Montana State

94.9 KYSS FM

How Wild is Your Montana? Photo Contest Could Make You a Winner

There you are in the great Montana outdoors. Something. The landscape, the lighting, a rare glimpse of wildlife up close, takes your breath away. You never know when you might stumble upon just the right photo op. So good, that you intend to hang onto it as a personal keepsake, anyway. So, you might as well submit it, too.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Where Can You Put a Tiny House in Montana?

A recent article in U.S. News and World Report forecasts what the 2023 housing market will look like for millennials and Gen Z. As many have reported, low inventory, high prices, and low mortgage rates have created a market that is difficult to break into. The problem, according to the experts cited in the article, isn't going to improve anytime soon. The article also acknowledges that potential buyers may need "extra creativity for those looking to buy in the next year."
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

How Hard Is It To Find Love In Montana?

Valentine's Day is on the way. This is when people start talking about relationships. For good or for bad, the topic comes up this time of year. There are so many ways to look at Valentine’s Day. Some people hate it. Some people embrace the “holiday”. Some people just deal with it. Some people just ignore it. Whichever way you look at it, Montana is a tough state for singles who are dating.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

11 Things That Would Get Your Montana Card Revoked

Being a Montanan isn't a right, it's a privilege if you ask me. Anyone could be born on a particular spot on a map, but to truly embody the spirit of the Treasure State, there are certain lines you just don't cross. Here are 15 things that would get your Montana card revoked:
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Amazing Montana Brewery Is Forced To Temporarily Close

If there is one thing you don't want to happen to a business in the winter, it's this problem. If there is one industry the people of Montana love more than others, it has to be the craft brewery scene. Montana has incredible breweries that can be found in large cities or small towns. The Gallatin Valley alone has over ten breweries you can check out daily, and each one offers a variety of beers to enjoy.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Campsites Sold Out? New Tool May Help Secure Reservations

Just recently I decided to vent my frustrations with people being able to reserve Montana campsites 6 months in advance. In my "Open Letter," I discussed how times have changed so drastically that local people are no longer able to go camping without planning a trip far ahead of time. With websites like reserveamerica.com, popular Montana campgrounds are being sold out in minutes. It is almost as bad as trying to get tickets to a popular concert.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Valentine’s Day In Montana Can Be A Couple’s Paradise

Not everyone celebrates Valentine's Day. Some say it is a holiday that was manufactured by the greeting card, florist and chocolate industries. But for some, they fully embrace the holiday and use it as a chance to get away and enjoy each other's company. By mid February, the thought of getting out of Montana and going somewhere tropical can be very appealing. Not everyone can afford a trip to Hawaii or Cabo this time of year. There are plenty of romantic options in our own back yard in Montana, and with imagination and a swimsuit, some may even feel tropical.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last

The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
LIVINGSTON, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

One of the Best Female Singers of All Time Coming to Montana

This summer, you can see one of our generation's most iconic female vocalists at one of the best outdoor venues in Montana. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bonnie Raitt will bring her Just Like That… Tour to Montana for a concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater on September 8, 2023. Raitt is performing in support of her critically acclaimed 21st album Just Like That. She earned four Grammy nominations for the album and she also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, MT
agupdate.com

Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

