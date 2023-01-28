Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 04:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: District of Columbia LIGHT SNOW TAPERING OFF Light snow and flurries will continue to taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain near freezing, and this may lead to a few slippery spots, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 06:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys LIGHT SNOW TAPERING OFF Light snow and flurries will continue to taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain near freezing, and this may lead to a few slippery spots, particularly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
