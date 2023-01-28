Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy facing crossroads in 2023 season amid player exodus, staff complacency
With a 24-17 loss to an interim-coached Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27, Oklahoma State capped off a stretch of five losses in six games to close its 2022 season -- the worst campaign in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since 2018. Afterwards, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy took out his frustrations at a reporter who asked him a basic question about staff changes heading into the offseason.
CBS Sports
Nick Saban kicks tires on Jeremy Pruitt as Alabama continues search for next defensive coordinator
Alabama coach Nick Saban has reached out to former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position, sources tell CBS Sports. It is believed no offer has been made at this time, and Alabama would not speak on Pruitt's candidacy when contacted for comment. Sources indicate...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1
Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
CBS Sports
Watch Fordham vs. Saint Louis: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Fordham Rams are 1-6 against the Saint Louis Billikens since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The Rams and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rose Hill Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
CBS Sports
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'
Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Northwestern: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Northwestern Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2017. Northwestern and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue a unanimous No. 1, Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in Coaches Poll
No. 1 Purdue made a unanimous sweep of both polls Monday as the Boilermakers stayed atop the Coaches Poll with all 32 voters tabbing them as college basketball's top team. Last week, the Boilermakers received 24 first-place votes while Alabama received eight. But the Crimson Tide dropped three spots to No. 5 this week following their 93-69 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Kansas State live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds
Just two weeks after a memorable contest that saw Kansas State beat in-state for Kansas 83-82 in overtime, the Big 12 rivals are set to meet again as the No. 8 Jayhawks host the No. 7 Wildcats on Tuesday night in a top-10 showdown. Knocking off KU at home was one thing, but beating the Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) twice would be a historic achievement for K-State (18-3, 6-2) in the first season under coach Jerome Tang.
CBS Sports
Watch Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19 The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets haven't won a contest against the Louisville Cardinals since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
CBS Sports
Markelle Fultz 'thankful' for time with 76ers ahead of first game in Philadelphia since 2019 trade
It's been a tumultuous road for former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz since being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2017. After averaging over 23 points per game in college and entering the draft with high praise for his two-way game, Fultz's career unraveled almost immediately due to injuries. A complicated shoulder injury, which received significant attention during his time in Philadelphia, limited Fultz to just 33 games over his two years with the Sixers. Following an unsuccessful start to his career in Phildelphia, the Sixers traded Fultz to the Orlando Magic at the 2019 NBA trade deadline, where he's remained since.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
The No. 8 Jayhawks will be looking for revenge when they play host to the No. 7 Wildcats. No. 8 Kansas came out with a vengeance in the first half against No. 7 Kansas State as the Jayhawks took a 49-37 lead into halftime behind 16 points from Jalen Wilson. KU's star forward drilled three 3-pointers in the half as he continued a torrent scoring run that began in the first meeting between these teams two weeks ago.
CBS Sports
Air Force vs. Boise State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Boise State 17-5; Air Force 12-10 The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the Boise State Broncos since Jan. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Air Force and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. The Broncos will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 120 points away from record, but will sit Monday vs. Nets
LeBron James is steaming toward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. With another 41 points on Saturday, albeit in a losing effort at Boston, James is now legitimately within three or four games of the NBA record. However, James will sit out the Lakers next game Monday against the Nets in Brooklyn. He's likely to play next Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Comments / 0