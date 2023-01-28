ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-01 04:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Special Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: District of Columbia LIGHT SNOW TAPERING OFF Light snow and flurries will continue to taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain near freezing, and this may lead to a few slippery spots, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Special Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys LIGHT SNOW TAPERING OFF Light snow and flurries will continue to taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain near freezing, and this may lead to a few slippery spots, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

