districts because it could lead to a steep drop-off in student enrollment, which determines how much money each county gets from the state each year.

A liberal-leaning research group, the Florida Policy Institute, estimates that HB 1 would result in a $2.4 billion annual drain from public school coffers, the equivalent of about 10% of the state’s current yearly commitment to K-12 public schools.

Tally it up. A superintendent in a no-win situation, humiliated by politicians and the public on her way out the door. An assault against teacher unions. An “anti-woke” governor banning a Black history course. And vouchers for all — even kids from wealthy families whose parents can easily afford the cost of private education — and you start to get the picture.

Welcome to public education in Florida in 2023.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .

Comments / 21

Find 11,780 Votes
4d ago

And the little Dictator DeSantrash marches on destroying everything he touches

Reply
6
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education

SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
SARASOTA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New bill would make it riskier to sue to protect undeveloped lands

Floridians would be on the hook to pay when they lose lawsuits that oppose building new homes on undeveloped lands, under a newly filed bill. Environmental groups fear that if the bill were to pass, it would deter people from filing lawsuits limiting development — and lead to greater sprawl. “The intent of the legislation seems to be to chill people from filing these sorts of challenges,” said ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies

The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

LGBTQ Floridians are under attack from their own government

Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent request for state universities to provide information on the care they provide to transgender students is just one more instance of the Florida government attempting to oppress its LGBTQ citizenry. There is no good-faith reason for DeSantis to request data from state universities on the...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Private school vouchers on track to expand

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy