Effective: 2023-02-01 04:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO