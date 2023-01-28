Read full article on original website
onfocus.news
Five Players Score in Double Figures, Almond-Bancroft Blows out Tri-County
Almond-Bancroft blew out Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 89-14. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 11, Pratt 12, Lamb 18, Klismith 4, Stiles 4, Phillps 19, Omernick 7, Miner 14. Tri-County scoring: Raboin 6, Rasmussen 4, Monroy 4.
onfocus.news
Somerset Girls Defeat Athens
The Athens girls basketball team fell to Somerset in nonconference play, 61-49. Addison Lavicka had 17 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Ellenbecker 6, Hartwig 14, So. Coker 8, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 2.
onfocus.news
Stratford Boys Basketball Clips Neillsville
The Stratford Tigers clipped Neillsville in nonconference boys basketball, 54-53. Braeden Schueller led the Tigers with 19 points. Johnny Seitz pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Stratford. Stratford scoring: Schueller 19, Seitz 6, Wrensch 6, Zaleski 8, Hadlock 2, Schmidt 7. Thanks to Stratford Head Coach Curt Schmidt for regular...
onfocus.news
Almond-Bancroft, Pacelli and Wild Rose in the Hunt: Central Wisconsin Conference South Girls Basketball Standings, Jan 29
Central Wisconsin – South – 2022-23 Regular Season.
onfocus.news
Owen-Withee, Colby, Columbus Catholic, Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Loyal 4 4 W1 7-8-0 Spencer 2 6 L3 4-12-0
onfocus.news
Medford, Northland Pines and Mosinee in the Mix: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29

onfocus.news
Marshfield Girls Soar Past D.C. Everest
Danielle Minsaas led four players in double figures with 15 points as Marshfield handled D.C. Everest in Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Basketball, picking up a 62-32 win. Marshfield scoring: Katzenberger 4, Foemmel 4, Kilty 2, Kolbeck 10, Minsaas 15, Grancorvitz 6, Schueller 10, Bousum 11. DCE scoring: Schulz 2, Beiler...
onfocus.news
Lamb(Almond-Bancroft) Jirschele(Mosinee) Among State Boys Basketball Assists Leaders(Jan. 29)
Area boys basketball standouts among the state's best: Boys Basketball Assists Leaders:
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Dells, Adams-Friendship and Wautoma in the Mix: South Central Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29

onfocus.news
Gilman’s Tatum Weir Among State Girls Basketball Rebounds Leaders(Jan. 29)
Gilman's Tatum Weir is averaging 15.2 rebounds per game, good for 7th in the state.
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
WSAW
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s family spread out
The wife of Mathias Mitchell and one of his daughters received a Power of Attorney to act on his behalf to recover his estate in a filing at the Portage County Register of Deeds Office May 7, 1891. Catherine Mitchell of Fresno County, Calif., the widow of “Matthias,” now deceased,...
WJFW-TV
Fatal snowmobile accident in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE - One person died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in Arbor Vitae. Just after 7 p.m., the Vilas County 911 center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree on trail 17 near Schuman Rd. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced deceased.
Wausau among Bed Bath & Beyond closures reported this week
Wausau’s Bed Bath & Beyond appeared Monday on a list of planned store closures for the financially-troubled retailer, weeks after the company suggested potentially filing for bankruptcy protection. The company announced 87 closings Monday, a list that includes the Rib Mountain location. In September, the company announced closures of...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A brief warming trend starts on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will again be common on Tuesday, along with a few clouds. Afternoon readings are forecast to rebound to around 10°. Be sure to limit the time pets spend outside, check on family and friends to make sure they are enduring the bitterly cold conditions, and stay up to date with the First Alert Weather App.
WJFW-TV
Vilas County trail to be temporarily closed
ST. GERMAIN - A snowmobile trail in the St. Germain area will be temporarily closed and a reroute will be in order. The Trail involved is Trail 15 and will be closed from TIN 267 to Little Bass Lake Road. A temporary reroute has been established the meantime. The reroute...
WSAW
Subzero temps hamper battle to supress house fire in Lincoln County
IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Firefighters said it took six hours to battle a house fire near Irma Monday evening. The occupants of the house and one dog were not hurt in the fire, but one firefighter did suffer minor frostbite injuries. First Responders reported smoke but no visible fire. Another...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after being thrown from vehicle, hit fence post
NOKOMIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old man died in northern Wisconsin on Friday night after being thrown from his snowmobile while attempting to pass another at high speeds. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. on January 27 on Trail 51 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road.
wlen.com
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
Comments / 0