Okoboji, IA

Make way for mussels

Kenue Coffee House tackles topic of habitat restoration. The invasive zebra mussel has garnered most of the headlines in recent years in the Iowa Great Lakes. But there are plenty of native mussels out there as well that are key pieces to a healthy ecosystem. This will be part of...
OKOBOJI, IA
Souper meal benefits Whispering Heights

ROCK VALLEY—Soups were on for Whispering Heights, bringing in $9,300 for the long-term care facility in Rock Valley. Around 250 people raised spoons and funds at the soup supper Wednesday, Jan. 25. Director of nursing Alisa DeKam organized the benefit hosted in the Parkview Event Center. “The people we...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Betty Hoger, 92, Paullina

PAULLINA—Elizabeth “Betty” J. Hoger, 92, Paullina, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her residence. Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. Burial will be at Prairie View Cemetery near Paullina. Visitation with family present will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina.
PAULLINA, IA
Homelessness and housing: Part 1

REGIONAL—The most visible story of N’West Iowa is one of healthy communities, thriving families and economic vitality. However, there is a less visible story unfolding in the region’s communities, too. According to Orange City resident Kim Scorza, executive director of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City, that shadow story includes people — some of them children — who have no home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
O'Brien Conservation Board mandates time clocks

SUTHERLAND—Even with no birds present, feathers got ruffled at the start of the regular O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 over the issue of how to keep track of employee work time. During old business, board chair Tom Konz proposed requiring all employees to clock...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
O'Brien County supervisors hear from EMA

PRIMGHAR—Some O’Brien County communities may receive an increase in funding toward emergency medical services expenses and all will receive funding for equipment if the board of supervisors approves requests for the next fiscal year. County emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson appeared before the supervisors Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
SIBLEY, IA
Sioux Center Christian reflects on school choice bill

SIOUX CENTER—Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a school choice bill Jan. 24 called the Students First Act, which will allow any Iowa student to use state money to pay for private school tuition or other education expenses. “Parents deserve choice. Government can no longer stand in their way,” Reynolds...
IOWA STATE
Sioux Center man violates contact order

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrested of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from him contacting a woman he is not to have contact with and asking for her to pick him up from a bar, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Worthington man charged for public intox

SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The arrest of Javier Antonio Guzman stemmed from a report from a store owner that Guzman was being loud and rowdy in...
WORTHINGTON, MN
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
Rock Valley man jailed for hitting woman

ROCK VALLEY—A 23-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Edwar Hedalgo-Castro stemmed from him twice striking a woman in her right shoulder, leaving redness, about 4 a.m. that day at their residence at 920 18th Ave., according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Hull man arrested on OWI charge in Hull

HULL—A 32-year-old Hull man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian James Verwolf stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Railroad Street and Main Street in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
Sibley man arrested for punching another

SIBLEY—A 45-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and willful injury — causing bodily injury. The arrest of Jorge Guzman Mendez stemmed from the investigation of a report of a fight at a residence...
SIBLEY, IA
Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot

ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
DTI expansion gets final county support

ROCK RAPIDS—Diversified Technologies Inc. officially secured public support for its multimillion-dollar expansion project Tuesday, Jan 24. The Lyon County Board of Supervisors signed off on a contract pledging its financial support for the manufacturer’s new facility on its campus near George. DTI owns the Sudenga and Dur-A-Lift brands.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Arrested for assault, criminal mischief

HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Worthington, MN, man was arrested Friday, Jan. 27, in Hospers on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Obdulio Eduardo Lopez Vail stemmed from two separate incidents at Premium Iowa Pork in Hospers, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s...
HOSPERS, IA
Terril man arrested for meth in Sheldon

SHELDON—A 40-year-old Terril man was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in Sheldon on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while barred; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
SHELDON, IA
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
LARCHWOOD, IA

